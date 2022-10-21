ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

WWMT

Parkview Avenue reopens after $3 million infrastructure project

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — More ways to get around Kalamazoo opened up Monday. After a $3 million project to improve utilities and reconstruct the street, Parkview Avenue between Tamsin Avenue and Oakland Drive re-opened to two-way traffic, according to the City of Kalamazoo. Nichols Road: Road construction continues on Nichols...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Woman's Co-op to host Haunted Scare Affair in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Those who love all things spooky and scary, you’re in luck!. The Battle Creeks Woman's Co-op is scheduled to host their third annual Haunted Scare Affair Saturday from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. The event takes place at Leila Arboretum Society and is held...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Two found dead at Howard Township home, MSP investigating

NILES, Mich. — An investigation was opened in the suspicious deaths of a Cass County husband and wife. The 46-year-old woman and 42-year-old man were found dead at a home on Shady Shores Drive in Howard Township Sunday morning, according to state police. Cass County fire: Fire leads to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Man dead after Warren Street shooting, police investigating

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A murder investigation began Tuesday after a man was killed in Battle Creek. At 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, residents on Warren Street, near Oak Hill Cemetery, called police after hearing gunshots ring out. When they arrived, officers found a 36-year-old man lying in the yard of...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

DEA educates youth at kickball event before 23rd annual takeback day

ATHENS, Mich. — Officials in West Michigan gathered in Athens for the Operation Engage Youth kickball event to teach kids about drug safety. The event taught kids about safe use, storage and disposal of prescription medication. Closing up shop: Bronson Health closing down drive-thru testing locations. The Drug Enforcement...
ATHENS, MI
WWMT

No injuries in Kalamazoo garage fire, investigation underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A detached garage on a Kalamazoo property was flooded with smoke and engulfed with flames near East Vine Street Saturday around 2:30 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The fire was put out quickly by officers, limiting the damage to only the garage...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Cassopolis man dead after drowning in lake, deputies say

PENN TWSP., Mich. — A Cassopolis man is dead after he drowned on Belas Lake in Penn Township, according to the Cass County Sherriff's Office. An unoccupied kayak with hunting equipment was located in the northwest corner of the Lake Friday, deputies said. The owner of the Kayak, Terry...
CASSOPOLIS, MI
WWMT

Possible white, plastic pieces lead to Nestle Tollhouse cookie dough recall

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Don't bake these cookies. Nestle USA began a voluntary recall Monday for their ready-to-bake refrigerated chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling because of the potential presence of white, plastic pieces, officials said. Laxative recall: Recall of laxatives sold in Mid-Michigan expanded. The cookie dough was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Burton woman killed in head on collison

Marshall, Mich. — A Burton woman was killed in a head on collision on M-60 Saturday morning, in Branch County. The crash happened on M-60 near Blossom Road in Sherwood Township around 12:45 a.m., according to Michigan State Police. Burton resident Mollie Royce, 45, was heading east on M-60...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Teen hospitalized after being hit by car in St. Joseph County

FAWN RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 13-year-old Fawn River Township teen was airlifted to the hospital Monday morning after being hit by a car in St. Joseph County. The crash happened in the area of Fawn River Road and Big Hill Road when a 16-year-old Sturgis teen hit the 13-year-old in the road, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Battle Creek Police investigating murder of 81-year-old woman

Battle Creek police are asking for help in the investigation of the murder of an 81-year-old woman. At around 5:45 p.m. Saturday, family members found the woman unresponsive at a home in the 100 block of West Fountain Street, according to police. Police and EMS responded to the home and...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Preparations underway for 2023 Tulip Time festival in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich. — Preparation has already begun in Holland for their Tulip Time festival, expected to happen in mid-May of 2023. Tulip Time festival organizers have already started to plant some tulips for next year's festival. The tulips for 2023 are expected to be planted by Thanksgiving, organizers said.
HOLLAND, MI
WWMT

Shorthanded Broncos can't be stopped, end RedHawks home winning streak

OXFORD, Ind. — The Western Michigan defense picked up seven sacks and held Miami to a season-low 10 points to pick up a 16-10 road win over the RedHawks on Saturday. The victory halted Miami’s 16-game home winning streak at Yager Stadium. Prior to Saturday, MU’s previous loss at Yager Stadium was a 40-39 defeat at the hands of the Broncos back in 2018.
KALAMAZOO, MI

