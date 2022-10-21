ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Just Stop Oil protesters glue themselves to tarmac at central London junction

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YwWdR_0ihaezkN00

Just Stop Oil protesters stopped traffic at a key junction near Holborn station in London on Friday morning.

At 10.50am, 22 activists walked into the road at the junction between High Holborn and Kingsway. They sat on the road with banners while some glued themselves to the tarmac.

Police confirmed an hour later that 16 protesters had been arrested and that the roads have since been reopened.

I hope that my actions in support of Just Stop Oil will inspire other ordinary people like me to step forward and take a stand against this government’s disastrous energy policies

Just Stop Oil have demanded that the government halts all new oil and gas licences and consents.

One of the protesters, Patrick Walker, a 33-year-old council worker from Newport, said: “Up until very recently I really thought the government would eventually take action to save us from the worst of the climate crisis.

“Then the IPCC warned us last year that we had to stop new fossil fuel extraction if we wanted a liveable future, only for governments to completely ignore them.

“I realised then the government wouldn’t listen and I had to take action if I wanted a future for my family. I have no choice but to resist.”

Adam Beard, a 53-year-old gardener from Stroud, Gloucestershire, was also protesting. He said: “I’m taking action with Just Stop Oil because I’ve had enough of government lies and inaction on the climate crisis, the biggest issue the world is currently facing.

“All over the world we can see the effects of the climate crisis, yet our government continues to back new fossil fuel extraction.

“For the sake of humanity and all life on earth, this has to stop. I hope that my actions in support of Just Stop Oil will inspire other ordinary people like me to step forward and take a stand against this government’s disastrous energy policies.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said on Friday: “Police have arrested 16 protesters for wilful obstruction of the highway at Kingsway/High Holborn.

“They have been taken into custody at a central London police station. All four junctions are now open.”

The roadblock follows more than two weeks of protests by Just Stop Oil, in which there have been 555 arrests.

Since their campaign began on April 1, Just Stop Oil supporters have been arrested over 1,800 times, with seven supporters currently in prison and 13 in police custody.

Two of the activists remanded are Morgan Trowland and Marcus Decker, the two men who climbed the QEII Bridge on Monday morning and blocked off the Dartford Crossing for more than 36 hours.

On Thursday, Just Stop Oil protesters sprayed orange paint on the front of the Harrods department store in Knightsbridge, London.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 1

Related
newschain

Just Stop Oil protesters spray paint HQ of climate sceptic think tank in London

Just Stop Oil protesters have targeted the offices of a climate sceptic think tank in central London. Two protesters sprayed orange paint across the facade of 55 Tufton Street in Westminster at around 11am on Tuesday. Just Stop Oil said they were targeting the HQ Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF),...
newschain

Boy, 16, admits murdering four students in US school shooting

A teenager has pleaded guilty to terrorism and first-degree murder over a Michigan school shooting that put an extraordinary focus on the boy’s home life and the alleged role of his parents in the tragedy. Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, including the murder of four students,...
MICHIGAN STATE
newschain

Wallace warns Moscow against Ukraine escalation

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has warned his Russian counterpart against any attempt to escalate the war in Ukraine. Mr Wallace spoke to Sergei Shoigu in a rare telephone call initiated at the request of the Russians, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. According to an MoD readout, Mr Shoigu accused...
newschain

Two killed as small plane hits US building

A small plane has crashed into a building in New Hampshire, killing the two people on board and sparking a large fire on the ground, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that a single-engined Beechcraft Sierra crashed into a building north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport in Keene on Friday evening.
KEENE, NH
newschain

Gunman wounded by police after two staff killed in Dallas hospital shooting

Two employees have been killed in a shooting inside a Dallas hospital where the suspected gunman was shot and wounded by police. The shooting occurred about 11am (7pm UK) inside Methodist Health System, according to hospital spokesperson Ryan Owens. “A Methodist Health System Police Officer arrived on the scene, confronted...
DALLAS, TX
newschain

Lady Leshurr attacked ex-girlfriend and woman’s new partner, court told

Rapper Lady Leshurr attacked her ex-girlfriend and attacked the woman’s new partner in a late-night altercation in east London, a court has heard. Prosecutors allege the 34-year-old artist – real name Melesha O’Garro – assaulted Sidnee Hussein and Chante Boyea at around 5am on Saturday. Thames...
newschain

School gunman ‘was armed with rifle and 600 rounds of ammunition’

The 19-year-old gunman who killed a teacher and a 15-year-old girl at a Missouri high school was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and what appeared to be more than 600 rounds of ammunition, police said. Orlando Harris also left behind a hand-written note offering his explanation for the shooting on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
newschain

‘Savage’ attacker who hog-tied pensioners guilty of woman’s murder

A callous burglar has been convicted of brutally murdering an 86-year-old woman in her home after savagely beating, gagging and tying up the pensioner, before abandoning her to die. Vasile Culea was also convicted of the wounding with intent of his victim’s 88-year-old husband, former district councillor and alderman Kenneth...
newschain

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned. A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday. A warning on the...
newschain

Truss’s lack of apology for economic turmoil ‘beggars belief’, says SNP

Liz Truss’s failure to apologise for the economic turmoil that punctuated her premiership “beggars belief”, the SNP has said. The former prime minister – whose tenure ended on Tuesday – made her final speech from Downing Street before handing in her resignation to the King.
newschain

Family say they are ‘broken’ by death of boy, 12, in wall collapse

The parents of 12-year-old boy who died after a garage wall collapsed have said they are heartbroken. They said that Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens was a “well-loved boy” with lots of friends, that he “will be missed by so many” and that “as a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel and we are broken”.
newschain

One dead and one wounded after two women stabbed in Newham

A murder investigation has been launched after two women were stabbed in Newham, London, east leaving one dead and one in hospital. The two women were found by officers having suffered stab wounds at a residential address in Windmill Lane at around 3.35am on Sunday morning, the Metropolitan Police said.
newschain

Rishi Sunak: the leader who foresaw the financial chaos he now inherits

Rishi Sunak’s “coronation” as Tory leader less than two months after losing out to Liz Truss is the most rapid political comeback in modern history. As a British Asian, he sets records as he will become the UK’s first prime minister who is not white, the first Hindu in the top job and, at 42, the youngest PM for more than 200 years.
CALIFORNIA STATE
newschain

Charles appoints Sunak as PM during palace audience featuring Diwali sweets

The nation’s first Hindu Prime Minister was welcomed to Buckingham Palace by the King and in a touching gesture, Diwali sweets were on offer. Charles performed his duty as head of state and formally appointed the new Conservative leader as the country’s third prime minister this year after a tumultuous few weeks.
newschain

Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West over ‘unacceptable’ remarks

Adidas has ended its partnership with Kanye West, describing the US rapper’s recent comments as “unacceptable, hateful and dangerous”. The German sportswear company has faced pressure to cut ties with West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, over his antisemitic remarks on social media. West...
newschain

Convicted drug dealer denies killing Leah Ware

A convicted drug dealer who sold drugs to Leah Ware has denied killing her, a court has heard. Mark Brown, 41, of Squirrel Close in St Leonards-on-Sea, East Sussex, is accused of murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. He has pleaded not guilty to both charges. On Tuesday...
newschain

Conservative MP holds back tears sharing her experience of baby loss

A Conservative MP came close to tears as she shared the experience of losing her first baby. Hartlepool MP Jill Mortimer urged ministers to invest in more midwifery to give the best care to new mothers, as she shared her experiences during a debate on baby loss. She told the...
newschain

Hopes high Dubai Mile can be latest to go close in the Derby for his owner

Dubai Mile will have the Derby as his big target next after connections took the decision to bypass the Breeders’ Cup. The Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained juvenile made the step up into top-class company at the weekend and ran out successful in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. The win was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy