Light Snow Possible Today, Breezy, Cool
Snow over western Wyoming should end by around noon. Elsewhere may see some light snow through the rest of the day, with the potential of light rain or ice pellets for eastern areas this afternoon. Otherwise, breezy to windy, with a clearing sky through the day. Today’s high temperatures will be in the upper 30s for Dubois, in the low 40s for Jeffrey City, in the upper 40s to near 50 for Lander, Riverton, Shoshoni and Thermopolis and 50 in Worland.
Snow Ending Early, Cool, Dry and Windy for Monday
Some morning snow remains but should clear out shortly after sunrise. The rest of Monday features continued cool temperatures, dry conditions, and some gusty winds. A couple more wintry systems will pass through Wyoming this week. Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid-to-upper 30s for Dubois and Jeffrey City, the mid-40s for Lander, Riverton Shoshoni, Thermopolis and Worland. Peak wind gusts today will in the mid-40 mph range at Dubois, the low-to-mid 30 mph in Riverton, Shoshoni and Worland, and in the upper teens for Lander. Winds are expected near 50 around Cody.
High School Playoff Games Set: Lander Valley, Worland, Wind River, Shoshoni and Dubois are In.
The playoffs are set for Wyoming High School Football and there are four local teams who have advanced. • In Class 3A, Lander Valley at Star Valley, 5 p.m. • In Class 1A Nine-Man, Wind River at Southeast, 5 p.m. • In Class 1A Nine-Man, Niobrara County (Lusk) at Shoshoni,...
