Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
PulteGroup: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
PulteGroup Inc. (PHM) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $627.9 million. The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.69 per share. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.73 per share. The homebuilder...
Centre Daily
Halliburton: Q3 Earnings Snapshot
Halliburton Co. (HAL) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $544 million. The Houston-based company said it had profit of 60 cents per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share. The...
Dollar General Store Replacement Announced
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: winsightgrocerybusiness and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Centre Daily
A $4 billion payout: In Albertsons’ sale, where is the grocery workers’ cut?
If the Federal Trade Commission clears grocery giant Albertsons' $20 billion sale to Kroger on schedule next month, the private-equity investors who control this collection of U.S. grocery and drug store chains will have squeezed out profits nine times larger than what they invested since 2006. That's about triple what...
Comments / 0