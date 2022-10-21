ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woonsocket Call

Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
Woonsocket Call

Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Woonsocket Call

DoubleVerify to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

DoubleVerify (“DV”) (NYSE: DV), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced that it will report third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss DV's financial results, recent developments and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. ET following the release of the financial results.
Woonsocket Call

KKR Income Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Distributions of $0.105 Per Share

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) (NYSE: KIO) today announced its monthly distributions of $0.105 per common share, payable on the dates below. Based on the Fund’s initial public offering price of $20.00 per share and current share price of $10.84 per share (as of market close on October 21, 2022), the distributions represent an annualized distribution rate of 6.30% and 11.62%, respectively (calculated by annualizing the distribution amount and dividing it by the IPO share price and current price, respectively).
Woonsocket Call

Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium

Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
Woonsocket Call

IFF to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results November 7

IFF (NYSE:IFF) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2022 earnings results following the market close on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. The management team will host a live webcast on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss results and outlook with the investor community. Investors...
Woonsocket Call

Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
Woonsocket Call

FIBRA Macquarie México Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

FY22 AFFO per certificate guidance increased to Ps. 2.70, a 2.9% increase from the midpoint of the prior range. AFFO per certificate growth of 5.8% QoQ and 18.8% YoY. Closing occupancy levels of 97.0% for industrial portfolio and 96.2% for consolidated portfolio; retail closing occupancy reached 91.0%, a second sequential quarterly increase.
Woonsocket Call

Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders

In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
Woonsocket Call

Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"

Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
NEVADA STATE
Woonsocket Call

EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Woonsocket Call

Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors

NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Woonsocket Call

athenahealth MSSP ACO Customers Generated $233 Million in Shared Savings for CMS in 2021

ACOs using athenahealth’s Population Health solution performed better than industry average on several key metrics, including average quality score1. athenahealth, Inc., a leading provider of network-enabled software and services for medical groups and health systems nationwide, today announced that Accountable Care Organization (ACO) customers using its Population Health solution generated a total of $233 million in savings in the 2021 Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP), according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).
Woonsocket Call

ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business

ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Woonsocket Call

Juniper Research: Buy Now Pay Later Spend to Accelerate, Reaching Over $437 Billion Globally by 2027; Fuelled by Deteriorating Macro-economic Factors

A new study from Juniper Research has found consumer spending using BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) platforms will reach $437 billion globally in 2027; rising from $112 billion in 2022. This sizeable growth of 291% will be driven by escalating financial pressures from the rising cost of living, increasing demand for cheap credit solutions.
Woonsocket Call

Synota Raises $3 Million in Seed Financing

Synota will commercialize its software platform to deliver instant settlements to the energy industry, reducing costs and unleashing innovation to promote global energy abundance. Synota, a Bitcoin technology company providing transactional flexibility and instant settlements to the energy industry, today announced it has raised a $3 million seed round led...
Woonsocket Call

Critical Metals, Europe’s First Fully Licensed Lithium Mine Agrees to Go Public on the Nasdaq Through a Business Combination with Sizzle Acquisition Corp

Critical Metals will own European Lithium’s Wolfsberg Lithium Project located in Wolfsberg, Austria, 270 kilometers south of Vienna, which is expected to be the first licensed lithium mine in Europe. Based on pre-feasibility study, mine expected to supply approximately 10,500 metric tons of lithium concentrate annually starting in 2025,...

