The transfer portal, conference realignment and the extra seasons granted to players by the NCAA due to the COVID-19 pandemic have completely changed the women's college basketball landscape. The conference player of the year races, especially in smaller leagues and mid-majors, are one of the areas most impacted. In some leagues, the reigning winner is back for a fifth or even sixth season. And in some conferences, the strongest challenger might be a once highly rated recruit who is now settling into her third school far from the spotlight of a Power 5.

HAWAII STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO