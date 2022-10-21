Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
Press conference held for Jaheim McMillian in Gulfport
Family and friends of Jaheim McMillan gathered in front of the Gulfport Police Department this afternoon, demanding justice in the death of the 15-year-old. Speakers took turns sharing their anger with the situation and demanding the arrest of the officer who shot McMillian as well as the resignation of Police Chief Adam Cooper.
wxxv25.com
North HWY 49 at RR Crossing near I-10 closed for up to a week
The Highway 49 closure in Gulfport we’ve been telling you about is now in effect. It’s going to be causing major detours for the next two weeks. The northbound lanes of 49 at the tracks near I-10 are officially closed. This is the railroad crossing near Creosote Road and the entrance to the Gulfport Premium Outlets.
wxxv25.com
University of Southern Mississippi names Dr. Joe Paul as president
The search for a new president at Southern Miss is finally over. The Board of Trustees of IHL voted to name Dr. Joe Paul as president. Listening sessions held on Hattiesburg and Long Beach campuses showed the community thought Paul was the right person to fill the role. The board...
wxxv25.com
Legends Ball celebrates hometown heroes
“We Are Moss Point” celebrated hometown heroes on Saturday night at the 8th Annual Legends Ball. The event, held at First Presbyterian Church, honored J.B. Carter and Gwendolyn Beard. Leshaunda Randle and ‘Worship Without Worry’ performed, along with Tina Seawright and Tenishia Gibbs. CEO and founder Charlotte...
wxxv25.com
Taste of Long Beach this Thursday night
Thursday night you can try food from many of the Coast’s best restaurants all in one place. It’s the Taste of Long Beach at the Long Beach Senior Center. Here with the city’s chamber of commerce is Matti Rae Seymour with details.
wxxv25.com
Harrison County School District celebrates National Red Ribbon Week
Students throughout Harrison County School District are celebrating Red Ribbon Week which is one of the largest drug-abuse prevention campaigns in the country, targeting K-12 students. Each year from October 23rd to October 31st, students and teachers wear red to shed light on drug prevention. Schools throughout the district are...
wxxv25.com
Girl Scouts illuminating Biloxi Ocean Springs Bridge for annual Glow Walk
Driving down the Biloxi-Ocean Springs Bridge Saturday night you may have noticed a glow from the pedestrian walkway. That’s because hundreds of Girl Scouts were illuminating the night during the annual Glow Walk. The girls walk the bridge every year in October to honor their organization’s founder Juliette Gordon-Low. Her birthday is October 31st.
wxxv25.com
Boo Ride in Brickyard Bayou in Gulfport
Families biked through the trails in Gulfport’s Brickyard Bayou wearing spooktacular attire for the first ever Boo Ride. Bikers rode through the kids trail in Halloween costumes, collecting candy and goodies throughout the route. The Brickyard Bayou trail opened in 2020 and consists of three miles of dirt path...
wxxv25.com
Mullet and Music Festival reeled in schools of people in Gautier
Gautier’s biggest festival returned to the grounds of the old Singing River Mall property. The annual Mullet and Music Festival celebrates the city’s rich fishing heritage and features live music, vendors, and free games for families to enjoy. One of their sponsors, the Gautier Men’s Club, cooked 1,200...
wxxv25.com
Gulf Coast Equality Festival takes place in Biloxi
Crowds gathered on Harrah’s Great Lawn in Biloxi for the annual Gulf Coast Equality Festival. The festival is put on by members of the LGBTQ+ community and allies and aims to unify while celebrating diversity. Attendees enjoyed the live entertainment, food, drink, craft vendors, and drag shows. News 25...
wxxv25.com
Fall fun at the Williams Family Farm in Wiggins
If you’re looking to get into the Halloween spirit, there are still plenty of opportunities. Over the weekend, families were spending their weekend at the Williams Family Farm in Wiggins. The farm has u-pick pumpkins and sunflowers, a corn maze, a farm playground, a cow train, a jump pad,...
wxxv25.com
Pink Dress Run takes over Downtown Gulfport
A wave of pink washed through Downtown Gulfport during the annual Carter’s Champions Pink Dress Run. Participants took off wearing their prettiest pink dresses, racing and raising awareness for breast cancer. This year, there were almost 600 participants. The organizers were overwhelmed by the community’s support considering that when...
