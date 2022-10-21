ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
testudotimes.com

MM 10.25: Roman Hemby earns second Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

Roman Hemby has been on an absolute tear this season, and he showcased that in full display on Saturday, earning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors in the process. After helping the Terps comeback against Indiana, Hemby put up a career-high 179 rushing yards and three touchdowns in a 34-27 win against Northwestern.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 2 Maryland field hockey vs. No. 7 Virginia preview

No. 2 Maryland field hockey concludes its 2022 home schedule with a ranked matchup against No. 7 Virginia at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park on Wednesday at 5 p.m. The game can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. The Terps (14-2) are coming off a 5-1...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer preview vs. Delaware

No. 8 Maryland men’s soccer will take on Delaware Tuesday night fresh off a massive win over Michigan State. In the midst of a three-game winless streak, Friday night marked a do-or-die match for the Terps in pursuit of a conference title. If Maryland lost, its Big Ten fate would lay in the hands of its rivals, but if the Terps won, they would control their own destiny.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Big Ten weekend review: week eight

Maryland football welcomed the Northwestern Wildcats to SECU Stadium in College Park for a Saturday afternoon Big Ten matchup. A team spokesperson confirmed pre-game that Maryland star junior quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa would not play after reaggravating his knee injury last week versus Indiana. So, Maryland redshirt freshman Billy Edwards Jr. made his first start with the bye week on the brink.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Game thread: Maryland vs. Northwestern

Maryland football takes on Northwestern at home at 3:30 p.m. in its annual homecoming game. With a win, Maryland will capture its sixth win of the season, making it bowl eligible at its earliest date since 2001. This is your space for thoughts, observations or whatever you would like to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
testudotimes.com

Takeaways from Maryland football’s resilient win over Northwestern

Maryland football hosted its annual homecoming matchup against the pesky, now 1-6 Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday. The Terps walked away with a 31-24 win and clinched bowl eligibility before the upcoming bye week. Head coach Mike Locksley’s squad was shorthanded, but it turned to its “next man up” mentality to...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

