How to avoid Philly traffic mess as NLCS, other events clash

By CBS3 Staff
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TaSY3_0ihajENh00

Traffic tips for busy Philadelphia sports weekend 01:18

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's going to be another big night down at the sports complex in South Philadelphia. Aside from Game 3 of the Phillies-Padres NLCS, there will also be a concert and college football game going on Friday night.

The Phils will be playing at Citizens Bank Park, Smashing Pumpkins will be performing at the Wells Fargo Center and Temple University will be playing at The Linc.

Traffic is anticipated, so if you are heading to the sports complex, public transportation is going to be your friend Friday.

Both Citizens Bank Park and the Wells Fargo Center are encouraging fans to take public transportation or give themselves plenty of time to get to the game.

The Wells Fargo Center will be opening early for both the Sixers game on Saturday and the Flyers on Sunday.

The Sixers announced the Northeast Food Hall would be opening at 3 p.m. for fans to arrive early and enjoy food and beverages. All doors will open to the general public at 4:30 p.m.

On Sunday, the Wells Fargo Center will open at 2 p.m. so fans with tickets to the Flyers game can enjoy the "Philly sports baseball-hockey doubleheader."

They will be serving $5 beers and $1 hot dogs. The Flyers game is scheduled for 7 p.m.

And in preparation for the increased ridership on Friday, and the rest of the weekend, SEPTA is adding additional service to the Broad Street Line. See the changes below.

  • NLCS Game 3: Friday, October 21 at 7:37 p.m. SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express and two Local trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center beginning at 6:11 p.m.
  • NLCS Game 4: Saturday, October 22 at 7:45 p.m. SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with five Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 6:11 p.m.
  • NLCS Game 5: Sunday, October 23 at 2:37 p.m. SEPTA will supplement regular service to NRG Station with seven Express trains leaving Fern Rock Transportation Center every 10 minutes beginning at 12:51 p.m.

The Broad Street Line provides convenient service to the sports complex via NRG Station. There's a free transfer to the Broad Street Line from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall.

The subway is also a short walk from the Regional Rail stations in Center City and connects to bus routes providing service throughout the region.

It's also easily accessible from the PATCO High-Speed Line for riders coming from South Jersey.

CBS Philly

CBS Philly

