Ole Miss vs LSU: Game Prediction, Preview

IB previews and makes predictions for the matchup between #7 Ole Miss and LSU

Ole Miss (7-0) and LSU (5-2) are set to square off in a battle that will put the winner in position to contend for the SEC West crown. The 7th-ranked Rebels are the only remaining unbeaten team in the West while the Tigers bounced back from a blowout loss to Tennessee with a convincing road win over Florida. LSU is currently tied with Alabama for second in the West.

Where : Tiger Stadium (Baton Rouge, La.)

When : 3:30 PM ET

TV : CBS

Line : LSU -2.5, O/U 66.5

Head coach Brian Kelly's team showed resolve in going on the road and smacking Florida (45-35) after getting whipped at home by Tennessee (40-13) the week prior. That's been the issue for LSU this season, consistency, knowing who they'll be from week to week.

Ole Miss hasn't always won pretty but Lane Kiffin's squad has thus far shown it knows how to finish off games. This will arguably be the toughest test of the season for the Rebels.

Here are the IB staff predictions for this battle.

BRYAN DRISKELL, PUBLISHER

Prediction : LSU 34, Ole Miss 31

I have gone back and forth on this game all week, but at the end of the day I am going with the home team.

Ole Miss has been a bit up-and-down this season, but they certainly find ways to win. When the Rebels are on they are really impressive, but they've been a bit sloppy in their last three wins. Ole Miss has struggled on defense in recent games, getting ripped through the air by Vanderbilt freshman AJ Swann and then getting gashed on the ground to the tune of 301 yards by Auburn.

The Rebels should be able to move the ball and score on LSU, but can they stop the Tigers? That's another question.

If you would have asked me a week ago I would have said the same thing about the LSU offense what I just said about the Ole Miss defense. Kelly's squad averaged just 17 points and 312.5 yards in an ugly win over Auburn and a blowout loss to Tennessee.

My prediction is based on LSU continuing the offensive success it had against Florida and Ole Miss scuffling on defense yet again. Of course, the counter argument is whether or not LSU - a team that has given up over 200 rushing yards in each of its last two games - can stop the Ole Miss offense.

I think the Tigers will make enough stops to win the game, but in the back of my mind I wouldn't be shocked if this game looks similar to the LSU matchup against Tennessee if they can't stop Jaxson Dart and the Ole Miss offense.

VINCE DEDARIO, FOOTBALL ANALYST

Prediction : Ole Miss 41, LSU 34

Ole Miss has been playing out of their minds so far this season and traveling to LSU is always a tall task. Luckily for Rebels this game is at 2:30 in the afternoon and not at night. LSU put it to Florida in the Swamp last week and that is saying something for Brian Kelly's boys. I still do not think they are up to the task of hanging with the SEC elite just yet so I am rolling on the Lane Train.

RYAN ROBERTS, DIRECTOR OF RECRUITING

Prediction : Ole Miss 41, LSU 30

This may be the best Ole Miss team we have seen in a long time. Offensively, they run the ball about as well as anyone in the country. They have a two-headed running back duo of Zach Evans and Quinshon Judkins that is about as good as you’ll find, on top of what quarterback Jaxson Dart can also do on the ground.

Ole Miss is also very talented defensively, including Cedric Johnson and Jared Ivey at defensive end. That could be the difference. The LSU offensive line has struggled at points and it may be a tough proposition to keep Jayden Daniels clean consistently. Ultimately, the Tigers will score a bunch. It’s just a question if they can keep pace with the Rebels.

SHAUN DAVIS, RECRUITING ANALYST

Prediction : Ole Miss 30, LSU 27

Kiffin and Ole Miss have avoided the upset bug so far this season. But playing in Death Valley in a rivalry game is never easy. Especially against an improving LSU team with Daniels at quarterback. The game is going to come down to if the Tigers can generate a pass rush against Dart and the Rebels' offense. Ole Miss has been the nation's third-best team on third down this season, If LSU can keep into third and long situations, that will likely eliminate its chances of running to move the chains.

ANDREW MCDONOUGH, IB CONTRIBUTOR

Prediction : Ole Miss 33, LSU 26

Brian Kelly welcomes Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss to Baton Rouge in the biggest game of his young tenure in the Bayou. Kelly's record against top-ten teams while at Notre Dame was abysmal, and this one will be no different. These teams are fairly evenly matched on paper, but the Rebels are so much more explosive due to Kiffin's creativity on offense.

Ole Miss is second in the nation in explosive plays (20+ yards) with 50, while LSU ranks 83rd in the country (and second to last in the SEC) with 28. Explosive plays will allow Ole Miss to score quickly while LSU will have to drive the ball, giving the Tigers more opportunities to self-destruct with penalties (9th in the SEC), sacks allowed (13th in the SEC), or allowing a tackle for loss (10th in the SEC). Sound familiar?

SEAN STIRES, STAFF WRITER

Prediction : Ole Miss 30, LSU 26

LSU’s coming off a big win at Florida and now they get a 7-0 Ole Miss team that’s coming off a 448-yard rushing day against Auburn. The Rebels have only allowed three sacks this year as well.

IB STAFF STANDINGS

Bryan - 27-6

Vince - 24-9

Ryan - 23-10

Shaun - 22-11

Andrew - 21-12

Sean - 21-12

