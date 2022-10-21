Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Time is Running Out to Get In On Sullivan County Animal Shelter's Pumpkin Fest This YearJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Will County Commissioners Force the Closure of Brights Zoo for a Bitcoin Mine OperationJohn M. DabbsWashington County, TN
Popcorn and Coffee Collide to Bring Benefits to Johnson City and Families in NeedJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Bristol Casino Doubles Down on Breast Cancer Awareness Month With Events in OctoberJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Local Hospitals Experiencing System-Wide Failures as Quality Wanes from Staffing WoesJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Heath Wagon dental clinic under roof, aiming for January opening
WISE — The Health Wagon is a step closer to the goal of accessible dental care in Southwest Virginia. Five months after officials from the Wise County-based free clinic joined Lincoln Memorial University administration to break ground on the 10-chair facility, Health Wagon CEO Teresa Tyson and Nursing Coordinator Paula Hill-Collins gave a quick tour of progress on the clinic on Monday.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast Community Credit Union celebrating 70th anniversary of its founding
ELIZABETHTON — Although it started 70 years ago as a humble organization to help low-paid teachers of the Elizabethton City School system, Northeast Community Credit Union has grown into successful financial institution, providing financial services and community outreach to the region. Northeast Community Credit Union was chartered in October...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan schools storing surplus at former Sullivan MIddle School
BLOUNTVILLE — If anybody would like some school desks, chairs, tables and other items from the recent consolidation of schools, Sullivan County Schools has some deals for you. If not, would you like some stainless steel kitchen equipment? It will be open for bidding soon, but you may have...
Kingsport Times-News
Eastman designated historic civil engineering landmark
KINGSPORT — Eastman has been designated as a Historic Civil Engineering Landmark. The manufacturing site in Kingsport was recently chosen by the American Society of Civil Engineers, according to a press release.
Kingsport Times-News
Py wins Excellence in Leadership Award
KINGSPORT – Dr. Lauren Py, emergency medicine medical director at Holston Valley Medical Center and Indian Path Community Hospital, was recently honored with the Excellence in Leadership Award at SCP Health’s annual Medical Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, which recognizes clinicians for excellence in their fields. The winners...
Kingsport Times-News
County officials mull Appalachia High School fate
APPALACHIA — Wise County officials are waiting on an assessment of damage to the former Appalachia High School building before making a decision on its fate. Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Friday that the school, which reverted to the county about eight years ago when the county school system consolidated Appalachia and Powell Valley high schools into Union High School, said the town started leasing the building as a community center in 2015.
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Schools' cosmetology program helps students prepare for a career in the beauty industry
ROGERSVILLE — The cosmetology program at Cherokee and Volunteer high schools teaches students hair, nail and makeup skills so they can become certified cosmetologists and help their clients feel better about themselves. The programs at CHS and VHS offer four classes: Cosmetology one through four. In these classes, students...
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County has two internal audit findings at one of 16 schools; others have none
BLOUNTVILLE — Of Sullivan County’s 16 schools in operation for the 2021-22 school year, 15 had had no audit finding for internal school funds. The remaining school, West Ridge High, had two findings:
Kingsport Times-News
Pioneer Band celebrates "excellent performance" at McChesney Band Festival
The David Crockett High School Pioneer Band recently participated in the McChesney Band Festival in Big Stone Gap, Virginia for the first time in years, bringing home several first place wins for the school. The McChesney Band Festival is a friendly competition hosted by Union High School in Big Stone...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County proposes more than $5.5 million in capital projects
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission’s Budget Committee reviewed the capital projects list compiled by the mayor’s office to complete repairs and renovations to all county buildings and some properties, which totals approximately $5.7 million for all projects. Hawkins County Capital Projects. The resolution went before the...
Kingsport Times-News
Elizabethton leaders discuss sign ordinance changes for vertical tall signs
ELIZABETHTON — It has only been four years since the city of Elizabethton updated its sign ordinance, but the Elizabethton City Council and the Elizabethton Regional Planning Commission held a workshop session on the sign ordinance on Monday afternoon. The focus was on temporary signs. Planning and Development Director...
Kingsport Times-News
State commission approves lease for regional drug treatment center
The Tennessee State Building Commission has approved a plan to lease the now-closed Northeast Correctional Complex annex in Carter County to a group developing the Northeast Tennessee Regional Recovery Center. State Rep. Tim Hicks, R-Gray, said Monday all the necessary contracts are expected to be signed before the end of...
Kingsport Times-News
Local woman, cancer survivor starting new cancer support group in Johnson City
Claudia Ransom was one of the fortunate ones whose breast cancer was caught early. She was diagnosed in February of this year, had a double mastectomy and was cancer free by October. While dealing with a cancer diagnosis wasn't easy, Ransom tried her best to maintain a positive outlook on her diagnosis, thankful that it was caught early.
Kingsport Times-News
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary
Meals on Wheels of Kingsport celebrated its 50th anniversary on Sept. 23 with a dinner at First Presbyterian Church in Kingsport. Attendees were treated to a delicious meal by Food City, music by HarpStrings and a special program.
Kingsport Times-News
Award-winning conductor leading Department of Music
East Tennessee State University’s Department of Music, home to award-winning faculty and student ensembles, presents more than 200 events each year. Many are free. Others cost only what it takes to cover associated expenses.
Kingsport Times-News
Local journalism is at the heart of all we do
Allen Rau, CEO of Six Rivers Media, wrote a column earlier this week to help readers understand why the company is veering toward a new course. Rau shared that SRM is reducing page counts on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays in both the Johnson City Press and Kingsport Times News. Some content is being eliminated.
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU’s Dr. Randy Wykoff inducted into Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame
Dr. Randy Wykoff, dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health, was inducted into the Tennessee Health Care Hall of Fame on Tuesday, Oct. 18, in a ceremony held at the Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Belmont University. With a mission to honor those who...
Kingsport Times-News
Church Hill corrects deficiencies identified by the Tennessee Comptroller
CHURCH HILL — Since the beginning of the year, Church Hill has continued to have bookkeeping and accounting mistakes, including not paying its February 2022 credit card bill on time, according to a Times News investigation. The Times News investigated how Church Hill addressed issues and deficiencies identified by...
Kingsport Times-News
Hands-on play at Hands On! Discovery Center
Interactive exhibits are what makes the the Hands On! Discovery Center in Gray special for children. Aaron Nutt spent a recent afternoon exploring one of many of the exhibits with his grandmother, Leslie Nutt, and his uncle, Nathan.
Kingsport Times-News
Skydiver described as beloved husband, father and grandfather
JONESBOROUGH — A skydiver who died after a hard landing during a pregame jump at Friday’s football game at David Crockett High School was described as a beloved husband, father and grandfather by Washington County Schools Superintendent Jerry Boyd. The skydiver was part of a pregame ceremony for...
Comments / 0