Read full article on original website
Mels h.
2d ago
That was way funnier than expected. The disappointment the owl must feel. What am I supposed to do with all of this stuffing? 😂😂😂
Reply
7
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TODAY.com
This little boy’s hilarious Halloween costume is making a stink
Halloween is gonna be real gas for one kid in Oklahoma. Earlier this month, Ashley Gray shared a photo in a Facebook group for moms of her 3-year-old son, Logan, dressed as a fart cloud. “He hugged me after he it put it on and said I’m the best mommy,”...
Woman left in hysterics after dad catches 'multi-legged creature' in the bathroom
A mum says she was left in hysterics when she came home to discover her dad had hunted down and 'trapped' a creature lurking in her bathroom, only for it to turn out to be something much less scary. Jen Robinson's dad, Pete Robinson, had popped over to fix a...
Can you spot the accidentally camouflaged puppy playing in the woods in this photo?
CAN you spot the camouflaged puppy hiding in the woods in this photo?. The playful pooch has been stumping people across the internet as they try and spot it among the trees. Taking to Reddit to share the confusing brain teaser, one user wanted to see whether people can find the camouflaged canine within the woods.
Watch an Illinois Dog Perform a Song He Wrote with a Squeeze Toy
With all the heavy news in the world right now, sometimes you need something like this. It's an innocent moment where an Illinois dog created his own impromptu song with his squeeze toy. This fun pet moment happened recently in Lakemoor, Illinois. The owner said this about what was captured...
toofab.com
Daycare Workers Who Terrified Children with Halloween Masks Fired After Videos Go Viral
"CLEAN UP!" one of them screams at the kids, before chasing them around with the mask on. Four workers at a Mississippi daycare have been fired after video showing them scaring the living daylights out of the children in their care went viral on Facebook. Last week, a trio of...
Walmart shopper charged for using ‘pass-around’ to steal from self-checkout weeks after couple caught using ‘switcheroo’
ALLEGED shoplifters at Walmart have been charged for skipping items and changing barcodes at the retail giant's self-checkout. On two separate occasions in the past few weeks, the Alpena, Michigan, Walmart has caught shoppers allegedly stealing in the self-checkout section of the store. A couple was reportedly caught switching barcodes...
Abandoned Baby With Broken Leg Sniffed Out by Dog in Family's Backyard Shed
"If they gave her to me, I'll take her in a heartbeat," said Katharine McClain, who discovered the baby with her husband.
2 Chick-fil-A employees in Arkansas were fired after a video appeared to show one spitting in chicken batter and calling it the 'secret formula'
A video shared by ABC 24 Memphis showed what appeared to be a Chick-fil-A employee spitting in chicken batter, while the other recorded.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Rare green puppy born in Alabama
HELENA, Ala. — An Alabama dog owner recently welcomed a rare arrival destined to spark envy, if only briefly. Mark Ruffin, owner of Big Rajah Bullies, showcased for WBRC one of two puppies born to his French bulldogin Helena, Alabama, because the newborn bully is green. Ruffin told the...
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
Man divides opinion after cradling daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could sleep during flight
It's no secret that it can be difficult getting some shut eye when you're travelling, unless you're lucky enough to travel business class. But one dad has divided the internet by cradling his daughter's head for 45 minutes so she could get some presumably much-needed sleep on a plane. A...
What Does The Bible Say About Halloween?
Although Halloween is usually in good fun, some say Christians shouldn’t observe it. The post What Does The Bible Say About Halloween? appeared first on NewsOne.
'I don’t want him to die': Florida resident uses DUCT TAPE and ZIP TIES to secure her paralyzed husband to bed as hurricane Ian hits her home
A Florida woman had to use duct tape and zip ties to secure her paralyzed husband to his bed as Hurricane Ian hit her home in Punta Gorda. Renee Smith detailed the horrific measures that she had to take to ensure her cancer-stricken husband, Christopher, stayed safe as the hurricane wrecked havoc across the state earlier this week.
Shelter Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Has a Furrever Home Goes Viral
The heartwarming moment when a shelter dog finds out he has been adopted has gone viral. More than 64,000 people have watched the TikTok video shared by Joe Kay, who is a dog coordinator, foster owner, rescuer, and trainer based in Wooster, Ohio. More than 9,000 people liked the video...
Creepy Looking Hickory Horned Devil Popping up in the South
They look like something you would see in a science fiction horror movie but the creepy crawly things are turning up in trees and backyards throughout much of the South including some parts of eastern Texas. They are called the Hickory Horned Devil, they are the largest caterpillar in the...
Upworthy
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Halloween candy recall: Check your pantry now for this popular candy
With Halloween closing in, you might be stocking up on candy to ensure you have everything you need for the hordes of kids visiting your door. That’s why the following recall is significantly more important than others, as it concerns a brand of candy corn from Arcade Snacks. The...
The best Halloween candy, according to trick-or-treaters
When it comes to buying Halloween candy, do you go with something you like or what you think the kids will want? Here’s a little insight on what trick-or-treaters are hoping to collect this year.
pethelpful.com
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
115K+
Post
1008M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 7