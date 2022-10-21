ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Additional Analyst Calls Briefing for Friday, October 21, 2022

Upgrades: AT&T (T) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist; tgt $21 GFL Environmental (GFL) upgraded to Buy from Neutral at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $32.50. Juniper Networks (JNPR) upgraded to Strong Buy from Outperform at Raymond James; tgt raised to $37 Moderna (MRNA) upgraded to Mkt Perform from Underperform at SVB Leerink; tgt lowered to $101 SAP SE (SAP) upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JP Morgan Downgrades: CVB Financial (CVBF) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt $32 Equifax (EFX) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $158 First Internet Bancorp (INBK) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Keefe Bruyette; tgt lowered to $30 Immunic (IMUX) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $5 Ovintiv (OVV) downgraded to Sector Perform from Outperform at RBC Capital Mkts; tgt lowered to $57 Robert Half (RHI) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at JP Morgan; tgt lowered to $76 Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at Bernstein; tgt lowered to $9 Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at BofA Securities; tgt lowered to $11 Snap (SNAP) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at MKM Partners; tgt lowered to $10 SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Neutral from Buy at Janney SVB Financial Group (SIVB) downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler; tgt lowered to $265 Under Armour (UAA) downgraded to Market Perform from Outperform at Telsey Advisory Group; tgt lowered to $8 Zymeworks (ZYME) downgraded to Mkt Perform from Outperform at SVB Leerink; tgt $8 Others: CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) initiated with an Equal Weight at Barclays; tgt $10 Cerberus Cyber Sentinel (CISO) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $5 Ormat Tech (ORA) initiated with a Neutral at Citigroup; tgt $91 Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $66 Palo Alto Networks (PANW) initiated with an Overweight at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $220 Phathom Pharmaceuticals (PHAT) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $16 Revolution Medicines (RVMD) initiated with an Outperform at Oppenheimer; tgt $30 RVL Pharmaceuticals (RVLP) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $2.50 scPharmaceuticals (SCPH) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $14 Sol-Gel (SLGL) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $5.50 Tenable (TENB) resumed with a Hold at Berenberg; tgt $32 Teva Pharma (TEVA) assumed with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $10 Univar Solutions (UNVR) initiated with an Outperform at Credit Suisse; tgt $31 Viatris (VTRS) assumed with a Hold at Jefferies; tgt $11 Xeris Biopharma (XERS) initiated with a Buy at Jefferies; tgt $4 Zscaler (ZS) initiated with a Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald; tgt $160

