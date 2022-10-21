ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $39.7 Million, This Undeniably Impressive World Class Estate in Laguna Beach Delivers A True Resort-like Living Experience

11 Montage Way Home in Laguna Beach, California for Sale. 11 Montage Way, Laguna Beach, California is a world-class custom home commanding a coveted front row position at the world-famous Montage Laguna Beach Resort with incredible ocean views. This Home in Laguna Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 11 Montage Way, please contact John Stanaland (Phone: 949-689-9047) at Villa Real Estate & Tyler Stanaland (Phone: 949-324-8800) at The Oppenheim Group for full support and perfect service.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in California

If you live in California and you love eating pizza, I have put together a list of three amazing pizza places in California that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely visit them if you haven't already.
CALIFORNIA STATE
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op to Open Store in Laguna Hills, Calif. in Fall 2023

Specialty outdoor retailer REI Co-op will open a new store in Laguna Hills, California in fall 2023. The location will offer a wide assortment of apparel, gear and expertise for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, paddling, climbing, snow sports and more. For those who adventure on two wheels, a full-service bike shop will be staffed by certified mechanics. The store will also have a ski and snowboard shop with professional tuning, waxing and repairs.
LAGUNA HILLS, CA
People

Heather and Terry Dubrow Step Into 'Next Chapter' in L.A. After Selling $55M Newport Beach 'Chateau'

"Almost home!!!" Heather Dubrow wrote on her Instagram Story with a photo of the Los Angeles skyline from her plane window, after she and husband Terry sold their Orange County mansion Heather Dubrow is saying farewell to the O.C. After the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, and her husband Dr. Terry Dubrow sold their Newport Beach "chateau" for a record-breaking $55 million last week, the couple shared one final photo opp outside their home of six years. "Walking into our next chapter like…" Heather wrote on Instagram,...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
spectrumnews1.com

$3 million rental aid program launches for LA's 13th District

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A new $3 million rental aid program for tenants and landlords in the 13th District opened Monday. Councilman Mitch O'Farrell's program is expected to provide up to $5,000 per household for renters in his district who make 80% or less of the area median income, or AMI.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South OC Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Right now, voters in coastal and south OC have the power to decide who will control decisions around local law enforcement, mental health, homelessness and public health. They’re in a particularly influential position – deciding whether Democrats or Republicans will control the powerful county Board of Supervisors that controls $8 billion a year in spending.
COSTA MESA, CA
idesignarch.com

Caribbean Inspired Beach House with Tropical Style Architecture

Nestled on a street in Newport Beach, California, just steps from the ocean, this beautiful home exudes a subtle Tropical British Colonial style. Designed by Andrade Architects and constructed by Patterson Custom Homes, the estate was built to make the occupants feel like they are in the French West Indies.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Joint Venture Acquires 165-Unit Woodbridge Manor Affordable Community in Irvine, California

IRVINE, Calif. —Asland Capital Partners, Fairstead, iimpact Capital, Nuveen Real Estate and Innovative Housing Opportunities (IHO) have acquired Woodbridge Manor, a 165-unit affordable housing community for seniors in Irvine. Woodbridge Manor apartments are available to seniors earning up to 60 percent of the area median income (AMI), or a...
IRVINE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Councilman Koretz sends forward potential changes to Animal Services

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — City Councilman Paul Koretz approved a series of his own motions requesting funding and adjustments to the Los Angeles Animal Services department through a committee Monday. Koretz, the chair of the Personnel, Audits, and Animal Welfare Committee, faces criticism that he took too long to...

