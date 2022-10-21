ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Erik ten Hag says Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on but remains important

By Simon Peach
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TmAo2_0ihajV8o00

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on as a substitute against Tottenham.

Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Spurs was comfortably the best all-round performance under the Dutchman but the post-match talk has been dominated by the 37-year-old’s early exit.

Ronaldo headed down the tunnel before the clock had struck 90 minutes and made a hasty departure from Old Trafford, leading the club to say in a statement that Ten Hag had stood the forward down for Saturday’s match at Chelsea.

The frontman admitted on Instagram on Thursday night that “sometimes the heat of the moment gets the best of us” and vowed to do all he could to try and win back his place in the starting line-up.

United sources indicated Ronaldo remain an important part of the squad but this incident will only fuel talk of a January departure and provides an unwanted distraction ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

“What (happened in) the talk is between Cristiano and me,” Ten Hag said. “The (club) statement is also clear, I think.”

Asked if Ronaldo will be part of his team moving forwards, Ten Hag said: “Yes, that’s also in the statement. He remains an important part of the squad.”

Then asked if he refused to come on a substitute against Spurs, Ten Hag said: “Yes.”

Ronaldo was also among those that left Old Trafford early in July’s pre-season friendly against Rayo Vallecano, leading Ten Hag to underline the importance of players staying to support their team-mates.

“I am the manager,” the Dutchman said. “I am responsible for the top sport culture here and I have to set standards and values and I have to control them.

“We are in a team, so we have standards, we have values and I have to control that.

“After Rayo Vallecano, I told (you) it was unacceptable but he wasn’t the only one. That is for everyone.

“When it’s the second time, that will have consequences. That is what we did. We miss him tomorrow. That is a miss for us. For the squad it’s a miss.

“But I think it’s important for the attitude and mentality from the group. Now we have to focus on Chelsea and that is the most important.”

Having been banished from the squad heading to Stamford Bridge, Ronaldo instead did individual training with fitness coaches at Carrington on Friday.

“I think it will have (time for) a reflection for him but I think it’s also for everyone else,” Ten Hag said of the punishment meted out. “I sent a warning at the start of the season.

“Then the next time there has to be consequences otherwise when you are living together, when you are playing together, and football is a team sport, so you have to fulfil certain standards. And I have to control it.

“I understand there are questions about that but at the same time it’s about Chelsea.

“We have a big game to play, so all my focus is on that game. All the focus from the staff is on that game, and the focus from the players is on that game.

“We have to win that game and we have to do everything we can, so we need full concentration to prepare for that game and play our best.”

Ronaldo’s unavailability is compounded by the continued absence of Anthony Martial.

After the press conference, Ten Hag confirmed to the PA news agency that the France forward would not be available to face Chelsea.

Martial sustained a back injury in the win at Everton earlier this month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper charged by FA over comments about referee

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper has been charged by the Football Association over comments made about referee Thomas Bramall following his side’s defeat at Wolves last weekend.Cooper said Bramall was known for being inconsistent after the 1-0 Premier League loss at Molineux where both sides had a penalty awarded after VAR intervention, while there was another incident in the first half.Ruben Neves scored Wolves’ while Forest’s Brennan Johnson saw his effort saved by Jose Sa.pic.twitter.com/zt2IIXjN4E— FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) October 25, 2022After the game, Cooper said: “We know the referee well from last season. We had him in the Championship.“We know...
The Independent

Salzburg vs Chelsea confirmed lineups: Team news ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Graham Potter leads Chelsea on the road in the Champions League against Salzburg with a place in the last 16 at stake. Three points for the Blues will not only secure qualification from Group E, but also wrap up top spot and a home second leg.LIVE! Follow Chelsea’s game against RB Salzburg with our blogBack-to-back victories for Potter’s Blues against AC Milan has secured control with two games remaining, with the Austrians up first before welcoming Dinamo Zagreb.Goals have proven hard to come by recently, with a second straight draw coming last Saturday after Casemiro’s stoppage-time equaliser for Manchester...
The Independent

Champions League success ‘a really good sign’ for English game, Magdalena Eriksson claims

Magdalena Eriksson believes it is good for English football that domestic clubs are performing well in the Women’s Champions League ahead of Chelsea’s upcoming group game against Vllaznia.Chelsea beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the French capital last Thursday, the day after Arsenal triumphed 5-1 at reigning European champions Lyon.Last year Chelsea – the Women’s Super League champions – were unable to qualify from their group, with Wolfsburg and Juventus progressing instead of the Blues.And defender Eriksson, 29, is impressed with the turnaround, saying: “It’s really good for the league that English teams are doing well in Europe.“It means that we...
The Independent

Red Bull Salzburg vs Chelsea Champions League latest score, goals and updates as Mateo Kovacic scores - live

Chelsea can qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League and win Group E tonight if they defeat RB Salzburg at the Red Bull Arena. The Blues sit top of the group on seven points with Salzburg just one behind meaning whoever is victorious this evening takes pole position going into the final round of group games. If it is Graham Potter’s side who win, they will also clinch the group providing Dinamo Zagreb do not also beat AC Milan in the other fixture.Chelsea have not lost since Potter took over as manager of the London side. His...
The Independent

Borussia Dortmund vs Man City prediction: How will Champions League fixture play out tonight?

Erling Haaland will look to strike against his former side Borussia Dortmund again tonight as Manchester City look to top their Champions League group.Haaland scored the winner against Dortmund last month as City came from behind to take control of Group G.Although Pep Guardiola’s side were held to a goaless draw at Copenhagen last week, with Haaland rested, City can secure a seeded spot in the knockout stages with a draw tonight.Dortmund still have work to do to book their place in the last 16. Jude Bellingham was on target in Manchester and the England midfielder also scored twice...
The Independent

Celtic vs Shakhtar Donetsk live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Celtic FC may be out of the Champions League but the Hoops will look to remain in Europe this season as they host Shakhtar Donetsk tonight.A 2-0 defeat to RB Leipzig left Celtic unable to qualify for the last 16, and the Scottish side stuck to the bottom of Group F with just a single point.That came away to Shakhtar earlier in the competition, leaving Celtic with the uphill task of beating either the Ukrainian side or Leipzig to third place and Europa League qualification.Shakhtar, meanwhile, will look to take a huge step to the Champions League knockout rounds with...
The Independent

‘It’s highly unlikely’: Lewis Hamilton makes admission after United States Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton acknowledges it is “highly unlikely” he will maintain his record of winning at least one race in every season of his career – and fears he has “a steep hill to climb” to stop Max Verstappen from dominating Formula One.Hamilton finished second for the third time this year when Verstappen denied him victory with just six laps remaining of a thrilling United StatesGrand Prix.Moments after stepping out of his Mercedes, the seven-time world champion said his narrow defeat to Verstappen filled him with hope that he will be a winner again.But Hamilton also conceded that the race...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton’s message is unequivocal after victory slips through his fingers in Austin

Exhausted after a first triumph of 2022 slipped through his fingers in the closing stages of an exhilarating United States Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton was reflective as he showcased a maturity which has typified a year of adjusted targets.While understandably disappointed that he couldn’t hold on with six laps remaining – through no fault of his own, it should be said, as his Mercedes came a cropper to the sheer speed of Max Verstappen’s Red Bull once again – the seven-time world champion had a message for the naysayers. For those who, particularly amid early-season struggles, said the 37-year-old’s...
The Independent

The Independent

893K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy