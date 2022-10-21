Workers for the annual Thanksgiving Love Feast getting started early over inflation fears

People pick up their Thanksgiving day meal from the servers at the 27th annual Love Feast in the Rome Civic Center on Nov. 26, 2015. Blake Doss, File

The 34th annual Love Feast will take place on Nov. 24 at the Rome Civic Center. A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served to whoever shows up, regardless of their circumstance.

This year, however, has seen turkey prices increase drastically, and organizers are making an extra effort to ask for help, both financial and physical.

Service will start at 11 a.m. and continue until 2 p.m., or whenever the food runs out. All meals will be take-out only, no inside dining, due to covid and a lack of space due to the increasing number of meals expected to be served this year.

The community feast typically provides around 3,000 meals, with the help of 200 to 300 volunteers. Organizers are hoping to purchase 75 turkeys this year, which volunteers will cook at home and deliver to the Civic Center Thanksgiving morning. Thanksgiving sides will be cooked at the Civic Center itself, and desserts are typically donated and delivered the day before.

In addition to Thanksgiving dinner, the Love Feast will also be offering free warm coats and jackets to whomever has need.

The feast is sponsored by Concerned Citizens of Rome and Floyd County and organized by the Rev. Terrell Shields. Shields credits his then 4-year-old daughter, Terrica, with inspiring the annual Thanksgiving Love Feast over 30 years ago.

“She was in daycare and the teacher was trying to get them to eat all of their food and she told the kids there were people who didn’t have anything to eat on Thanksgiving,” Shields told the RN-T in 2019.

“When she got home that day, she asked us if that was true, that some people didn’t have anything to eat on Thanksgiving. When I told her it was true, she said, ‘Can’t you do something about that?’”

And so Rev. Shields did, and has continued to do something about that for 34 years.

Donations of coats and jackets will be accepted at the Civic Center on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and any donation of cakes, pies and other desserts will be after 6 p.m. on Wednesday as well.

They are also looking for volunteers. If you would like to pitch in on Thanksgiving Day, please call 706-234-2091 to find out when’s the best time to help as volunteers are needed throughout the day.

Volunteer time slots are typically two-hour shifts; 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Donations are gratefully accepted via checks payable to “Thanksgiving Love Feast,” P.O. Box 161, Rome GA 30161. And this year, donations are also payable via the Cash app — #Lovefeast1987.