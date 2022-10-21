ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Watcher is ‘soulless’ and ‘doesn’t care about satisfying viewers’

By Independent TV
 4 days ago

Binge or Bin’s Jacob Stolworthy urges viewers to avoid Netflix thriller The Watcher as “no TLC” has been put into the show to make it satisfying for viewers.

Ryan Murphy - who dominated Netflix’s top 10 this month with Jeffrey Dahmer series Monster - is back with another psychological thriller that follows the true story of a couple who, after moving into their dream home, are plagued by ominous letters.

Jacob calls Murphy’s work “soulless”, and says he isn’t trying to create “a body of work that will be respected.”

The full episode of Binge or Bin is streaming on Independent TV.

