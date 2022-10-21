Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Have Forgotten About This Eerie Pennsylvania Ghost TownTravel MavenPort Matilda, PA
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes look to continue hot streak in Big Ten matchup at Penn StateThe LanternState College, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: The One Sean Clifford Wants
You and I have sat and watched Sean Clifford take the helm of Penn State’s offense 45 times in the last five years. In that time, he’s thrown the ball 1,192 times, 722 of them caught. Of those 722 completions, 75 of them have gone for touchdowns. He’s thrown for 9,284 yards and he’s even caught one pass that went for 25 yards.
nittanysportsnow.com
Ohio State Opens as Heavy Favorites
As expected, Ohio State is a heavy favorite in its matchup against Penn State at Beaver Stadium scheduled for this coming Saturday, Oct. 29. According to Circa Sports, No. 2 Ohio State is a 15-point road favorite over the No. 13 Nittany Lions. Ohio State is 7-0 overall, 4-0 in the Big Ten and is coming off a 54-10 domination of Iowa.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Such a Sophomoric Ploy’: Michigan’s Harbaugh Rips PSU’s Franklin for Tunnel Incident
The saga of the “Great Tunnel Debacle of 2022” that took place between Penn State and Michigan is ongoing, and Jim Harbaugh has weighed in. In his weekly press conference Monday afternoon, Michigan coach Harbaugh ripped Penn State coach James Franklin for his role in the halftime skirmish between the two teams that took place in Michigan Stadium’s tunnel Oct. 15.
nittanysportsnow.com
Sean Clifford Throws for 4 Touchdown Passes as Penn State Dominates Minnesota
Sean Clifford threw for nearly 300 yards and threw for four touchdowns, and Nicholas Singleton rushed for two scores as Penn State dominated in the third quarter as Penn State dominated “White Out” game over Minnesota by the score of 45-17 on Saturday night at Beaver Stadium. Minnesota...
nittanysportsnow.com
The NSN/Penn State Daily Notebook- October 24
Update (4:25 PM)- **Penn State extends an offer today to 2024 4-star outside linebacker Dylan Williams from Long Beach, California. Rivals.com rates Williams as one of the Top 75 juniors in the country. Along with Penn State, Williams holds offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, Miami, Michigan State, Oregon, TCU, UCLA, USC, Utah, Washington and Washington State. Back in April, Williams gave a commitment to USC but decided to de-commit 6 days ago.
nittanysportsnow.com
‘Playing at a High Level’: PSU HC Franklin Discusses Freshmen RBs
The emergence of true freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron “Fatman” Allen has been one of the best stories of this Penn State football season. But neither Nick nor the “Fatman” got going in Penn State’s 41-17 loss at Michigan Saturday, Oct. 15. Singleton...
nittanysportsnow.com
Watch: Tinsley, Clifford, Brown Discuss Penn State’s win Over Minnesota
Penn State needed to beat Minnesota tonight. It needed to beat Minnesota more than it needed to beat any other team thus far in the 2022 season, and it got the job done in grand fashion, 45-17. Penn State scored six touchdowns, and one of them was a 20-yard pass...
nittanysportsnow.com
12 Tweets: Twitter Reacts to 5 Minnesota First-Half False Starts
Penn State leads Minnesota, 17-10, at halftime of Penn State’s Homecoming and White Out game. One of the biggest storylines heading into the game was how loud Penn State’s crowd would be. Well, Minnesota has five false starts, so that’s a good indicator. Minnesota QB Athan Kaliakmanis...
nittanysportsnow.com
Watch: Penn State Goes Ahead by 2 Scores on Parker Washington’s Catch
Penn State went into halftime up by a touchdown on Minnesota. Now, its ahead by two scores thanks to a 35-yard touchdown strike Sean Clifford to Parker Washington. It was Washington’s first touchdown reception of the 2022 season and the 11th of his Penn State career. It was also Clifford’s third touchdown pass of the night.
nittanysportsnow.com
WATCH: Sean Clifford Throws 2 TDs to Tight Ends
Penn State leads Minnesota, 17-3, and has scored two touchdowns on passes by Sean Clifford to a pair of tight ends. It’s first and only touchdown of the evening came on a 38-yard pass from Sean Clifford to Tyler Warren with 9:05 to play in the first half. Nobody...
Comments / 0