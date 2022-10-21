Read full article on original website
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Two Murders from the 1980s Linked to One Killer with DNATrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Garden Grove, CA
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
New Long Beach, California Proposal of $500 Every MonthCadrene HeslopLong Beach, CA
Long Beach guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to familiesBeth TorresLong Beach, CA
Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience
11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
3 Great Pizza Places in California
If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
REI Co-op to Open Store in Laguna Hills, Calif. in Fall 2023
Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Laguna Hills, California in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'
"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
Housekeepers’ Hellish Hotel Horrors: Could A Proposed Irvine Ordinance Protect Maids?
Hotel maids in Irvine say they are working a living nightmare. Each day as they wheel their carts down hallways and enter a room to clean it, they never know what they’ll find. Sometimes it’s an incredibly dirty room. Other times, guests expose themselves. There’s even times when...
$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?
Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
Caribbean Inspired Beach House with Tropical Style Architecture
Nestled on a street in Newport Beach, California, just steps from the ocean, this beautiful home exudes a subtle Tropical British Colonial style. Designed by Andrade Architects and constructed by Patterson Custom Homes, the estate was built to make the occupants feel like they are in the French West Indies.
Man Dies Jumping From Huntington Beach Pier
A 43-year-old man died from injuries he suffered when he jumped with a woman off the Huntington Beach Pier, a city spokeswoman said Monday.
Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations
The search to replace former CEO John Bishop is still underway, with an announcement expected early next year, but other leadership changes have already been made. The post Long Beach MemorialCare hospital campus restructures leadership team following unexpected resignations appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Wildlife crossing on 101 Freeway gets $5 million from OC couple
Philanthropists Joann and Frank Randall of Newport Beach have made a $5 million donation to the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing project near Agoura Hills, officials announced this weekend. The crossing will span over 10 lanes of the Ventura (101) Freeway in Liberty Canyon when completed in 2025, and aims to...
The West Coast's Top 4 Vacation Destinations
The holiday season has arrived, and while most people will be spending their time indoors, roasting chestnuts over an open fire (as if that's still a thing), you may be considering going somewhere else for your Christmas vacation.
Joint Venture Acquires 165-Unit Woodbridge Manor Affordable Community in Irvine, California
IRVINE, Calif. —Asland Capital Partners, Fairstead, iimpact Capital, Nuveen Real Estate and Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) have acquired Woodbridge Manor, a 165-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Irvine. Woodbridge Manor apartments are available to seniors earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), or a...
Simply Salad Opening Eighth Location in Cerritos
The company will move into a busy shopping area for its newest site
Alex Canter Explains How He Transitioned His Family’s Historic Deli Into the Digital Age
For true Angelenos, Canter’s Deli should need no introduction. The 92-year old restaurant seated in the central Los Angeles remains a staple of the community and a piece of the city’s identity. In a conversation with dot.LA CEO Sam Adams, founder of Nextbite, Alex Canter, explained how he’s bringing his family’s iconic restaurant into the modern age.
Irvine’s Biggest Developers are Bankrolling Anthony Kuo’s City Council Campaign
As ballots were being mailed out, Irvine voters began receiving a slew of political attack mailers — funded by a political committee established just days earlier with tens of thousands of dollars in “dark money.” The dark money has now been traced back to mega-developers FivePoint and the Irvine Company.
Anger, Frustration Among OC’s Top Leaders Over Handling of Dana Point Harbor Overhaul Financing
Orange County leaders are lambasting their own staff publicly for ramming through a $328 million loan to overhaul Dana Point Harbor without proper time to vet the deal. County supervisors were told last week they could have more time to review a complicated financing package before they signed off. But...
Board and Brew Planning Another North County Location
Brand Known for Quality Sandwiches and Craft Beer Continues to Grow in Southern California
Sierra Madre cafe on verge of closing relying on community support
SIERRA MADRE, Calif. - Bean Town has been in the heart of the Sierra Madre business district for over three decades. There have been several owners, but the shop has never been in as precarious a position financially as it is now. Owner David Bremer said the COVID-19 pandemic hurt...
LA Councilman Koretz sends forward potential changes to Animal Services
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz approved a series of his own motions requesting funding and adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department through a committee Monday. Koretz, the chair of the Personnel, Audits, and Animal Welfare Committee, faces criticism that he took too long to...
