Orlando, FL

The Spun

Look: Fans Heartbroken Over Brittney Griner Prison News

Sports fans got arguably the most heartbreaking Brittney Griner update yet this week. Griner, one of the WNBA's top players, has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. The American star was arrested at the airport earlier this year and taken into custody. While the...
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move

Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson offers blunt advice to Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson is a Los Angeles Lakers legend, but he did go through periods of his career where he was not quite as popular among Lakers fans. Those periods informed the advice he offered Russell Westbrook in a recent podcast appearance. Johnson appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Magic Johnson reportedly in talks to buy minority stake in Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis could soon have a very famous co-owner. Los Angeles Lakers legend-turned-businessman Magic Johnson is in talks to purchase a minority stake in the Raiders, according to Semafor's Liz Hoffman. Per the report, Johnson has been assembling a team of investors in recent weeks and the group is conducting due diligence with the team.
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to Warriors’ jaw-dropping first half

It’s unlikely that anyone will look at the defensive performance in the first half of Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings and say that the Golden State Warriors did well defensively. Golden State surrendered 71 first-half points to its Northern California rival. That was the bad news for the Warriors. The good news? Thanks to its offense, Golden State still led comfortably.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

