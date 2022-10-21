ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
cleveland19.com

1 person dies in fire on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly man was killed in a fire on the city’s West side Tuesday morning. Cleveland firefighters said the blaze began around 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 4600 block of Grayton Road. When crews arrived on the scene, the second floor was engulfed...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

US mail worker robbed at gunpoint near Cleveland’s Fairfax neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives are looking for the suspect accused of recently robbing a United States Postal Service worker on the city of Cleveland’s East side. Police said the incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of East 82nd Street and Golden Avenue in the city’s Fairfax neighborhood.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Willoughby police ask for witnesses to fatal accident

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday afternoon and now police are asking for witnesses. According to Willoughby police, the accident happened around 4:37 p.m. on the State Route 2 eastbound exit ramp to Vine Street. The motorcyclist, a 33-year-old Wickliffe man, was transported to...
WILLOUGHBY, OH
WKYC

Cleveland: Man killed in house fire on Grayton Road

CLEVELAND — An elderly male was killed in a house fire on Grayton Road on Tuesday morning, the Cleveland Division of Fire announced on its Twitter account. Two other residents in the home were safely evacuated. The Red Cross of Northeast Ohio is assisting at the scene and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

2 in custody after Parma police chase

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An early morning police chase Monday ended in a crash in the city’s Central neighborhood. The chase began in Parma and ended around 2 a.m. at E. 38th Street and Stanley Tolliver Avenue. Parma police said two people were taken into custody at the scene,...
PARMA, OH
cleveland19.com

Alert for missing 83-year-old man with dementia canceled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Attorney General’s office, the Missing Adult Alert has been canceled for 83-year-old David Burgess. Burgess was reported missing and endangered by Cleveland Clinic police Monday night after he drove away earlier in the day. The circumstances surrounding his return are not...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Canton police: 1 dead in truck vs. motorcycle crash

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton police reported an accident between a truck and a motorcycle Sunday that ejected the motorcyclist, who died after being transported to the hospital. CPD said they responded to 15th Street and Plain Avenue for a report of an accident between a truck and a motorcycle.
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio man sentenced to probation for killing bald eagle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A federal judge sentenced an Ohio man to one year of probation for shooting and killing a bald eagle. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio said 79-year-old David B. Huff must also pay a $4,000 fine and $1,500 in restitution to the Fish and Wildlife Service after he pleaded guilty to violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act.
DOVER, OH
cleveland19.com

Arraignment for Akron clerk accused of killing innocent customer

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 56-year-old Akron store clerk accused of shooting and killing an innocent customer, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment in Akron Municipal Court Monday afternoon. <. Gurninder Banvait, 56, is charged with negligent homicide. Her attorney said she has no prior record. Akron police said Banvait...
AKRON, OH
Ask Akron

What percent of Akron is white?

Akron is a city of cultural diversity. Do you live in a neighborhood with a mixed white and Hispanic or Asian population? How do you think about the percentage of white in Akron?
AKRON, OH

