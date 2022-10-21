ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Congress draws their lame-duck red lines

— Democrats and Republicans are prepping for a trade standoff that could torpedo any hope of reviving tariff exemption programs before the end of the year. — U.S. trade officials opted not to launch a Section 301 investigation into Mexico’s produce exports. They will instead solicit advice from industry advisers on how to make American growers more competitive.
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

Inside Dems’ scramble to save Sanford Bishop

— A perfect storm of record inflation and redistricting has forced key House Ag Democrat. into the toughest race of his 30-year career, as high prices squeeze his agriculture-dependent district in southwest Georgia. Democrats are spending millions to defend his blue seat. — The Agriculture Department and Office of the...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

The political limits of rising interest rates

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

PNC brought on outside firms amid Zelle scrutiny

PNC ADDED LOBBYING FIREPOWER AMID ZELLE SCRUTINY: PNC drastically expanded its lobbying footprint and boosted its spending on federal lobbying last quarter amid increased scrutiny in Washington of Zelle, the payments app owned by a consortium of banks including PNC, disclosures filed last week show. — In early September, disclosures...
GEORGIA STATE
Vice

Trump Just Blew Up His Rape Lawsuit Defense

Former President Donald Trump’s recent online tirade against E. Jean Carroll might have been a really bad idea. That’s because the move appears to have blown a new hole in Trump’s best defense against the magazine columnist’s lawsuit, in which Carroll accuses Trump of defamation by denying her accusation that he raped her in a New York department store over two decades ago.
WASHINGTON STATE
POLITICO

Maximum Xi

Follow Ryan on Twitter | Send tips and insights to rheath@politico.com. It’s United Nations Day! That’s officially a time for “hope for global unity.”. In today’s Global Insider, we’re instead going to focus on whether the United States is underinvesting in diplomacy. Former President Donald...
POLITICO

Will new CISA guidelines move the needle on cyber defense?

— This week, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is set to release a long-anticipated list of cyber performance goals for critical infrastructure. But the guidance is voluntary, and Congress and the White House are divided on further regulation, raising questions about their impact. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome to Morning...
POLITICO

U.S. elections could break down. For Wall Street, it might not matter.

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
MISSOURI STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Early vote surges, but Dems worry about the map

THE ELECTION — 16 days left until Election Day. … 7,460,734 early votes already cast as of 10:37 a.m. Sunday, per the United States Elections Project. NYT: “Voters Stick to Pandemic-Era Habits, as Early Turnout Surges,” by Nick Corasaniti: “In North Carolina, absentee ballot requests are up 114 percent compared with requests in 2018, according to the board of elections. And in Florida, the total early vote is up 50 percent compared with the early vote in 2018.”
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

London calling

Today, the crypto world got a powerful new champion, or at least part of it did. Rishi Sunak’s election as leader of the U.K.’s Conservative Party paves the way for him to become prime minister, which — among other notable milestones — will make him the most significant world leader to publicly embrace the use of blockchain technology to remake financial markets.
UTAH STATE
POLITICO

‘Everyone’s on the warpath’: Dems’ pre-election cash spat

THE DUES DELINQUENTS — House Democrats’ most vulnerable members are leaving no campaign coffer unturned in their frantic quest to match GOP super PAC dollars in the final pre-election stretch. Their guilt trips haven’t always been subtle: The group of so-called “frontliner” members, comprised of roughly two dozen...
GEORGIA STATE
POLITICO

Debate set as governor’s race tightens

We’ve got 1 (one) debate, folks. After a month of “will-he-won’t-he (he probably will),” Rep. Lee Zeldin, in a statement last night, announced he’d show up to tomorrow’s Spectrum News gubernatorial debate at Pace University. But he won’t be particularly happy about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy