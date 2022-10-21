ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Kingsport Times-News

Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening

WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding

ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of the Elizabethton City School system, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School

BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Py wins Excellence in Leadership Award

KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

County officials mull Appalachia High School fate

APPALACHIA — Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before making a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school, which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School, said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
WISE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects

ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list compiled by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. Hawkins County Capital Projects. The resolution went before the...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs

ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the sign ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Kingsport Times-News

State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center

The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
CARTER COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City

Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn't easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Kingsport Times-News

Local journalism is at the heart of all we do

Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media, wrote a column earlier this week to help readers understand why the company is veering toward a new course. Rau shared that SRM is reducing page counts on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in both the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News. Some content is being eliminated.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller

CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
CHURCH HILL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center

Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
GRAY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather

JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for...
JONESBOROUGH, TN

