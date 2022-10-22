ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Victim in Friday's fatal I-35W crash identified as 39-year-old Tia Ann Miller

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.

In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street.

There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.

The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.

The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.

