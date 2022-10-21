ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People of Color Career Fair comes Thursday, Oct. 27

By WCCO Staff
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS -- The People of Color Career Fair will come to the Minneapolis Convention Center Thursday Oct. 27.

The career fair aims to foster relationships between unemployed people of color and potential employers.

The event will feature free professional headshots, networking opportunities, and onsite interviews.

The career fair has partnered with Metro Transit to offer attendees a free ride to convention center.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 4

Username Taken
3d ago

Hmmm. Offering a job based solely on skin color? Now, that sounds like a word I heard of. I can't be sure, but I think it rhymes with "tracist."

Reply
5
 

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

