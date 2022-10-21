Read full article on original website
Ponca City News
Distinguished Alumni luncheon will honor trio
Body The THS Event Center will be the venue for the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Luncheon October 29th. The honorees are Dr. Jonice Webb, Class of 1978; Dr. Michelle Jeffries Keylon, Class of 1990; and Roger Patrick Johns, Class of 1972. A social hour will take place in the Event Center...
Ponca City News
POW/MIA bracelet holding coming to Ponca City
Body With the Ponca City Veteran’s Parade coming next week, there are many celebrations for those who fought, were wounded, or even perished in the line of duty for the United States of America. Every veteran has a story, and their lives affect the stories of others as well, such as Kathy Strong.
Ponca City News
Women’s soccer in playoffs Friday
Body The #14 Northern Oklahoma College women’s soccer team travels to Enid for the NJCAA Region 2 Playoffs starting Friday at the Advance Soccer Complex. The Mavs (14-2-2) will face the Rose State-Rich Mountain (AR) winner at 3:30 p.m. on Friday. NOC enters the tournament as the #2 seed.
ocolly.com
Walkaround the apartments: One on 4th and Midtown’s Homecoming experience
The amount of people coming into town affects more than just businesses. Homecoming in Stillwater is the time of the year when University Avenue is filled to the brim with people taking in the illustrious house decorations built by the different Greek houses rather than the many cars that pass by on the street.
Ponca City News
Two Wildcats qualify for state
Body Two Ponca City runners qualified to compete in the Class 6A State Cross Country meet during the Ponca City Regional Saturday at the Lake Ponca Disc Golf Course. Jaycee Davis of Ponca City finished 20th in the girls competition and Burton Miner was 29th in the boys race as they qualified as individuals for the state meet.
Ponca City News
Woodland, Tonkawa still in hunt for district title
Body After action Friday night, the Woodland Cougars and Hominy Bucks are still unbeaten in the very tough District A5 race. But there are some big games remaining which will help determine the final district standings. Hominy defeated Tonkawa 27-21 in the showdown of unbeaten and highly ranked teams. Woodland...
travellens.co
18 Best Things to Do in Payne County, OK
If you plan a trip to Payne County in central Oklahoma, you’ll spend days touring its natural landscapes, historical landmarks, scenic parks, and amusement attractions. The county was established in 1890 and named after David Payne, who served as an American soldier and leader of the Oklahoma Boomer Movement.
Fire crews as far as Kansas in Grant County battling large grass fire
Multiple fire crews rushed to Grant County on Sunday afternoon to battle a large grass fire.
Kickoff time, TV details announced for Oklahoma State vs. Kansas State
The kickoff time and TV network details for Oklahoma State football's upcoming Big 12 game against Kansas State have been announced. The Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) and Wildcats (5-2, 3-1 Big 12) will start at 2:30 p.m. CT inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 29. The game will air on FOX.
chainstoreage.com
Love’s Travel Stops in milestone store opening
Love’s Travel Stops continues to expand its footprint and offerings. The company has opened its 600th location, in Perry, Okla. The Perry store is also Love’s 81 store in its home state. At more than 12,000 sq. ft., the new outpost contains such amenities as an Arby’s, laundry...
Ponca City News
‘They never quit’: No. 11 Cowboys pull off comeback to take down No. 20 Texas
Body Oct. 23—Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders knew he had to make something happen. Facing a second-and-6 from his own 28-yard line, the redshirt senior was hoping to flip the script on the offensive woes that plagued the second half of the Cowboys’ matchup with Texas up to that point with under four minutes left in the fourth quarter.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Fairfax Woman Hospitalized After Crash with a Fire Engine
A Fairfax woman is injured in a collision with a firetruck on a smokey road just north of Hominy on Friday. The collision took place at about 2:40pm Friday at the intersection of State Highway 99 and Ballard Road in Osage County. OHP reported that a firetruck driven by Peter...
Owasso man, 18, involved in double fatal crash was driving ‘in excess of 150 mph’
STILLWATER, Okla. — An Owasso man was arrested and faces two counts of second-degree murder after police say he caused a crash that killed two people in Stillwater. Luke Christopher House, 18, of Owasso was taken into custody a week after he was involved in a crash on State Highway 51 (6th Avenue) near Country Club Road in Stillwater on Oct. 15, Stillwater police said.
Wildfire in Pawnee County burns more than 6000 acres
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — A wildfire in Pawnee County burned more 6,000 acres on Sunday, according to a Facebook post from Pawnee County Emergency Management. The post said multiple fire departments responded, including Morrison Fire, Pawnee Fire, Red Rock Fire, Glencoe Fire, Ingalls Fire, Ripley Fire, Marland Fire, Maramec Fire, Skedee Fire, Cleveland Fire, Lucien Fire, N48 Fire, Jennings Fire, Terlton Fire, Rock Township Fire, Noble County Fire, Marland Fire, Blackwell Fire, Perry Fire, Tonkawa Fire, Basin Fire, Cushing Fire, Kildare Fire, Otoe Nation Fire and Newkirk Fire.
KOCO
18-year-old facing two counts of second-degree murder after Stillwater deadly crash
STILLWATER, Okla. — An 18-year-old from Payne County is facing two counts of second-degree murder after a deadly crash last Saturday in Stillwater. Police said one of the drivers, Luke House, was driving eastbound in the westbound lane going more than 150 miles per hour. "That’s very unheard of...
KOCO
Exclusive body cam video released from night Ponca City man was arrested
PONCA CITY, Okla. — An exclusive body cam video was released from the night a Ponca City man was arrested. Police said he was sexually assaulting women as they slept. Court documents said he admitted to doing this several times. The suspect faces charges of sexual battery, indecent exposure...
