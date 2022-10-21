ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Light Snow Possible Today, Breezy, Cool

Snow over western Wyoming should end by around noon. Elsewhere may see some light snow through the rest of the day, with the potential of light rain or ice pellets for eastern areas this afternoon. Otherwise, breezy to windy, with a clearing sky through the day. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Dubois, in the low 40s for Jeffrey City, in the upper 40s to near 50 for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis and 50 in Worland.
Snow Ending Early, Cool, Dry and Windy for Monday

Some morning snow remains but should clear out shortly after sunrise. The rest of Monday features continued cool temperatures, dry conditions, and some gusty winds. A couple more wintry systems will pass through Wyoming this week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s for Dubois and Jeffrey City, the mid-40s for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will in the mid-40 mph range at Dubois, the low-to-mid 30 mph in Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland, and in the upper teens for Lander. Winds are expected near 50 around Cody.
