BBC
Aberdeen: Has Jim Goodwin restored Dons as Scotland's third force?
Three points, three wins in a week and third place in the Scottish Premiership for Aberdeen. Are we beginning to see the re-emergence of the Pittodrie club, now under manager Jim Goodwin, as the third force in Scottish football?. It is, of course, way too early to make such bold...
Americans Abroad: Elation for Reyna, Pepi; Relief for Adams
With the World Cup nearing, a few U.S. players are rounding into form, while one key player fights off the injury bug.
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Tonga 32-6 Wales - Tonga cruise to victory after early scare
Tries: Tupou 3, Fifita, Koloamatangi, Niu Goals: Lolohea 3, Talakai. Tonga put one foot in the Rugby League World Cup quarter-finals but were made to work hard by a gutsy Wales side. Wales initially rattled Tonga at St Helens and led for most of the first half thanks to Kyle...
Red Bull Salzburg v Chelsea: Champions League – live
Minute-by-minute report: Can Chelsea get a result in Austria and secure their place in the last 16? Find out with Scott Murray
