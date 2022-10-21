No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer will take on Delaware Tuesday night fresh off a massive win over Michigan State. In the midst of a three-game winless streak, Friday night marked a do-or-die match for the Terps in pursuit of a conference title. If Maryland lost, its Big Ten fate would lay in the hands of its rivals, but if the Terps won, they would control their own destiny.

COLLEGE PARK, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO