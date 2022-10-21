ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

WVNews

West Virginia reaches 7,500 deaths attributed to COVID

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported nine more COVID deaths Tuesday, pushing the total since the virus arrived in the state in March 2020 to 7,502. That's 2 2/3 times more than the 2,818 deaths recorded in West Virginia's other notable pandemic, the influenza of 1918-19. The...
WVNews

Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'

WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators...
OHIO STATE
WVNews

DAR to host Ohio poet laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour

CHESTER, Ohio (WVNews) — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour during an open meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the historic Chester Academy in Chester, Ohio. The members of the chapter are...
CHESTER, OH

