Queen Camilla's Ex-Husband Representing Her at Royal Event Was an 'Oddity'

Queen Camilla's ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, made an unexpected appearance last week on the list showing members of the royal family's work engagements, when it was revealed he officially represented his former spouse at the funeral of a royal relative. The funeral was for John Bowes-Lyon, a relation of Queen...
Meghan Reveals She's '43 Percent Nigerian' After 'Genealogy' Research

Recent genealogical testing undertaken by Meghan Markle showed she was "43 percent Nigerian," the royal revealed on the latest episode of her Spotify original podcast, Archetypes. Meghan stated that the aim of the podcast is to "dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back." The archetype...
Laughter As 'Smartest Dogs' Convinced Song Lyrics Are Giving Them Commands

They may be the geniuses of the dog world, but two collies mistaking song lyrics for commands—and performing tricks accordingly—has the internet in hysterics. In a video shared by TikTok user Carrie Bailey (@everythingspiritual) on October 22, a Border Collie and an Australian shepherd can be seen "turning around" to Bonnie Tyler's '80s hit "Total Eclipse of the Heart."
