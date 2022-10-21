10.23.2022 | 1:00 PM | SAN DIEGO – 911 Dispatchers received an anonymous call about a male who had a concealed handgun in his waistband at the Humbertos’ Taco shop on S. 43rd St. Officers responded in mass as there was an Officer involved shooting at this exact location on 10-18-22 When the officers arrived, they found a large group of males waiting for them. Officers detained two of the males and the detainees and the group became extremely hostile toward the officers. After several minutes, no gun was found and the 2 males were released. The group and the 2 males who were detained continued with their hostilities toward the officers as the officers started to de-escalate the situation. The group went into the street and after being ordered to get out of the street, the group refused and the officers left the area. This situation is thought to have been a set-up to confront the officers about the killing of Derrick Weatherspoon who fired on officers and was shot & killed by the officers. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO