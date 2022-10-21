ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Elementary, middle schoolers to take pledge against gun violence in Memphis

By Morgan Mitchell
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 150 students in Memphis will take a pledge against gun violence.

This will happen Friday at Memphis Business Academy elementary and middle schools.

The students will join tens of thousands of other students across the country who took the pledge earlier this week.

This is all part of the Day of National Concern that started in 1996 regarding young people and gun violence. Over 10 million students have signed the pledge.

