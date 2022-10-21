This band of talented Texas teens is making waves in the music industry! Last month "Rock in Rio," a popular music festival in Brazil, launched another edition in Portugal featuring big names like Black Eyed Peas, Post Malone, and Muse. This year, School of Rock bands from all over the world also took to the international stage, including the SOR New Braunfels band "Waves" hitting our Still Austin Whiskey Co Music Monday stage today! Waves' latest EP is called "Take it Or Leave It." You can catch them live this Friday, October 28th at Gruene Hall with Cody Canada and The Departed. Follow them on social media or head to their website www.wavesintexas.com to stay up-to-date, but for right now, here they are with their new music video for their song 'Try.'

AUSTIN, TX ・ 21 HOURS AGO