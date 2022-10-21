Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
1011now.com
Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
Kearney Hub
Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident
KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
Lincoln County Dive Team assists with search and rescue at Elwood Reservoir
ELWOOD, Neb.-Members of the Lincoln County Dive Team have been dispatched to assist with a search and rescue in Central Nebraska. According to the Gosper County Sheriff's Office, at around 1:41 p.m., on Sunday, the sheriff's office received a report of a boat sinking at Elwood Reservoir with a person on board.
foxnebraska.com
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska
NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
klkntv.com
Nebraska officials approve construction of temporary casino in Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Another Nebraska casino will be popping up in the coming months, this time in Grand Island. The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission approved the construction of the temporary casino on Monday. Construction will begin immediately in the concourse area of Fonner Park, according to a...
Kearney Hub
Firefighters battle field fires in northeast Buffalo, Franklin counties Sunday
SHELTON — High winds helped a bean field fire spread over 2 1/2 miles Sunday in northeastern Buffalo County. At 2:45 p.m., the Shelton Volunteer Fire Department was called to a bean field fire at 27760 Sodtown Road. According to Shelton Fire Chief Taryn Hawks, the fire was started by a combine harvesting beans.
Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts
LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
KMTV 3 News Now
Migrating whooping cranes prompt temporary closure of Clay County wildlife area
A pair of migrating whooping cranes has prompted the temporary closure of Kissinger Wildlife Management Area, north of Fairfield, Nebraska.
Kearney Hub
Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger
ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
Small Nebraska towns get spiffed up with federal funding boost
Five Nebraska towns have been awarded a total of about $2 million to develop projects ranging from sprucing up Main Street to building a center for seniors.
Kearney Hub
Kearney barbershop chorus wants a few good voices
KEARNEY — The 1733 Men’s Barbershop Chorus is having a special guest night at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to recruit more men and boys to sing in the Dec. 18 Christmas show. "This guest night will give you an idea of what the chorus is about and also share the enjoyment that comes from singing in a men’s chorus," said Gary Helms, VP chapter development, Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus.
klkntv.com
JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
foxnebraska.com
GI businesses share thoughts on 4-day work week
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The four-day work week is something that’s been adopted by other countries and some corporations in the United States. Time will tell if that becomes a regular practice. “I think it’s probably going be adopted faster in Europe than in the United States, but...
Kearney Hub
Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues
EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
Kearney Hub
UNK volleyball team steals first set, sweeps Missouri Western
KEARNEY — The hangover from Friday night's five-set home loss to Central Missouri hung around the University o Nebraska at Kearneyvolleyball team for awhile. But a 5-point run at the end of the first set re-energized the Lopers who went on to win 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska
If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
Kearney Hub
Title IX panel discussion at UNK includes 6 distinguished guests
KEARNEY — A panel discussion on Title IX and its impact on women’s athletics is being hosted this month at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Title IX Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: A Walk in Her Shoes” will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday at UNK’s Copeland Hall, Room 142. The event is free and open to the public.
Kearney Hub
Nebraskans have 5 days left to register to vote in November election
The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching. Nebraskans hoping to vote in the upcoming election now must register in person. The deadline to register online was last Friday, meaning any online voter registrations received at this point will not be effective for the 2022 general election. That also applies to mail-in registrations — any mail-in registrations postmarked after Oct. 21 will not be eligible to vote this fall.
KSNB Local4
‘It’s worse than I thought’: Chaperone survey reveals alarming results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Chaperone conducted a new survey of 211 teachers that has sent shockwaves across the Grand Island Public School system. The political action group has taken aim at the embattled school district for months. The survey focused on job satisfaction and the teachers’ feelings toward district...
