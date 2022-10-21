Read full article on original website
Police arrest suspected shooter, 2 others in shooting at SU fraternity party that left 11 hurt
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a suspected shooter and two other men after gunshots were fired into a crowd of partygoers at a Southern University fraternity party early Friday morning, leaving 11 people hurt. In a late-night news conference Friday, the Baton Rouge Police Department said they arrested Miles Moss,...
Man accused of selling fentanyl in Baton Rouge, Central arrested
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — Agents arrested a man accused of selling fentanyl in the Baton Rouge area was arrested Sunday, according to Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran. A two-week investigation led to the arrest of 37-year-old Roderick Poindexter. Corcoran said Poindexter fled into the apartment while agents tried to arrest him. He was found soaking wet after allegedly trying to hide fentanyl in a bathroom.
Hundreds of dollars stolen from casino cash register, Livonia police say
LIVONIA, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help after $700 dollars in cash was stolen from a casino cash register. According to police, the incident happened at the Livonia Travel Plaza Casino on Friday, Oct. 21, around 5:30 p.m. Police say three men allegedly entered the...
Police arrest alleged gunman in shooting off Southern campus that injured 11
Baton Rouge police have arrested the person they say fired the shots that injured 11 students during an off-campus party Friday at a Southern University fraternity house, the department announced Sunday evening. Jaicedric Williams, 22, was arrested on 11 counts of attempted first-degree murder, Baton Rouge Police spokesman Sgt. L'Jean...
Cause of fire in Central ruled arson
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Central Fire Department are looking into an arson case that happened late Sunday, Oct. 24. According to officials, the fire broke out at an empty home on Lovett Road near Prairie Drive. They added that there were no injuries. Several agencies responded to...
Woman injured in overnight shooting in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported shooting overnight Monday, Oct. 24. A spokesman with BRPD confirmed it happened around 2:30 a.m. in the 3100 block of Wyoming Street, near Nicholson Drive and Aster Street. The victim’s injuries appeared non-life threatening, police...
Suspect accused of attempted armed robbery with BB gun at casino parking lot
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of using a BB gun in an attempted armed robbery at L’Auberge Casino Hotel last week was arrested Friday. Deputies responded to the casino hotel on Monday, Oct. 17 where a victim claimed that a man in a white hoodie tried to rob him at gunpoint in the parking lot who then said the situation was a “YouTube prank,” according to an arrest warrant.
BRPD investigating after one person stabbed on Convention St.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department and EMS responded to a reported stabbing in the 1400 block of Convention St. Officers arrived at the scene around 5 a.m. and found that one man had been stabbed at this location. BRPD said the injuries do not...
Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire
PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely.
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station
Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
Suspect arrested after multiple apartments struck by gunfire in Donaldsonville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Donaldsonville man in connection with a shooting that resulted in multiple apartments being hit by gunfire. James Peters, 23, was charged with 19 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated damage to property, and illegal use of weapons.
Police working crash involving motorcycle on Acadian Thruway
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a motorcycle-involved crash Sunday afternoon. Officials say the accident happened on Acadian Thruway. First responders tell us that one person is in critical condition, and was transported to a local hospital. Details are limited at this time.
Southern University fans celebrate homecoming while police search for gunman
BATON ROUGE- Hours before Southern University's homecoming game, traffic was backed up for miles as hundreds of people gathered across campus to celebrate their yearly traditions. "Fellowshipping with my family, my friends and all these strangers around here," Southern University Law alumna Taneisha Riggs said. Saturday was a much different...
Third conviction sends Baton Rouge man to jail for almost 25 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Forrest Hardy, 33, of Baton Rouge, will be spending a long time behind bars after learning his sentence from U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick. Hardy was sentenced to over 24 years in jail in connection with armed robberies that took place in January of 2020.
Man who allegedly used multiple counterfeit $100 bills wanted by police
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for help identifying a man accused of using counterfeit $100 bills at a College Drive business. Police said the suspect used the fake cash to buy a video game system. No further details of the crime were released.
Police seeking new info in unsolved Baton Rouge murder
BATON ROUGE - Police are looking for new leads in a killing that happened outside a grocery store more than eight months ago. The victim, 41-year-old Jacoby Queen, was found shot Feb. 16 in front of Ancona's Stop & Save on North Street. Police said he was lying on the ground near the front entrance.
Woman held in toddler's fentanyl death wants drug treatment: 'I desperately need help'
A Baton Rouge woman accused of second degree murder after her 2-year-old son ingested a fatal dose of fentanyl wants a judge to release her from jail and send her to a treatment facility for her drug addiction. Whitney Ard, 29, told the judge in a letter that she has...
No one charged after toddler found walking alone in Baker neighborhood
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department says no one will be charged after a toddler was found in a Baker neighborhood early Sunday morning. Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn says the toddler was found by a neighbor at 1:45 a.m. in the Chamberlain Avenue area. Dunn says she walked off after everyone went to sleep. The parents were found when the toddler’s grandmother recognized her on the morning news, according to Dunn.
Vacant house in Baton Rouge intentionally set on fire, firefighters say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Fire Department believes a vacant home on South 19th Street was intentionally set on fire. Firefighters responded to the 200 block of South 19th Street around 8 a.m. Saturday to find the front of the house fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters made entry through the back of the home and were able to put out the fire.
Accused purse-snatcher possibly connected to area vehicle burglaries, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police look to identify an accused purse-snatcher who is possibly connected to vehicle burglaries in the parish. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the suspect approached a woman in a Greenwell Springs Road convenience store parking lot, brandished a gun, and stole her purse on Wednesday, Oct. 19. He fled the area on foot before officers arrived.
