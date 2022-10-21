If you’re about to go pro at cheese grating, then your hands are probably suffering for it. Old-school cheese graters are a workout to use, especially when you’re cooking to feed a crowd. That’s why you need to get this viral TikTok cheese grater that takes all the work out of shredding cheese, saving you time and preventing grating-induced hand cramps. The rotary grater from Cambom is a staple in the kitchen of TikTok user Mississippi Kween (@MississippiKween) who said in an April TikTok video, “you do need this cheese grater.” “I’ve used this about a hundred times since I bought it...

29 MINUTES AGO