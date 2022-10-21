ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Donald Trump Calls '60 Minutes' Show on Election Fraud 'a Joke'

Donald Trump called a 60 Minutes episode about election fraud "a joke" after the show debunked a conspiracy theory that he and his lawyers spread about the 2020 general election. The Sunday episode of the CBS news program looked at a baseless theory pushed by Trump and supporters after the...
Trump Rally-Goers Tout His 'Biblical Principles,' Say They're 'Warriors'

Supporters of Donald Trump at the "Save America" rally in Robstown, Texas on Saturday branded themselves as "warriors," while some touted his "biblical principles." A clip from the Trump rally posted by left-leaning pundit and former federal prosecutor Ron Filipkowski on Twitter showed a Trump supporter praising the ex-president and explaining why she and others came to the rally.
ROBSTOWN, TX
Donald Trump Slams Jan. 6 Subpoena at Rally: 'Crooked People'

Donald Trump used his rally in Texas to slam the House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol after the panel subpoenaed him on Friday. The panel issued a letter to Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president and saying he "personally orchestrated and oversaw" a multi-part effort to overturn the result of the 2020 election.
TEXAS STATE
New York City, NY
