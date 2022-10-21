ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Stuff Somers Says: The One Sean Clifford Wants

You and I have sat and watched Sean Clifford take the helm of Penn State’s offense 45 times in the last five years. In that time, he’s thrown the ball 1,192 times, 722 of them caught. Of those 722 completions, 75 of them have gone for touchdowns. He’s thrown for 9,284 yards and he’s even caught one pass that went for 25 yards.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Ohio State Opens as Heavy Favorites

As expected, Ohio State is a heavy favorite in its matchup against Penn State at Beaver Stadium scheduled for this coming Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Circa Sports, No. 2 Ohio State is a 15-point road favorite over the No. 13 Nittany Lions. Ohio State is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten and is coming off a 54-10 domination of Iowa.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

‘Such a Sophomoric Ploy’: Michigan’s Harbaugh Rips PSU’s Franklin for Tunnel Incident

The saga of the “Great Tunnel Debacle of 2022” that took place between Penn State and Michigan is ongoing, and Jim Harbaugh has weighed in. In his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, Michigan coach Harbaugh ripped Penn State coach James Franklin for his role in the halftime skirmish between the two teams that took place in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel Oct. 15.
ANN ARBOR, MI
nittanysportsnow.com

The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook- October 24

Update (4:25 PM)- **Penn State extends an offer today to 2024 4-star outside linebacker Dylan Williams from Long Beach, California. Rivals.com rates Williams as one of the Top 75 juniors in the country. Along with Penn State, Williams holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, TCU, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State. Back in April, Williams gave a commitment to USC but decided to de-commit 6 days ago.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to 5 Minnesota First-Half False Starts

Penn State leads Minnesota, 17-10, at halftime of Penn State’s Homecoming and White Out game. One of the biggest storylines heading into the game was how loud Penn State’s crowd would be. Well, Minnesota has five false starts, so that’s a good indicator. Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Watch: Penn State Goes Ahead by 2 Scores on Parker Washington’s Catch

Penn State went into halftime up by a touchdown on Minnesota. Now, its ahead by two scores thanks to a 35-yard touchdown strike Sean Clifford to Parker Washington. It was Washington’s first touchdown reception of the 2022 season and the 11th of his Penn State career. It was also Clifford’s third touchdown pass of the night.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

WATCH: Sean Clifford Throws 2 TDs to Tight Ends

Penn State leads Minnesota, 17-3, and has scored two touchdowns on passes by Sean Clifford to a pair of tight ends. It’s first and only touchdown of the evening came on a 38-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Tyler Warren with 9:05 to play in the first half. Nobody...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy