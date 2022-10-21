Read full article on original website
Everything Tom Brady said after excruciating loss to Panthers
Tom Brady and the Buccaneers took the worst loss of the season yet against the Panthers. Here’s what he had to say after failing to score a touchdown on Sunday. Somehow the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will remain on-top in the NFC South, but don’t let that fool you: Their season is going incredibly poorly.
Buccaneers front office looks silly with trade announcement
It is almost laughable at this point that the Buccaneers are trying to trade Ke’Shawn Vaughn after doing nothing to build his trade value. The Buccaneers have not been one of the bigger movers at the trade deadline under Jason Licht. There are a few moves that could happen,...
Most concerning stat about Buccaneers offense (and it’s not the running game)
The approach to the run game for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been the subject of much scorn. There is another unrelated stat for the Buccaneers offense that is more concerning. It’s no secret that with new head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich wanting to lean on...
Packers must make this trade after another injury blow to offense
The Green Bay Packers offense suffered an injury it cannot afford to Allen Lazard. In desperate need of wide receiver help, here’s where Brian Gutekunst should turn. Green Bay’s offensive display has been poor, to say the least, through seven weeks of NFL football. So, what should be done about it?
Is Mac Jones the future of the New England Patriots?
Mac Jones’ 2022 season has been nothing short of a disaster. Is he actually still the future franchise quarterback of the New England Patriots? Mac Jones got the start on Monday night against the Chicago Bears, and only played a couple series. He went 3/6 for 13 yards and an interception.
Best memes and tweets after Packers, Aaron Rodgers lose to Commanders
The Packers dropped below .500 as Taylor Heinecke and the Commanders brought Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay to a new low point. Something is very wrong with the Green Bay Packers. If you had said GB would be 3-4 to start the 2022 season, it only would have felt real...
Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction an all-timer freezing cold take
Let’s just say Desmond Howard’s College Football Playoff prediction was as bad as your soon-to-be busted March Madness bracket. There are College Football Playoff predictions, and then there is whatever Desmond Howard predicted at the start of the season. The 1991 Heisman Trophy winner, Michigan legend, Super Bowl...
