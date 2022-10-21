Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mypanhandle.com
Two rain chances on the way
Panama City Fla. (WMBB-TV) – Rain is in the forecast it might not be all of what we need but we are not going to complain about any moisture at this point in time. A line of showers and storms should work through the area tomorrow evening and night. This will bring with it a small chance of severe wind gusts but overall the severe threat looks low. Rain totals will be under .5 inches of rain with isolated higher amounts possible. After the front moves through early Wednesday, we should see mostly clear conditions with nice weather through Friday. The next chance of rain comes in over the weekend with a cut-low that could bring us rain chances for a few days depending on where it stalls and how strong the low is. We will fine-tune the forecast there throughout the week.
mypanhandle.com
Increasing rain chances through Tuesday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — A warm and muggy feel to Tuesday will be accompanied by a wash of rain overnight. A low-pressure system moving over the ArkLaTex region early Tuesday will push chances for a few showers and isolated storms over the Panhandle. From the late morning, through the late afternoon, there will exist about a 20-30% chance for isolated showers or storms in the area.
mypanhandle.com
Warming up and waiting on rain
Panama City Fla. (WMBB) – Dry conditions have led to drought across the panhandle, we need about 1 to 3 inches of rain to break free from the drought. We also need in total 3 to 5 inches of rain to catch up entirely. We do have rain chances in the forecast with a weak front next Wednesday and another chance of rain next weekend. Right now nothing looks like drought-busting precip but any drops we will take any at this point. Temps should return to normal by the end of the weekend and stay right at the avg to just below through the end of next week.
Wild Halloween celebration coming to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a wild weekend at ZooWorld for their annual Halloween celebration. Families can bring their kids out this Friday and Saturday to trick-or-treat with the animals. 30 vendors will set up around the zoo handing out full-sized candy bars. There will also be photo opportunities with […]
WJHG-TV
Construction of Gulf Coast Parkway set to begin soon
CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The amount of people moving to, and driving though, Bay County is booming. With more people comes more cars on the road. Officials are working to make sure our infrastructure can keep up. One big project in the Callaway area is set to begin in November.
WJHG-TV
Fall Thunder Beach Rally vendors provide insight about event
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The dust has officially settled from this year’s Fall Thunder Beach Motorcycle Rally. However, it’s never too late to look back on how things went overall. “It’s a huge draw not just for the motorcycle crowd but you’ve got the people who...
mypanhandle.com
Superior mirage seen over St. Andrew Bay Thursday morning
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you woke up on this chilly morning and stared across St. Andrews Bay, You might have noticed the shoreline looking a little weird. When conditions are just right, like the past two mornings, you can see what’s called a “superior mirage.” It makes Shell Island look like it’s floating!
WJHG-TV
$1.2 million project works to get rid of stinky smell in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s an issue most Panama City Beach residents have smelled; the Wastewater Treatment Plant off Back Beach Road has an odor you just can’t miss. “Rank. Very rank,” Logan McClain, a Bay County resident, said. “Like rotten eggs almost,” Madison Carter,...
Destin Log
26-slip home for bay fishing boats is in the works off Calhoun Avenue in Destin
A dock complete with 26 boat slips for bay boats may be ready to go by next season. Mike Buckingham and Wayne Lung of West End RV LLC are looking to build a 390-plus foot T-dock with 26 boat slips with lifts at 105 and 109 Calhoun Avenue on Choctawhatchee Bay on the west end of Destin.
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton county fishing report for Oct. 24
River: Catfish, shellcracker. River still very low. Bay: Black snapper, a few redfish. Inshore: People taking advantage of the additional red snapper weekends. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to...
Families pumpkin carve for free at No Name Lounge
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some residents got into the Halloween spirit at No Name Lounge Sunday. The landmark bar hosted its 4th annual pumpkin carving event. The lounge had 100 pumpkins that were free to carve out on the lounge’s deck. Stephanie Cooley brought her three girls with her to carve pumpkins. She said […]
Youngstown home damaged in fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — A fire that broke out just hours ago has damaged a Youngstown home. The fire was in the 4800 block of Palm Avenue near Bayhead. Local Battalion Chief Raymond Hottinger said it seems the fire broke out after someone was doing metalwork in the neighboring yard. A shed caught fire as […]
mypanhandle.com
4th Annual Songwriter’s Festival to feature dozens of artists in Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Downtown Panama City, Florida will be home to the area’s fourth Annual Songwriter Festival. Will Thompson and Anthony Peebles were both in studio with us to play some music and talk details about the event. The festival will be taking place Thursday Nov....
Diego’s Burrito Factory coming to Lynn Haven facing delays
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Diego’s Burrito Factory set to come to Lynn Haven is facing some delays. Last October, Lynn Haven commissioners approved the development order for Diego’s to open on Highway 77 across from Winn-Dixie. Dirt has been moved on the property since then, but not much else has happened. Earlier this […]
2-day Country Music Beach Festival coming to Okaloosa Island
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A two-day country music festival will be held this fall on Okaloosa Island. For its inaugural year, The Boardwalk Country Music Beach Festival will be free for general admission. MT Productions is hosting the festival in partnership with the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island. Okaloosa County local and organizer Tripp […]
WJHG-TV
Shed destroyed, house damaged in Bay County fire
YOUNGSTOWN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An outdoor shed was destroyed, and a house was left damaged after a fire in Youngstown Sunday afternoon. Bay Emergency officials told NewsChannel 7 a person was welding in the outdoor shed when they put the equipment down and walked away. We’re told when they returned a fire had started in the shed.
Florida Police Search for Missing Saratoga County Woman!
A woman from Saratoga Springs is Missing in Florida - Search Underway!. Police in Florida says a Saratoga Springs woman went missing last week and they have been executing an all-out search by land and air to locate her since Saturday. "From what we have found, I think she went...
FDOT releases Mid-Bay Bridge safety study and suggestions
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Transportation and the Mid-Bay Bridge Authority conducted a safety study for the toll bridge connecting Niceville to Destin. At least once every year for the last five years, there has been at least one head-on crash resulting in serious to fatal injuries. Most recently, 5 people were […]
luxury-houses.net
Asking $19,999,999, This Idyllic Legacy Home in Santa Rosa Beach offer An Unparalleled Gulf Front Lifestyle
146 Montgomery Street Home in Santa Rosa Beach, Florida for Sale. 146 Montgomery St, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida is a well-traveled coastal retreat featuring iconic architectural styling prominently positioned to offer an unparalleled Gulf Front lifestyle along the pristine white sand beaches of Seagrove, Florida. This Home in Santa Rosa Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 9,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 146 Montgomery Street, please contact Spears Group (Phone: 850-974-1761) at Compass for full support and perfect service.
Every day is Halloween for this Panama City woman
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — It is not unusual to spot decked-out homes passing through neighborhoods around Christmas time. It’s actually pretty uncommon to see the dedication during other major holidays. However, there’s a Panama City woman who treats every day like it’s Halloween and she expresses it throughout her home. When it comes to […]
Comments / 0