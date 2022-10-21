ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo County, NE

KSNB Local4

Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction

OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Grand Island teen found in possession of stolen handgun

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A handgun stolen this spring in Grand Island was found to be in the possession of a juvenile. On Thursday, Grand Island police assisted juvenile probation with a search of the suspected teen’s residence. During the search, a firearm, which was found to be...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kicking man in head leads to prison time for Kearney resident

KEARNEY — A Kearney man is serving a five- to 15-year prison sentence for kicking a man in the head in February. Kamaunte McFarland, 23, was sentenced earlier this month in Buffalo County District Court for felony first-degree assault of the man. Judge John Marsh ordered McFarland to pay $5,000 in restitution to the victim, and he gave McFarland 12 days credit for time already served in jail.
KEARNEY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Examiner

Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts

LINCOLN — Water users in the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District plan a show of force Monday to oppose a proposed merger between Central and the Dawson Public Power District. The governing boards of the two districts have scheduled a joint board meeting for 3 p.m. Monday at Elwood to vote on a […] The post Irrigators upset over proposed merger of central Nebraska irrigation/power districts appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Despite objections, leaders approve Central, Dawson power merger

ELWOOD — A merger that had been studied and advanced by leaders of the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District and Dawson Public Power District was approved today. In front of a large crowd at the Elwood Civic Center, members of the Central and Dawson governing boards voted...
ELWOOD, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney barbershop chorus wants a few good voices

KEARNEY — The 1733 Men’s Barbershop Chorus is having a special guest night at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 to recruit more men and boys to sing in the Dec. 18 Christmas show. "This guest night will give you an idea of what the chorus is about and also share the enjoyment that comes from singing in a men’s chorus," said Gary Helms, VP chapter development, Kearney Area Barbershop Chorus.
KEARNEY, NE
klkntv.com

JBS and Tyson buy smartwatches to keep tabs on employees at work

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — JBS and Tyson, two of America’s largest meat companies, have invested in smartwatches for employees to wear while at work. These watches will be used by managers to monitor employee movements. Mentore, the company behind the technology, said using the app will improve productivity...
OMAHA, NE
foxnebraska.com

GI businesses share thoughts on 4-day work week

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The four-day work week is something that’s been adopted by other countries and some corporations in the United States. Time will tell if that becomes a regular practice. “I think it’s probably going be adopted faster in Europe than in the United States, but...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Public Schools board candidates speak out on issues

EDITOR’S NOTE: The five active candidates on the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education ballot responded to the Kearney’s Hub’s request for background information and for their views on some issues that affect education and KPS. The top three vote-getters will be elected to the KPS Board.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK volleyball team steals first set, sweeps Missouri Western

KEARNEY — The hangover from Friday night's five-set home loss to Central Missouri hung around the University o Nebraska at Kearneyvolleyball team for awhile. But a 5-point run at the end of the first set re-energized the Lopers who went on to win 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 Saturday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center.
KEARNEY, NE
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Nebraska

If you happen to live in Nebraska and you also love seafood, then this article is for you because below you will find a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Nebraska that are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients and also for providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week.
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Title IX panel discussion at UNK includes 6 distinguished guests

KEARNEY — A panel discussion on Title IX and its impact on women’s athletics is being hosted this month at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Title IX Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow: A Walk in Her Shoes” will be presented at 3 p.m. Wednesday at UNK’s Copeland Hall, Room 142. The event is free and open to the public.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Nebraskans have 5 days left to register to vote in November election

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8 general election is quickly approaching. Nebraskans hoping to vote in the upcoming election now must register in person. The deadline to register online was last Friday, meaning any online voter registrations received at this point will not be effective for the 2022 general election. That also applies to mail-in registrations — any mail-in registrations postmarked after Oct. 21 will not be eligible to vote this fall.
NEBRASKA STATE

