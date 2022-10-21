Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kusi.com
Proposed 259-unit apartment complex in Del Mar sparks controversy
DEL MAR (KUSI) – A new proposal called “Seaside Ridge” is sparking controversy among Del Mar residents. The proposal is for a new development that will bring 259 units to the beachside community, with 85 of them being rent-restricted. The City of Del Mar votes for Democrats...
Voiceof San Diego
Vista City Manager Resigns After Council Limits Hiring Authority
After nearly 11 years as Vista’s city manager, Patrick Johnson submitted his resignation on Thursday, Oct. 13, one month after the City Council voted to limit his authority to hire and appoint department leaders. The change now requires the city manager to get the approval of a majority of...
KPBS
San Diego councilmember proposes generous parental leave for city employees
Employees of the city of San Diego could see a big boost in their paid parental leave if a new proposal drafted by Councilmember Raul Campillo is approved. Campillo submitted his plan to triple parental leave to Mayor Todd Gloria last week. Currently, city employees get four weeks of paid leave after the birth of their child. Campillo wants to boost that to 12 weeks, or 14 weeks if the employee has a C-section or other complications during delivery.
KPBS
California leaders take part in binational event in Mexico City
After a two-year pause caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, almost 100 business, community and government leaders from San Diego and Baja California have arrived in Mexico City to promote U.S.-Mexico relations and binational business issues, the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce announced Monday. The chamber's 15th annual Binational Delegation...
KPBS
County touts homeless prevention proposal along with app-based tool
County officials Monday unveiled a proposed analytics policy to help prevent homelessness, along with an app-based tool that helps county employees connect unsheltered people to services. Nathan Fletcher, Board of Supervisors chairman, has proposed developing a comprehensive integrated data system that allows county employees to evaluate if a person is...
KPBS
Political push on college campuses to reach young voters
With two weeks until the November midterm elections, there is an aggressive outreach to young voters on college campuses. On the UC San Diego campus Monday, student government leaders organized a town hall forum with candidates from the San Diego City Council District 6 race and the District 35 Superior Court race.
Coast News
Four cannabis retailers selected to operate in Encinitas
ENCINITAS — Nearly two years after voters approved a citizen’s initiative allowing cannabis retail sales in the city of Encinitas, municipal officials on Friday selected four cannabis enterprises for licensure in a lottery with more than 200 applicants. The four winners were Siesta Life Encinitas LLC, which will...
KPBS
Freeway expansion could cost San Diego millions
San Diego officials have pledged to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in the next 13 years. But now the city wants to spend more than $20 million to expand a freeway. In other news, one San Diego city councilman wants to give employees more parental leave. Plus, Chula Vista voters will elect a new mayor this November. We break down that race.
KPBS
Inaccuracies on state nursing home site
The California Department of Public Health’s online page recording complaints against nursing homes is often called the agency’s “transparency website,” but a KPBS review of sexual abuse complaint tallies found inaccuracies and omissions. In other news, there is an aggressive outreach to students on San Diego college campuses ahead of the November midterm elections. Plus, Dia De Los Muertos festivities have kicked off around the county.
UCSD Guardian
Our mind is our weapon
This piece was submitted by UC San Diego student and UCSD Guardian photographer A. Raya. Moments in history flashed through my mind like scenes of a movie as I first witnessed the disturbing Instagram post. You know the one. If not, I’m referring to the video that captured a white UC San Diego lecturer spewing hate in the form of casual jokes towards two custodial workers reportedly speaking Spanish outside of his classroom. Robert Ternansky asks his class, with full confidence, how to say be quiet in “Mexican.” After receiving laughs from his audience, he ends his racist remarks with, “let me know if they start running in here with their weapons.”
Veteran ends walk across America in San Diego
Kenny Mintz, a veteran, started his walk across America in Washington D.C in April and finished in Encinitas this weekend. His walk across the U.S was to raise funds for pancreatic cancer and several veteran organizations.
UCSD Guardian
Students Express Outrage Following Fallout from Lecturer’s Racist Comments
On Oct. 14, a widely circulated video showing Lecturer Robert Ternansky making multiple racist comments against Latinx people in class was posted on social media. Now, the School of Physical Sciences plans to temporarily replace Ternansky for the quarter as lecturer of the CHEM 41A and CHEM 143C courses. The...
northcountydailystar.com
Vista’s City Manager Resigned; City Council to Appoint an Acting City Manager
City Manager Patrick Johnson tendered his involuntary resignation on October 13, 2022, and is currently on paid administrative leave. A new City Manager has not been selected; therefore, it is recommended that the City Council appoint an Acting City Manager until a new City Manager is appointed. READ AGENDA.
NBC San Diego
Pacific Beach Restaurant Burglarized, Property Crime on the Rise in San Diego
The owner of San Diego Sliders Company, a restaurant in Pacific Beach, is taking new security measures after a burglar broke in and took cash from the register. Surveillance video captured the crime, but the suspect has not been arrested. The burglary comes during a challenging financial time. Like many...
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
domino
The Best Family Hotels in San Diego Make It Easy to Get Everyone to the Beach
From dreamy decor to top-notch amenities, this is your first-class ticket to the most design-driven getaways around the world. Whether you’re looking to steal away for a few days or just steal a few ideas for back home (we encourage both, for the record), check out where we’re checking in. Today: San Diego, with kids in tow.
onscene.tv
Fake Call Turns into a Civil Disturbance (WARNING LANGUAGE) | San Diego
10.23.2022 | 1:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – 911 Dispatchers received an anonymous call about a male who had a concealed handgun in his waistband at the Humbertos’ Taco shop on S. 43rd St. Officers responded in mass as there was an Officer involved shooting at this exact location on 10-18-22 When the officers arrived, they found a large group of males waiting for them. Officers detained two of the males and the detainees and the group became extremely hostile toward the officers. After several minutes, no gun was found and the 2 males were released. The group and the 2 males who were detained continued with their hostilities toward the officers as the officers started to de-escalate the situation. The group went into the street and after being ordered to get out of the street, the group refused and the officers left the area. This situation is thought to have been a set-up to confront the officers about the killing of Derrick Weatherspoon who fired on officers and was shot & killed by the officers. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
eastcountymagazine.org
TINY HOMES OFFER HOPE FOR HOMELESS WOMEN AND CHILDREN IN EL CAJON
October 21, 2022 (El Cajon) – Colorful tiny homes now occupy a formerly vacant lot at Meridian Baptist Church in El Cajon. Built by the nonprofit Amikas, the tiny homes were completed last month and will soon serve as safe, temporary havens for women and children experiencing homelessness. Pastor...
Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar Announces Second San Diego Location
Casual Dining Chain Leases Former Mimi’s Cafe Spot in Mira Mesa
North County community still waiting for wildfire evacuation routes
More than 15 years after the Witch Creek Fire, one North County community is still waiting on new evacuation routes.
Comments / 0