Father who ‘forcefully’ shook crying baby son to death jailed for manslaughter

A father who admitted “forcefully” shaking his baby son, causing injuries which later resulted in the boy’s death, has been jailed.

Matthew Banks was sentenced at Winchester Crown Court after pleading guilty to the manslaughter of two-year-old Leo Banks, who died more than two years after suffering a “catastrophic” brain injury.

Banks, from Chichester, said his son had been crying hysterically and seemed stressed during a feed - leading the father to become frustrated and tired.

It wasn’t until the morning, when Leo’s mother, Hannah Hawdon, woke up and realised he was unwell, that medical help was sought.

Sentencing the 34-year-old to three years and eight months in jail, the judge, Ms Justice Cutts, said: “This is a tragic case. This case is aggravated by the vulnerability of Leo by reason of his young age.”

Jennifer Knight KC, prosecuting, told the court that the defendant had been looking after his one-month-old son through the night in December 2017 and “forcefully” shook him when he was attempting to wind him while feeding him.

He was taken to hospital where tests and an MRI scan found he had suffered a “large volume subdural haemorrhage and a brain laceration”.

Ms Knight said that about four weeks after the fatal incident, Banks admitted to Ms Hawdon that he had shaken the baby before making further admissions to other relatives and a social worker.

In a victim impact statement read to court, Ms Hawdon said that until Banks admitted causing the fatal injury, she had lived under the suspicion that she had harmed Leo which made her “feel sick to the stomach”.

She added: “I will never get over losing my child, no mother should go through what I have gone through. My life was turned upside down by this. I will never forgive Matthew for what he has done to Leo.”

Rebecca Upton, defending Banks, said: “He was described as being a loving and caring father and a very supportive partner and who was providing, along with Miss Hawdon, a good home to Leo.”

She added that he was remorseful and wished to say to his previous partner and family that "he has betrayed them and he will never forgive himself. He never meant to hurt Leo and understands he will not be forgiven."

Investigating officer, detective constable Owen Watkins, said: “This is a heartbreaking case that has resulted in the tragic and untimely death of an innocent two-year-old boy.

“Matthew Banks was one of the people trusted to look after and care for Leo, but instead his actions caused injuries that Leo was sadly unable to recover from.

“We are relieved to secure a guilty plea at court, as it means Leo’s family no longer face the additional trauma of reliving his death through a trial. Our thoughts continue to be with them all at this incredibly difficult time.”