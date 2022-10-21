2023 NBA Draft: Nick Crain's Big Board

Draft Digest writer Nick Crain gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Nick Crain's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 Wembanyama Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Henderson Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Whitmore Scouting Report Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

4. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke Whitehead Scouting Report Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas Smith Jr. Scouting Report

7. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report

8. Jarace Walker, Houston Walker Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Keyonte George, Baylor George Scouting Report Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

10. GG Jackson, South Carolina Jackson Scouting Report Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Anthony Black, Arkansas Black Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

12. Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wallace Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas Mitchell Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Dereck Lively, Duke Livley Scouting Report Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ware Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

16. Baba Miller, Florida State Miller Scouting Report FIBA Image Directory

17. Chris Livingston, Kentucky Livingston Scouting Report Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

18. Julian Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

19. Brandon Miller, Alabama Miller Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

20. Kyle Filipowski, Duke Filipowski Scouting Report Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

21. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas Walsh Scouting Report Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

22. Adem Bona, UCLA Bona Scouting Report Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

23. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite Miller Scouting Report David Banks / USA TODAY Sports

24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers Rupert Scouting Report David Grau/Getty Images

25. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet Djurisic Scouting Report David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

26. Gradey Dick, Kansas Dick Scouting Report

27. Yohan Traore, Auburn Traore Scouting Report Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

28. Amari Bailey, UCLA Bailey Scouting Report Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

29. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan Bates Scouting Report Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

30. Terquavion Smith, NC State Smith Scouting Report David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2

31. Jett Howard, Michigan

32. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

33. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

34. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

35. Kris Murray, Iowa

36. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

37. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

38. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

40. Tre White, USC

41. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

43. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

44. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

45. Marcus Sasser, Houston

46. Skyy Clark, Illinois

47. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

48. Caleb Love, Notre Dame

49. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

50. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

51. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

52. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

53. Colby Jones, Xavier

54. Andre Jackson, UConn

55. Alex Fudge, Florida

56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

57. Mike Miles, TCU

58. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

59. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

60. Roko Prkacin, Spain

Want to join the discussion? Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.