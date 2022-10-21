ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two rain chances on the way

Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain is in the forecast it might not be all of what we need but we are not going to complain about any moisture at this point in time. A line of showers and storms should work through the area tomorrow evening and night. This will bring with it a small chance of severe wind gusts but overall the severe threat looks low. Rain totals will be under .5 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. After the front moves through early Wednesday, we should see mostly clear conditions with nice weather through Friday. The next chance of rain comes in over the weekend with a cut-low that could bring us rain chances for a few days depending on where it stalls and how strong the low is. We will fine-tune the forecast there throughout the week.
Increasing rain chances through Tuesday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A warm and muggy feel to Tuesday will be accompanied by a wash of rain overnight. A low-pressure system moving over the ArkLaTex region early Tuesday will push chances for a few showers and isolated storms over the Panhandle. From the late morning, through the late afternoon, there will exist about a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or storms in the area.
Warming up and waiting on rain

Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry conditions have led to drought across the panhandle, we need about 1 to 3 inches of rain to break free from the drought. We also need in total 3 to 5 inches of rain to catch up entirely. We do have rain chances in the forecast with a weak front next Wednesday and another chance of rain next weekend. Right now nothing looks like drought-busting precip but any drops we will take any at this point. Temps should return to normal by the end of the weekend and stay right at the avg to just below through the end of next week.
Wild Halloween celebration coming to Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration. Families can bring their kids out this Friday and Saturday to trick-or-treat with the animals. 30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars. There will also be photo opportunities with […]
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
Walton county fishing report for Oct. 24

River: Catfish, shellcracker. River still very low. Bay: Black snapper, a few redfish. Inshore: People taking advantage of the additional red snapper weekends. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to...
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
Youngstown home damaged in fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven facing delays

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays. Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie. Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened. Earlier this […]
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire

YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
FDOT releases Mid-Bay Bridge safety study and suggestions

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation and the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority conducted a safety study for the toll bridge connecting Niceville to Destin. At least once every year for the last five years, there has been at least one head-on crash resulting in serious to fatal injuries. Most recently, 5 people were […]
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle

146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
