Donald Trump Jr's Fianceé Kimberly Guilfoyle & Ivanka Trump's Email Accounts Leaked By Social Media Platform

By Connor Surmonte
 4 days ago
Social media platform Parler accidentally leaked the email accounts of nearly 200 high-profile users, including those of Ivanka Trump and Don Jr. ’s fiancée, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The monumental mistake took place earlier this week after Kanye West agreed to purchase the conservative and pro-free speech platform on Tuesday.

According to Daily Mail , the blunder was made when 198 VIP users were sent an email announcing Kanye’s acquisition of the platform. But instead of adding recipients via the blind carbon copy (BCC) email function, the person who sent out the email accidentally used the carbon copy (CC) function.

Besides Ivanka and Don Jr.’s fiancée, Kimberly Guilfoyle , the email addresses of Eric Trump and his wife Lara were also leaked.

Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe , Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem were also on the leaked list of email addresses, as well as conservative commentators and influencers such as Charlie Kirk and Candace Owens .

“Earlier today, we shared with you news about Ye’s intent to purchase Parler,” Josh Levine , the COO of the platform, said in a statement following the leak. “In the excitement, we inadvertently included your email address in the CC field instead of the BCC field.”

“To say we’re highly embarrassed is an understatement,” Levine added.

Even more surprising is the fact that many of the VIP users contacted about the leak revealed they had “long-deserted” Parler shortly after it was established in 2018 as an alternative to Twitter.

“I haven’t spoken to anyone at the org in a few years as I prefer Instagram as a primary means of communication and did not like the interface of Parler,” Florida congressional candidate Anna Paulina said.

George Farmer , CEO of Parler and Candace Owens’ husband, announced Ye’s acquisition of the conservative platform in another email sent out on Monday, writing: “this deal will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about free speech.”

“Ye is not only a music & apparel titan but he, like Parler, has faced senseless and unnecessary censorship and cancellation by Big Tech,” Farmer continued. “He shares Parler’s passion for free speech and independent thought.”

“Parler will remain a place where everyone can think, listen, and speak freely. We will continue the fight against censorship, cancel culture, and authoritarianism,” he concluded.

Rhonda Richards
3d ago

Chefs kiss on the dropping of emails!! Because all Senior kept saying was "but her emails!" And lock her up! Now all these republican emails are dropping!! SO HOW ABOUT THOSE EMAILS REPUBLICANS???

empath
4d ago

Since it’s a free speech platform. No harm done, show all their E mails. Show all their gossip and conspiracy theories. Enquiring minds want to know. 😂😂😂😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕🖕

I wish you would.
3d ago

I absolutely love that Don junior called Kimberly a broad. That horse has been road hard and put out wet. I also find it hilarious that junior is getting Gavin newsom's throw aways.

