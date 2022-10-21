Read full article on original website
Congress draws their lame-duck red lines
— Democrats and Republicans are prepping for a trade standoff that could torpedo any hope of reviving tariff exemption programs before the end of the year. — U.S. trade officials opted not to launch a Section 301 investigation into Mexico’s produce exports. They will instead solicit advice from industry advisers on how to make American growers more competitive.
Inside Dems’ scramble to save Sanford Bishop
— A perfect storm of record inflation and redistricting has forced key House Ag Democrat. into the toughest race of his 30-year career, as high prices squeeze his agriculture-dependent district in southwest Georgia. Democrats are spending millions to defend his blue seat. — The Agriculture Department and Office of the...
GOP pours $6M more into Pa. Senate race
Republicans are under intense pressure to hold the seat — if they can't defeat Democratic nominee John Fetterman, their path to a Senate majority gets much narrower.
The political limits of rising interest rates
The political limits of rising interest rates
PNC brought on outside firms amid Zelle scrutiny
PNC ADDED LOBBYING FIREPOWER AMID ZELLE SCRUTINY: PNC drastically expanded its lobbying footprint and boosted its spending on federal lobbying last quarter amid increased scrutiny in Washington of Zelle, the payments app owned by a consortium of banks including PNC, disclosures filed last week show. — In early September, disclosures...
Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense
Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
While traveling in Europe, Nancy Pelosi vowed that Congress will approve more Ukraine aid before the year ends.
Her remarks come as questions swirl over Republicans’ willingness to dole out more cash in 2023. What happened: Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday pledged that lawmakers will push through a new round of funding for Ukraine as part of a massive government funding bill in December. Speaking in Croatia,...
Rotax Engine Found In Iranian Mohajer-6 Drone Downed Over Ukraine
via TwitterReports of Austrian Rotax engines being used in Iranian drones aren't new, but hard proof they are being used in those acquired by Russia is.
Biden told Georgia voters he was up to the task on voting rights. They aren’t all feeling it.
Nine months after the president’s major address in Atlanta, those on the ground appreciate the rhetoric but still yearn for action.
China’s strongman is here to stay. And weaker than he looks.
Xi is facing slowing growth and implementing politicized economic policies that could become his Achilles’ heel.
Maximum Xi
Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s United Nations Day! That’s officially a time for “hope for global unity.”. In today’s Global Insider, we’re instead going to focus on whether the United States is underinvesting in diplomacy. Former President Donald...
Will new CISA guidelines move the needle on cyber defense?
— This week, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is set to release a long-anticipated list of cyber performance goals for critical infrastructure. But the guidance is voluntary, and Congress and the White House are divided on further regulation, raising questions about their impact. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning...
U.S. elections could break down. For Wall Street, it might not matter.
POLITICO Playbook: Early vote surges, but Dems worry about the map
THE ELECTION — 16 days left until Election Day. … 7,460,734 early votes already cast as of 10:37 a.m. Sunday, per the United States Elections Project. NYT: “Voters Stick to Pandemic-Era Habits, as Early Turnout Surges,” by Nick Corasaniti: “In North Carolina, absentee ballot requests are up 114 percent compared with requests in 2018, according to the board of elections. And in Florida, the total early vote is up 50 percent compared with the early vote in 2018.”
London calling
Today, the crypto world got a powerful new champion, or at least part of it did. Rishi Sunak’s election as leader of the U.K.’s Conservative Party paves the way for him to become prime minister, which — among other notable milestones — will make him the most significant world leader to publicly embrace the use of blockchain technology to remake financial markets.
Mace backs McCarthy on GOP's debt-ceiling strategy
The South Carolina Republican further cited a bill she had filed earlier this year seeking to balance the budget in five years.
Corporate America lobbies up in support of same-sex marriage
Businesses are pushing for passage of legislation to add same-sex and interracial marriage protections into law.
We're addicted to midterm election polls. And it's not doing us any good.
Too many in this country are addicted to midterm election polling, glued to the tiniest fluctuations of red lines and blue lines. It's useless.
‘Everyone’s on the warpath’: Dems’ pre-election cash spat
THE DUES DELINQUENTS — House Democrats’ most vulnerable members are leaving no campaign coffer unturned in their frantic quest to match GOP super PAC dollars in the final pre-election stretch. Their guilt trips haven’t always been subtle: The group of so-called “frontliner” members, comprised of roughly two dozen...
Debate set as governor’s race tightens
We’ve got 1 (one) debate, folks. After a month of “will-he-won’t-he (he probably will),” Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a statement last night, announced he’d show up to tomorrow’s Spectrum News gubernatorial debate at Pace University. But he won’t be particularly happy about it.
