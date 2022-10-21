ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe H
4d ago

This is just WRONG! This officer chased a person with a firearm, in the dark, gave commands to stop, individual did not follow commands, throwing away firearm a split second before officer shot. How was this officer to know if this individual was going to shoot at him. He didn't. Besides, what was this youth doing out at 2 in the morning, where were his parents. I do not believe that this officer is responsible. It would be a travesty if they found this officer guilty of anything.

fox32chicago.com

8-year-old boy fatally shot in head in South Side Chicago home: police

CHICAGO - An 8-year-old boy was shot and killed Monday night in Chicago's Douglas neighborhood. Shortly before 6 p.m., Jaiden Hines was inside a home with other individuals in the 3600 block of South Rhodes Avenue when he sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while standing near street on Chicago's South Side: police

CHICAGO - An 18-year-old man was shot in Chicago's Riverdale neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 1 p.m., police say the male victim was near the street in the 700 block of East 131st Street when gunfire rang out. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to Trinity Hospital in...
NBC Chicago

1 Fatally Shot During Argument at Greyhound Bus Station on Near West Side

Police are searching for whoever fatally shot one person during an argument Monday morning at a Greyhound bus station on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said. The shooting was reported at approximately 11:18 a.m. at the Greyhound bus terminal, 608 W. Harrison St. According to authorities, the victim, who is believed to be a Greyhound employee, parked his vehicle in front of the terminal, exited and was confronted by an unknown offender.
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 18, shot in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded early Tuesday in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 18-year-old was standing outside just before 1 a.m. in the 4500 block of South Wood Street when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the leg, police said.
CBS Chicago

Greyhound employee shot and killed outside West Loop bus station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Greyhound employee was shot and killed late Monday morning outside the company's West Loop bus station.Chicago Police Deputy Chief Jill Stevens said, shortly before 11:30 a.m., a man parked in front of the Greyhound station at Harrison and Jefferson streets, got out of his car, and started walking toward the station, when someone walked up and shot him several times. Stevens said it does not appear the two exchanged words before the shooting.A Chicago Fire Department said the victim was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious to critical condition. Chicago police later said he died.Police said they believe...
cwbchicago.com

Man fired a gun, shooting his own cane, on busy Loop street corner, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say a man fired a gun on a busy downtown Chicago street corner Saturday evening, damaging his walking cane but injuring no one. Witnesses flagged down a Chicago police officer around 6:55 p.m. and directed them toward a man who was brandishing a gun on the corner of Randolph and Wabash, officials said. The cops approached the man, saw he was pointing a 9-millimeter pistol, and ordered him to drop it. He complied.
CBS Chicago

Man dead in hallway outside his Irving Park apartment

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A man in Irving Park was killed steps away from his front door Sunday night. Police said the 50-year-old man stepped into the hallway outside his apartment, in the 4300 block of North Whipple Street around 9 p.m., after hearing a disturbance coming from the second floor.  That's when someone came into the hallway and shot him in the face. The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he died. No arrests have been made. 
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Get the latest news updates, watch live video, and find out additional information from our newscasts.

