Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Netflix, United Airlines, Adobe and more
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. — The streaming giant's shares skyrocketed more than 14% after the bell Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the most recent quarter. It also added 2.41 million net global subscribers, which is more than twice what it projected a quarter ago.
US Stocks Could Continue Last Week's Momentum As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Surge Ahead Of Tech-Heavy Earnings Week — Tesla, Twitter, Chinese Companies In Focus
The major U.S. index futures point to a higher open on Monday following the strong gains posted by all three major averages last week. Stocks rallied all across in the week ended Oct. 21 as traders reacted positively to earnings reports and mulled over the surge in bond yields. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 Index ended at their highest levels in about two weeks, while the Dow settled at an over one-month high.
US Stocks Mostly Higher; Dow Jumps 200 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining around 200 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded up 0.66% to 30,533.76 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 10,625.19. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.44% to 3,681.79. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
UPS Stock Surges As Higher Prices Drive Q3 Earnings Beat, 2022 Profit Forecast
United Parcel Service (UPS) posted stronger-than-expected third earnings Tuesday, while repeating its full-year profit guidance, thanks to solid gains in the group's domestic business that offset weakness in supply chain sales. UPS said earnings for the three months ending in September were pegged at $2.96 per share, up 9.2% from...
How to Buy Verizon and Its 7.5% Dividend Yield With Low Risk
Shares of Verizon (VZ) are not seeing the reaction to its earnings report that AT&T (T) did when the latter rallied more than 10% at one point on Thursday. Verizon shares instead are moving lower on Friday, falling about 5% after its disappointing quarter. Earnings fell 7% year over year...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
Verizon Stock Plunges As Customers Switch To AT&T, Telus: Here's What's Happening
Verizon Communications Inc VZ gapped down about 4% to start Friday’s session and continued to slide almost 3% intraday after printing a third-quarter earnings beat. For the quarter, the New York-based company lost 189,000 monthly subscribers after hiking charges to include additional fees in June, which may have contributed to the bearish reaction.
Top 5 Large-Cap Stocks Set to Beat on Q3 Earnings
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is gaining pace, with more than 650 companies slated to release their financial numbers this week. This reporting cycle will be of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession.
Recap: NVR Q3 Earnings
NVR NVR reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 09:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. NVR missed estimated earnings by 2.63%, reporting an EPS of $118.51 versus an estimate of $121.71. Revenue was up $381.00 million from the same period last...
3 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks To Watch Today
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), Dow Jones, or simply the Dow, is a stock market index that gauges the stock performance of 30 large publicly traded companies based in the United States. As a result, Dow Jones stocks are some of the most influential stocks on Wall Street. What’s more, they are often used to give investors a snapshot of how the U.S. stock market is doing.
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
US Stock Futures Down; Big Tech Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after recording gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 400 points on Monday after all the three major indices recorded their best week since June. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for August...
Why These Verizon Communications Analysts Are Worried Despite Upbeat Q3
Verizon Communications Inc. VZ recently reported third-quarter revenues of $34.2 billion and adjusted non-GAAP earnings of $1.32 per share. Both figures surpass Street expectations. Shares declined after the release of results, with the New York-based telecom company reporting disappointing net post-paid phone subscriber additions. Here's what analysts are saying:. Raymond...
JetBlue Fails to Drive Away Blues As Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates
JetBlue Airways Corp (NASDAQ: JBLU) announced Q3 results with revenues of $2.56 billion, up by around 30% year-over-year, beating Street estimates by $10 million. Adjusted earnings came in at $0.21 per diluted share for the low-cost airliner versus $0.59 in the same period in 2019 but fell short of analysts’ estimates of $0.24.
NIO Stock Has Lost Nearly 85%. Is It Still Undervalued?
Wall Street thinks that speculative Chinese tech stock NIO still has a lot of growth potential. Here's what investors need to know.
Stock Market Today: Stocks Sprint Higher as Bank Earnings Impress
Stocks kicked off the new week on a high note, with all three major indexes notching solid gains Monday. Wall Street cheered headlines out of the U.K., where newly installed finance minister Jeremy Hunt walked back major tax cuts unveiled by his predecessor, Kwasi Kwarteng, in late September. The tax cuts sparked excessive volatility across financial markets at the time they were announced – including sending the pound tumbling to a record low (opens in new tab) against the dollar.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: American Express, Verizon, Snap and others
(AXP) – The financial services company reported a quarterly profit of $2.47 per share, 6 cents above estimates, with revenue also topping Wall Street forecasts. American Express also raised its full-year forecast, amid a surge in customer spending, and increased the amount in reserve for potential defaults. The stock fell 4.7% in the premarket.
US Stock Futures Lower Following Friday's Rally; Tesla In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade on Monday after recording sharp gains in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by around 750 points on Friday. All the three major indices recorded their best week since June, with the S&P 500 and Dow adding 4.7% and 4.9%, respectively last week.
Stocks Edge Lower, Tesla, IBM, AT&T And Philp Morris In Focus - Five Things To Know
Here are five things you must know for Thursday, October 20:. 1. -- Stock Futures Slip Lower As Treasury Yields Extend Climb. U.S. equity futures slipped lower Thursday as investors pulled away from risk markets amid another move higher in Treasury bond yields and a further disruption in global currency markets.
