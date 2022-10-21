Read full article on original website
West Virginia reaches 7,500 deaths attributed to COVID
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported nine more COVID deaths Tuesday, pushing the total since the virus arrived in the state in March 2020 to 7,502. That's 2 2/3 times more than the 2,818 deaths recorded in West Virginia's other notable pandemic, the influenza of 1918-19. The...
COVID report
WVU Medicine Children’s and UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia collaborate to improve health literacy
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU Medicine Children’s received a $300,000 grant from UniCare Health Plan of West Virginia to help launch the WVU Medicine Children’s Patient Navigator Program to boost health literacy in West Virginia by educating and empowering Mountain State families. The Patient Navigator Program at WVU...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he 'had no choice'
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting the five victims, an attack that investigators...
DAR to host Ohio poet laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour
CHESTER, Ohio (WVNews) — The Return Jonathan Meigs Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) will host Ohio Poet Laureate Kari Gunter-Seymour during an open meeting at 1 p.m. Nov. 19 at the historic Chester Academy in Chester, Ohio. The members of the chapter are...
