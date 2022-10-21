ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

brproud.com

Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
CENTRAL, LA
theadvocate.com

Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11

Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Cause of fire in Central ruled arson

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Fire Department are looking into an arson case that happened late Sunday, Oct. 24. According to officials, the fire broke out at an empty home on Lovett Road near Prairie Drive. They added that there were no injuries. Several agencies responded to...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB.com

Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire

PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Police working crash involving motorcycle on Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a motorcycle-involved crash Sunday afternoon. Officials say the accident happened on Acadian Thruway. First responders tell us that one person is in critical condition, and was transported to a local hospital. Details are limited at this time.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman

BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions. "Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said. Saturday was a much different...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder

BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
BAKER, LA
brproud.com

Vacant house in Baton Rouge intentionally set on fire, firefighters say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a vacant home on South 19th Street was intentionally set on fire. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entry through the back of the home and were able to put out the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
BATON ROUGE, LA

