ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Transfer Room

Report: Chelsea Have Not Given Up On Signing Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea Transfer Room
Chelsea Transfer Room
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kDT9_0ihapunT00

Chelsea have not given up on the possibility of signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Frenkie De Jong was one of the longest and most frustrating saga's in football history this past summer, and it does not look to be over yet. Chelsea still have interest in the Dutchman, and with the club interested in signing two midfielders, De Jong could be a real shout.

The Barcelona midfielder has not started as much as he would have liked this season, and January is set to be a big month and a big test for the clubs who are interested in his signature.

Chelsea are not alone in their interest, and will have to fight to sign Frenkie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNKqO_0ihapunT00
Chelsea will be in the mix for Frenkie De Jong.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

According to ESPN , Chelsea are ready to join the race for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong should he decide to leave the club in January. De Jong has not been a regular starter this season, and may become fed up with his situation at the club.

Chelsea missed out on the player in the summer due to the fact he did not want to leave the club, but times have changed. Barcelona will be ready to sell, and Chelsea certainly have the finances to organise a deal.

Manchester United and the pull of Erik Ten Hag could be a massive factor for De Jong and his future, and Liverpool's desperation for a midfielder will provide stiff competition for Chelsea and their pursuit.

It is one to keep an eye on, and one Chelsea will certainly be hoping comes out in their favour.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Raphael Varane won't play for Man United again before World Cup - sources

Raphael Varane's injury is not as bad as first feared, with sources telling ESPN the defender is set to miss three to four weeks but he won't play for Manchester United again before the World Cup. Varane, 29, had an MRI scan on Sunday after leaving United's 1-1 Premier League...
NBC Sports

Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?

Following the departure of Steven Gerrard last Thursday, Aston Villa named former Arsenal and current Villarreal boss Unai Emery the club’s new manager on Monday, effective Nov. 1. Emery had been at Villarreal since July 2020, eight months after he left Arsenal and was replaced by Mikel Arteta. Since...
NBC Sports

Aston Villa vs Brentford: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Aston Villa vs Brentford: Less than 72 hours after Steven Gerrard was sacked as manager, Villa will return to action when they host the Bees at Villa Park on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on Peacock Premium). Gerrard was relieved of his duties after Aston Villa’s 3-0 defeat to...
BBC

M﻿an City 3-1 Brighton: Analysis

Taken in isolation, this was a routine win for Manchester City. But looking at the bigger picture, it could end up being a significant one. Brighton are finding their feet under Roberto De Zerbi but evidently are an effective unit, which is how Graham Potter got them up to fourth.
Chelsea Transfer Room

Chelsea Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
9K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

Chelsea Transfer Room is a FanNation channel featuring the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Chelsea FC.

 https://www.si.com/soccer/chelsea

Comments / 0

Community Policy