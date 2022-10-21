Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
ohmymag.co.uk
UK citizens 'in shock' as they claim to have spotted nuclear weapons being transported on a highway
The UK has reportedly moved some of its nuclear warhead stockpiles. This after the heightened nuclear rhetoric between the west and Vladimir Putin, and the calls of Russian media to nuke the UK. Heightened alert. According to The Sun, the tensions with Russia and Vladimir Putin have reached ‘fever pitch’...
TechRadar
Two payment terminal malware strains have stolen millions of dollars worth of data
Cybersecurity researchers have spotted two strains of point-of-sale (POS) malware that are active in the wild and stealing people’s credit card information. So far, they’ve stolen more than $3.3 million worth of payment data, but given that the strains are active, that number is probably even higher by now.
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
TechRadar
Hackers steal 50GB data, thousands of emails from Iranian nuclear facilities
The Iranian Atomic Energy Agency has suffered a data breach that reportedly saw thousands of emails leaked - however both the agency, and the group apparently behind the attack, have their own versions of events. Reports say the attackers breached an email server belonging to one of the agency’s subsidiaries,...
Uber whistleblower calls on Europe to tackle ‘undemocratic’ power of tech companies
The whistleblower who revealed how Uber flouted the law and secretly lobbied governments around the world has called on European lawmakers to take on the “disproportionate” and “undemocratic” power held by tech companies. Speaking to a committee of MEPs in the European parliament, Mark MacGann, who...
TechRadar
8K TVs might be killed by EU energy rules – but maybe the world can live with that
The 8K TV revolution may have to be put on ice, after it emerged that the next wave of power-hungry displays could be banned in parts of Europe. Industry website FlatspanelHD (opens in new tab) highlighted the issue for manufacturers, noting that the European Union was preparing to introduce stricter energy requirements on TVs from March next year.
TechRadar
Most business leaders still prefer an old-fashioned phone call to Zoom
Despite video conferencing calls becoming a common part of our everyday working lives, the humble telephone is still “as relevant as ever” for the everyday operations of firms, new research has found. A survey (opens in new tab) from RingCentral has revealed the retained importance of telephone usage,...
TechRadar
WhatsApp is down and messages won't send - here's what we know
Update: It looks like WhatsApp is now working again, with users now being able to send and receive messages. However, performance is still a bit slow, so we'll be monitoring the situation throughout the day. Earlier today, WhatsApp was down. Millions of users had been trying to send messages on...
TechRadar
Boards have woken up to the value of security, but it doesn’t make the fight any easier
We have at last witnessed a shift in the world of security. It’s definitely one we should reflect on. That is, in latest research with c-suite execs across the world, 98 per cent say that security is a shared responsibility and that they spend half their time thinking about it. In fact, 72 per cent of execs now say security is on the agenda every time the board meets.
TechRadar
Best SM firewall protection in 2022
Whether you run a small business or enterprise or just want to protect your home network from cyber threats and harmful content, choosing the right SM firewall service is critical. There are all kinds of cybersecurity software (opens in new tab) on the web, and hopefully, our guide will help you choose the one that best suits your needs today.
TechRadar
Fitbit set for legal faceoff with Australian watchdog over refund and replacement policy
Google-owned fitness company Fitbit has been slammed by new allegations on behalf of Australia's competition watchdog, the ACCC (Australian Competition and Consumer Commission), who alleges the company has made “false or misleading representations” about guarantee rights for customers “under the Australian Consumer Law after their Fitbit wearable devices malfunctioned”.
TechRadar
The world's biggest PC manufacturer is still doing big business in Russia
Despite pulling its operations from the Russian market following pressure from sanctions imposed by the US, sales of Lenovo laptop and PC devices are still booming in the country. A report from analyst firm Marvel reports a 3% year-on-year increase on the sale of Lenovo computers in Russia in the...
