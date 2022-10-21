Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Councilman Richard Trojanski and Maple Heights Public Works & Safety Committee Host City-Wide Domestic Violence ForumBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
This Small Ohio Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenChagrin Falls, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
Officials release ID of 16-year-old Akron shooting victim
AKRON, Ohio — Summit County officials have released the name of a 16-year-old male who died after being shot multiple times during an fight on a street in the Highland Square neighborhood. Jamarian Coffey, 16, was pronounced dead just before 7:30 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on...
cleveland19.com
US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
cleveland19.com
Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and now police are asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
Motorcyclist killed in Canton crash involving truck
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a truck in Canton over the weekend.
3 injured at Maple Heights home, vehicle of interest identified
On Monday afternoon, Maple Heights Police responded to a call regarding gunshots at a Garfield Avenue home. Officers arrived at the scene to find two injured individuals, according to police.
Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road
CLEVELAND — An elderly male was killed in a house fire on Grayton Road on Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced on its Twitter account. Two other residents in the home were safely evacuated. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is assisting at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County CrimeStoppers offer reward to solve murder outside Garfield Heights bar
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the person responsible for a 27 year-old man’s death. Ronnie Briggs was killed outside Showcase Bar & Grille on Sept. 25. It’s been one month since the shooting, and still no arrests. “They haven’t been able to...
cleveland19.com
2 in custody after Parma police chase
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
Centre Daily
Cashier mistakenly shoots wrong customer in fight over ‘incorrect change,’ Ohio cops say
A convenience store cashier accidentally killed an innocent customer while another man was threatening and attacking her, according to authorities in Ohio. Now she has been charged with negligent homicide, police said. The Akron Police Department responded to the store at about 9:15 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, according to a...
cleveland19.com
Alert for missing 83-year-old man with dementia canceled
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for 83-year-old David Burgess. Burgess was reported missing and endangered by Cleveland Clinic police Monday night after he drove away earlier in the day. The circumstances surrounding his return are not...
cleveland19.com
Multiple explosions, fire break out at building on Cleveland’s East side
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of firefighters were on the scene of a large fire at an auto repair shop in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Crews were called out to the area of East 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Cleveland firefighters said there was...
cleveland19.com
Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital. CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
cleveland19.com
Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
What percent of Akron is white?
Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
Bond lowered for ‘murder-for-hire’ suspect
A local man, who police say, tried to hire someone to murder his own son is expected to appear in court Monday morning.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland bike shop owner pushes for safer streets after becoming victim of hit-skip
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio City bike shop owner is still feeling the effects of a hit-and-run crash that has the Cleveland cycling community pushing yet again for a safer environment on city streets. Alex Nosse was leaving Joy Machines Bike Shop around 7:00 p.m. last Monday, just after...
School shooting in St. Louis leaves 3 dead, new details on youth overtaking guards at Indian River, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Monday, October 24, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. We have the latest on a school shooting in St. Louis where 3 people including the shooter have died, along...
Ohio State Highway Patrol on scene for plane crash; 2 injured
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
Comments / 4