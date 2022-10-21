Remote employee fired for refusing to keep his webcam on wins $73,000 payout from the firm

A chef has called out a group of rich diners for misbehaving with the waitress and banned them from returning to the restaurant. Lee Skeet, who works as a chef at Cora, in Cardiff, U.K., shared an email written to the entitled diner on Twitter and wrote, "I just think we should start calling out rich people who think they can treat people like crap." The group of diners had racked up the highest bill at his restaurant—$1,200—but it didn't deter Skeet from calling them out and backing his co-worker who was harassed by the group. At a time when employees are leaving their jobs over toxic work environments and bosses, Skeet showed what an exemplary workplace looks like.

"Dear xxxxxxx, I wanted to firstly thank you for choosing my restaurant for your meal tonight, and I understand you had the biggest bill we've ever had on one table here. Unfortunately throughout the evening, I was made aware that your party's behavior was inappropriate towards Lily, who runs front-of-house," started the email. "She has told me that as a 22-year-old-girl she was talked down to, disrespected, and touched unwantedly by members of your group."

Skeet explained that she was left scarred by the experience. "I have spent the last hour having conversations with her that break my heart, make me feel like a sh*t employer, and a terrible dad, having my own daughter. Please provide your bank details and I will refund your entire bill of £1000 minus £100 that I believe you should have tipped lily, which I will pay directly to her, as you left no tip. I would thank you to never come back to my restaurant. Lily means a lot more to me than money. I also think you should assess the people you surround yourself with Lee," he concluded.

Chef Lee Skeet eventually announced that the rich diners didn't deserve to have their bill refunded and decided to give the bill of $1,200 to Lily. "On reflection, I reacted too quickly and emotionally last night. Sorry, I was a little bit angry and protective. I’m not going to refund the customer’s money. I’ve instead kept it and transferred to Lily x," he tweeted . Restaurant Cora serves just 12 guests in an intimate dining room, showcasing the best quality seasonal produce available each day. The guests are served a set tasting menu. Skeet has previously worked for Gordon Ramsay and made headlines in 2017 when he was almost killed after being crushed by a crane. A lorry carrying a crane mounted the pavement and crushed Skeet's leg. The lorry narrowly missed hitting his son who was in a stroller.

The chef was lauded for backing his employee. One Twitter user wrote , "Oh my heart...an employer that just touched my heart. Lee, I dont know you, may even never get the opportunity to meet you but know the world would have been a better place if all of us could have been like you." Another chef chimed in praising Skeet. "I am a chef. Can’t tell you the amount of times I have found one of our front-of-house in tears because of behavior like this. Bravo. Many forget that this is someone’s child and it is quite possibly her first job. Their first job should be one that sets them up," they wrote. Another added , "So happy to see an employer stand up so fiercely and unwaveringly for a member of their team. I do hope they had the good grace and respect to do as you asked. I hope Lily is okay after that dreadful experience and if I’m ever in Cardiff I will most definitely come to Cora."

There's nothing quite like a bar that makes its patrons feel safe. While many men may not be able to relate to the feeling, there are way too many gender and sexual minorities who have felt vulnerable, scared, been attacked or sexually assaulted. Even something as normal as having a drink can turn into a nightmare if someone is going around spiking drinks. It was extremely heartwarming to hear about a bar that went to great lengths to protect gender and sexual minorities. Reddit user xXSlimi_Gacha009 asked on the platform: “Bartenders of Reddit, what was the weirdest/craziest thing you have overheard while making someone’s drink?” Reddit user Pinkyfitts responded with a story that surprised many.

Closeup shot of a man drugging a woman's drink in a nightclub/Getty Images

"Was sitting at a bar with a band. It was noisy and crowded. Some girl comes up next to where I was sitting and tells the bartender 'excuse me, but I just saw that guy ( customer) right there put something in that girl’s drink,'" they wrote. Pinkyfitts was unaware if there was a protocol at the bar to handle such a situation but was pleasantly surprised about what happened next. "I didn’t see the guy she pointed to. The bartender turns around and said something, I suspect a code word to somebody and BAM. Immediately all the lights go on, the manager steps on stage, stops the band and makes the following announcement: 'Attention: We have a report that someone in this room possibly drugged a young lady's drink. We request that all women here immediately put down your drink and don’t take another sip.'

The manager also announced that he would replace the drinks of every woman for free. 'If you are that young lady, we will notify you when you come to the bar. If anyone is feeling sick or weak please let us know,' the announcement continued. Wow. Lights stayed on. The band remained off. For a long time, maybe an hour. Cheers from the crowd and nobody complained. Don’t know what the guy did because I didn’t know which guy it was," wrote Pinkyfitts, before adding, "That place rocks."

Pinkyfitts spoke to Boredpanda about the experience. They said it was the first time they had heard someone report a drink being spiked. The incident allegedly took place in 2007 or 2008. They said it was a very old bar named Tipitina’s in New Orleans. It's a music venue/bar. "It’s not fancy, but has great music and is usually crowded,” they said. “The request to discard drinks with free replacements applied to women only,” added Pikyfitts. “There was no discussion of that but it seemed assumed that they were the ones at risk. I don’t remember any complaints, but I was just a guy in the bar, not working there.” There were also many reported incidents of drug-facilitated attacks at the time. “Roofies or date rape drugs seemed to be a topic in the news at the time," said Pikyfitts.

Bar veteran Kate Gerwin’s 2016 initiative at Bismarck, North Dakota, bar Lüft had introduced a way to help people who felt vulnerable. They installed a “Friends”-themed sign in the bathroom instructing patrons to ask for Rachel at the bar if they were feeling uncomfortable or found themselves in danger. The idea was inspired by Bartenders Against Sexual Assault, a community organization formed to help protect the industry and its patrons from date rape and other related crimes through resources and education, according to Liquor.com .

A person who worked at a bar in portland said they had similar codes as well.

If you are being subjected to sexual assault, or know of anyone who is, please call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 800.656.HOPE (4673)





In a viral video posted to TikTok by user Ernest Palomo, who goes by the handle name Fiestascondjnova on the platform, a mime teaches an oblivious father a very important lesson. While mothers seem to have it all together all the time, the truth is that they are most likely shouldering the burden that everyone in a family should help carry. In this instance, a mom is seen holding her baby along with what looked like quite a heavy backpack. Meanwhile, her husband casually strolls behind her, completely empty-handed. Without using a single word, the mime is able to communicate precisely what he needs to, TODAY.com reports.

The incident took place at Sea World in Orlando, Florida, last month. Palomo happened to be filming at the park around the same time Michelle Tzenevrakis, carrying her 13-month-old daughter and a large backpack, walked in front of him. As seen in the clip, she walks ahead while her husband Nick trails behind. A mime spots the couple and reacts dramatically. Instead of breaking his act, the mime swoops into action. Sliding the backpack off of the mom's shoulders, he hands it over to Nick as a seated audience erupts into thunderous applause.

Nick is obviously caught off guard by the incident but is not defensive about his mistake. In an interview with the media outlet, Palomo shared his feelings about the situation. "I thought it was pretty hilarious," he stated. "Everyone was cheering." Before the video went viral, the family had absolutely no idea they were even being filmed. Nonetheless, the entire experience was caught on camera. Rather than reacting negatively, they have taken the clip in stride. The husband said, "That mime totally caught me off guard. At that moment, I was in a total daze. I was really hungry and my feet were hurting me. I thought it was pretty funny." He added that he was not embarrassed in the least.

Tzenevrakis also had a good laugh after watching the TikTok post. Nonetheless, she was quick to defend her husband. When TikTok users took to the comments section to share their assumptions about the kind of father or husband Nick was, she shot them down immediately. For instance, one user wrote, "Oh, I bet he’s one of the 'I will NOT change diapers’ kind of guys." Similarly, another user commented, "Men like that dad are useless." During the interview, the wife cleared the air.

She said that he had pushed the stroller all day. However, they were not permitted to bring the stroller to the sea lion show, where the video was recorded. She also reiterated that Palomo's clip only caught one atypical moment. "Nick is the greatest father and I want to make sure that people know that," Tzenevrakis reaffirmed. "He does so much for us. He’s just awesome in every way." If you would like to watch the original video, you can check it out by clicking here . Since it was first posted, it has garnered nearly 13 million views and more than 24,000 comments on TikTok.

By now, UK-based musician Jamie Mathias is quite familiar with those who offer exposure in return for his services. Having gained a substantial following on social media by writing, composing and recording original songs for peoples' special days, Mathias has had to deal with a fair share of such entitled individuals. A few months ago, he shared screenshots of some of the conversations he's had with opportunistic people who wanted him to work for free and we thought we'd seen the worst. However, proving there's always room to lower the bar, an influencer couple recently got in touch with Mathias.

"2 big influencers want me at their wedding next summer. Take a wild guess how they want to pay me," he tweeted , sharing screenshots of the influencer—whose name Mathias prefers not to reveal—blatantly asking him to not only write a personal song for their wedding in Ibiza but also perform an hour-long set... in exchange for promo posts. "Hey bro. Me and **** are getting married in Ibiza and we love your personal songs. If you're free, do you fancy flying out?" the first message reads. Responding to the message with enthusiasm, Mathias replied that he'd send them some pricing options if they could give him more details about the gig. He even offered 50% off if they confirmed the booking before New Year's.

However, the influencer replied: "We want one of your songs written for us and maybe an hour set too. But nah G, we're not really paying the suppliers. We'll do promo posts and what we charge for promo is worth way more than any track." Mathias informed the influencer that he would rather take the payment, but upon being pushed more reminded of the "reach" he would get from other influencers who would attend the wedding, ended the conversation with a perfectly sassy response. "Ah excellent, a wedding full of other people with lots of money that want me to do s*** for them for free promo! Sign me up bro," he replied sarcastically.

Mathias got a lot of reach from this hilarious encounter inadvertently as his tweet about the experience went viral on Twitter. He later reached out to the influencer, offering a free song but was turned down. "Bro, you have no idea how much issues this has caused," they wrote. "We are going to have to change the wedding date because of your post... I don't think it'll be a good idea you being at the wedding cos I think people might catch on and we don't want that sh*t but appreciate it."

Speaking to Bored Panda about why he calls out entitled people wanting free services and products, Mathias explained that although it might not have a direct effect on such individuals, it sheds light on how much work creators have to put into their business. "I think there is a perception that because someone enjoys what they do for a job, they shouldn't be compensated for that because it's a hobby. If it's taking time to complete and it's something you're requesting, accept that it costs money and if it's not in your budget, then that's okay," he said.

"In a lot of cases, the lifestyle these people portray is far from reality and try not to compare yourself," Mathias added. "But if you are an influencer, please don’t feel entitled to whatever you want. Some people would rather be paid for their time and treated with respect than being told their hard work is only worth a shout out on your page."

Sixteen years ago, BBC News gave the internet a gem it will never forget. Guy Goma, a computer technician, was mistaken for a technology expert who would be speaking on live television. After he was quickly ushered into the makeup room and then on live TV, the anchor called him Guy Kewney and asked him an expert question, which was when he realized that they had the wrong guy. Goma's expression when the penny dropped is the most priceless reaction ever. Goma handled the frightening situation admirably, becoming a famous icon that the internet remembers. As BBC celebrates its 100th anniversary, the video has started making rounds on Reddit and Twitter .

How the mixup happened is a funny story. Goma was actually waiting to be interviewed for a position as an accountant in the company's IT department in the main reception area of the BBC Television Centre, reports Metro . A technology expert named Guy Kewney was also waiting at the same time in another reception area, preparing for a live television interview about Apple Computer's legal dispute with the Beatles' record label, Apple Corps. Kewney was reportedly at the main reception area when a producer was dispatched to retrieve him. The receptionist mistakenly pointed to Goma when she was asked by the producer where Guy Kewney was.

With only five minutes left before the live interview, the producer spotted a picture of Kewney. They approached Goma and enquired as to his identity. Goma was escorted to the News 24 studio, offered makeup, and hurried to the broadcast studio where he was seated in front of the cameras and got linked up with a microphone.

He felt that the situation was rather odd, but he still thought he was about to go through a job interview. He was completely shocked when the presenter introduced him, saying, "Guy Kewney is the editor of the technology website Newswireless. Good morning to you." Goma, visibly shocked, wishes her back. When he realized he's been called in to weigh in on the Apple case, he made a calm effort to respond to the questions posed to him. "Actually, if you can go everywhere you're gonna see a lot of people downloading through the Internet and the website, everything they want. But I think is much better for development and...eh...to improve people what they want, and to get on the easy way, and so faster the things they looking for," Goma said, weighing in with his opinion. Kewney, who was still waiting, was startled to see Goma being questioned in his position even if he couldn't hear the audio.

Goma reportedly went to his job interview 20 minutes after the broadcast gaffe, but he wasn't hired. BBC brought him back to interview him about the incident itself and Goma ended up shooting to intense fame, with artists planning movies and other projects with him. Alison Rosenzweig was reportedly interested, as she told BBC in 2006. "He's a fun, kind of internationally famous person that I think is an interesting source for movie material," Rosenzweig said. "We're developing the project, and hopefully we'll be able to set it up on a major studio." Goma was reportedly interested too, "If they want to do a movie, I don't mind talking with them," he said.

Users on social media have been sharing the clip, reflecting on Goma's ability to maintain his composure in easily the most difficult "thinking on your feet" situations. Reddit user u/Ramboryback wrote, "Props to the guy to not shy away and took it as a chance to showcase his skills." u/Markylardy curses at BBC, saying , "And ya did not give him the job? Fuck you BBC" Another user u/InternationalTear703 agreed, adding , "His coolness under pressure and improv skills most likely landed him a job for Mi6 lol"

Saxophone music was heard emanating from an operating theater at Rome's Paideia International Hospital recently while a critical brain surgery was taking place. You would think the sound was a speaker, but that was not the case. The music source was the patient, playing the instrument on the operating table while a team of surgeons worked to remove a tumor from his brain, reported The Washington Post . The patient was awake for the entire nine-hour procedure. The 35-year-old patient, a saxophonist, had to play because his performance was required for the team to navigate his brain and avoid harming the areas he needed to continue playing the instrument, according to Christian Brogna, a neurosurgeon who oversaw the procedure.

Image source: paideiahospital

“Each person is unique because each brain’s unique,” Brogna said, stating that as a doctor, the patient’s “wishes” and lifestyle are important aspects to consider while tailoring a successful surgery. It is common for patients to remain conscious throughout brain surgery. The aid of local anesthetics enables surgeons to map their patients' brains and avoid the regions that control speech, memory, and other crucial everyday activities. Some patients may read or respond to inquiries. In more recent years, individuals have even been recorded on video singing opera songs and playing the guitar and violin while undergoing surgery.

A musician's hand-eye coordination, motor abilities, and even math are all integrated into playing a musical instrument, according to Brogna, who said he conducts about 50 awake procedures per year. He claimed that the saxophonist's tumor was situated in difficult-to-operate-on areas that control movement in the body. Being left-handed made this patient's operation particularly challenging. It was more challenging to map his brain because it wasn't built like a right-handed person's, according to Brogna. The surgery was a success, with the man going home to his wife and children safely, Brogna shared.

The Italian national hymn and the "Love Story" theme were played during certain parts of the procedure by the man, who Brogna could only identify by the initials G.Z. Before the procedure, his team meticulously analyzed those songs, he claimed, because any incorrect note, irregular rhythm, or sudden halt could indicate that the surgeon was probing a region that should be avoided. According to Brogna, the patient wanted to share with media outlets that having a brain tumor removed was "not necessarily a negative experience." He was relaxed and trusted Brogna and his staff at all times.



In addition to helping with the man's surgery, he added that the saxophone playing advanced his knowledge of the human brain and will be useful for future procedures. “Each surgery of this kind is a window into the complexity of the brain, and we learn from all these surgeries continuously,” he said, adding, “This was the saxophone now, but it can be anything important for the patient.”

The intervention, which lasted more than nine hours, made use of a multidisciplinary team made up of more than 10 professionals from all over the world including neurosurgeons, dedicated anesthesiologists, neuropsychologists, neurophysiologists, and engineers, supported by cutting-edge technologies such as neuronavigation. with tractography, ultrasound aspirator, intraoperative ultrasound, continuous neuromonitoring. A specific tracer was also used for cancer cells which made them more easily distinguishable from surrounding healthy tissue. "The intervention was really complex and required a long preparation and very high technology. It was one of the first of its kind performed in Italy in a private facility. Paideia International Hospital is equipped not only with the technology needed, but also with a 100 square meter operating room, and we also had the opportunity to organize a tailor-made team for this intervention, calling the best international professionals," a post on Paideia Hospital's website reads.

In Preston, England, one cafe will give you a discount if you behave nicely. The Chaii Stop's Usman Hussain has a special sliding scale for pricing his specialty desi chai, a South Asian black tea that is brewed in milk and "made to its finest," and it depends on how politely you ask for it. A cup of desi chai might cost you roughly $3, according to a sign in the cafe, provided you place your order with some politeness, such as a "hello" and "please." You will pay around $4.60 if you use just one of those words. However, if you order it straight, it can cost you close to $8.

When asked about the shop's policy, Hussain told CBC that to get the cheapest policy, customers have to "come in and just be friendly and polite when they order." When someone is rude, that is if they "come in, not make eye contact, just say 'desi chai' head down," they get the highest price, £5.

"Instead of saying '£5, please,' we say, 'Would you like to choose again?' and point at the board. And this is the first time that they've lifted their head up that morning, and they take a look. And funnily enough, they then begin to come out of their shell." Hussain shares that some customers pull a funny line on them by saying, "Can I order one Hello, desi chai, please." Hussain and his employees have a good laugh about it.

Many would think that this would put customers off or hinder building a rapport, but Hussain shares that that has not been the case. "Since putting this sign up, we've never struggled building rapport with our customers…. It's literally like every single customer, you just have a connection with [them] and you just give them that bit more of a customer service," he said.

Hussain shares that until now, they've not really charged anyone with that amount, but it helps to get the message of politeness across. "So we've not actually charged anyone the £5. It's more of a polite reminder about manners and also the fun side to it, which is exactly the response we've got," he said.

Hussain says he acknowledges that sometimes staff themselves behave rudely, with a blank face even at the kindest greetings, but his staff has been with them from the beginning of the store's opening, which is way before this sign went up. The standard of customer service, Hussain shares, is set quite high, and all his customers know that. "So it's not something we've had to go back over with any of the staff because they know to keep that level of customer service at its highest. And they know how much that means to me," he says.

When asked why he thinks that people have to be reminded to be kind, he shares that he doesn't have the exact answer for it yet, but "sometimes we're busy in day-to-day life" and "things are moving fast." Adding on, he shares, "Another reason [is] we may be going through a hard time. And, you know, we're forgetting who's around us or who we're interacting with."

Hussain shared that the idea was actually inspired by a coffee shop in Virginia, U.S.A., and the owner of that establishment was inspired by a cafe in France. When asked why he thinks that the idea is resonating so much with people across continents, he shares it's because this "should be the foundation. It should be a principle everyone follows.... But yet we're not actually doing that."

An adrenaline-loving grandmother of four is living her best life in her golden years. Mercy Baggs, from Wiltshire, southwest England, is proving by example that one should never allow age to come in the way of fulfilling one's dreams. The 90-year-old knows a thing or two about not letting age dictate how she lives, having skydived twice after the age of 77. The former police officer is far from done soaring across the sky as she is already planning to celebrate her 95th birthday with her third skydive. "My husband wasn't too keen, but the point is that I was 77 and I thought that my life was beginning to stagnate—nothing very exciting was happening—and I wanted to do something different," Baggs said of her first skydiving experience, reports Independent .

Baggs, who believes "life begins at 60" and that age is "just a number," first got into skydiving after she had two tumors removed from her spine in 2007. "When you get older, you get pins and needles in your leg and think that's normal," she told The Mirror . "I kept tripping over and then it came to a head. The doctor referred me for an MRI scan and they found I had two big tumors on my spine. The doctor said if 'we don't do something very quickly, you'll be paralyzed.'" The close shave with paralysis was a wake-up call for Baggs, who then began doing all the things she'd been keeping aside.

Her first skydive was to raise money for her local sports clubs and Wiltshire Air Ambulance. "At first when the door opens, it is very cold – the wind was blowing us from side to side – but gradually you start to enjoy it," Baggs explained. "You're literally skydiving and suddenly the parachute opens, and you see everything below you and it's an exhilarating experience like no other." She jumped out of a plane again earlier this year at the age of 89. "I read about people doing it and once I told the family, I was going to do it," she said. "It was nice for the first one in May, but the one this year in March was the coldest day ever, it was freezing. My face literally froze. When the door opens and you're sitting on the edge of the plane, I thought 'oh my God.' We took off and it was exhilarating. I thoroughly enjoyed it. If I'm lucky to live to 95, I will do another one. I would love to."

"I was 59 on the Sunday, on the Monday I was 90. I was still the same person. Age isn't a barrier to anything," Baggs added. "You've got to have faith in yourself. People say 'oh you must be mad to do it', you're not, you're doing it because you want to. You have to take the chance - how many people say 'what if?' 'what if I don't like it', well try it." Sharing some words for others over the age of 55, she said: "Never let anyone make you feel like you cannot do something because of your age because I don't."

It's always adorable to see young children harness and showcase their talents. With the spike in TikTok and Instagram dance reels, it's a delight to see hugely talented young dancers. Many TikTok dancers have become famous, especially over the pandemic as it's been a popular form of social interaction. Sometimes adorable videos of kids dancing can help us decompress. Dance-offs are especially entertaining, and with the kid element introduced, it's bound to be adorable too. One such video , posted by user @aqu4girlof, is going viral. It features two young girls dancing off to each other on the song Right Thurr by Chingy.

It looks like the dance is taking place at some school dance, with other kids seen in the background dancing with their friends. The first girl, wearing a full-length olive green dress, gets down to the beat, pausing with a perfect pose. In response, the second girl, wearing an adorable white and purple dress, starts quickly adapting to the beat, bending down and doing the perfect drop before effortlessly moving on to the next step. She then smiles at her friend and gestures at her to start her routine. Both of them are seen hyping each other up throughout the dance-off and it's absolutely adorable to witness.

The first girl quickly starts taking up the mantle and continues the dance-off, ending her segment with a flying kiss to the other girl, who takes up and continues the dance. Both the young girls dance so well a group starts forming around them and everyone sees the two engaging in a passionate dance-off.

Twitter user @jonnyjukeboxx commented , admiring the young girls, "great sportsmanship being displayed here" User @hxles agreed, adding , "yess, they look at each other with awe and support and like so happy to be dancing, not anger or competition!! love this" User @DeeHaye_ appreciated the girls too, "I love how they were both hyping each other up. 🥹" User @starlinex complimented the children for their outfits, adding, "Both their outfits are really cute though! Kids' fashion is so good nowadays" User @marciopostando commented , saying, "noo, why did I come down here waiting to see some kids embarrassing themselves but they ended up embarrassing me wtf they didn't need to be this good 😭😭😭😭" User @jan1jah commented , "Idk green dress went off the second time and I did NOT expect that, it was an elegant Eat."

Another kid caught the internet's attention when he joined the local middle school's cheerleading squad . When he performed, supporting their team at a football game, a child not only caught the attention of the crowd but also gained a lot of fans online. The tiny cheerleader, who even wore the proper attire for the cheering routine, was adored by everyone! Liam, who was just two years old, had the pompoms, the movements, and most importantly, the attitude! Apart from the overall charm of the video, Liam's flawless execution of each team maneuver is what stands out. He reportedly learned the technique from his 12-year-old sister Amaya, who has played on the squad and regularly practices at home.

More than 2.5 million people have liked the cute girl's TikTok video, which was posted by @Arodsquad and has received over 10.4 million views to date. "When you're two but have seen too many cheerleading rehearsals in the living room," the caption reads.

A Dutch man who was reportedly fired from his job for refusing to keep his webcam on was awarded $73,000 by a court for wrongful termination. According to NL Times , the resident of Diessen, Noord-Brabant, in the Netherlands began working for the Florida-based software development company, Chetu, in January 2019. More than a year and a half into his time at the company, on August 23 this year, he was ordered to take part in a virtual training period called a "Corrective Action Program." The employee—who wasn't named in the lawsuit—was reportedly told that he would have to remain logged in for the entire workday with screen-sharing and his webcam turned on for the duration of the training program.

According to court documents filed in the Netherlands—where the case was heard—the employee informed the company that he didn't "feel comfortable being monitored for 9 hours a day" through the camera. "This is an invasion of my privacy and makes me feel really uncomfortable. that's the reason why my camera isn't on. You can already monitor all activities on my laptop and I am sharing my screen," he is said to have told Chetu. Three days later, on August 26, the employee was reportedly fired for "refusal to work" and "insubordination."

The man then took Chetu to court in the Zeeland-West Brabant court in Tilburg claiming that "there was no urgent reason given to justify the immediate dismissal given." He also alleged that his termination was disproportionate and pointed out that the demand to leave his webcam turned on all day was unreasonable and violated data privacy rules. In its ruling last week, the Dutch court agreed that the termination was not legally valid. "The employer has not made it clear enough about the reasons for the dismissal. Moreover, there has been no evidence of a refusal to work, nor was there a reasonable instruction. Instruction to leave the camera on is contrary to the employee's right to respect for his private life," the court said.

Meanwhile, Chetu argued that the requirement for employees to keep their webcams on was "no different" than if the employee had been present in the office being directly observed by others. However, the court cited Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights which says "strict conditions are attached to observing employees." It also referred to a European Court of Human Rights' judgment in a 2017 case "that video surveillance of an employee in the workplace, be it covert or not, must be considered as a considerable intrusion into the employee's private life."

The court ultimately ruled that Chetu has to pay the former employee €2,700 (about $2,629) in unpaid salary, €50,000 (about $48,691) in fair compensation and €8,373.13 (about $8,126) for wrongful termination. Furthermore, the company was also ordered to pay its former employee for 23 vacation days that were not taken, the 8% statutory holiday allowance, and possibly an additional penalty for failure to provide a payslip for August.