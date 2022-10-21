ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2023 NBA Draft: Nick Crain's Big Board

By Nick Crain
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

Draft Digest writer Nick Crain gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Nick Crain's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

4. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

7. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

8. Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Keyonte George, Baylor

George Scouting Report

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

10. GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

11. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Black Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

12. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Dereck Lively, Duke

Livley Scouting Report

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Ware Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

16. Baba Miller, Florida State

Miller Scouting Report

FIBA Image Directory

17. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Livingston Scouting Report

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

18. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

19. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

20. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

21. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Walsh Scouting Report

Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

22. Adem Bona, UCLA

Bona Scouting Report

Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

23. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Miller Scouting Report

David Banks / USA TODAY Sports

24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rupert Scouting Report

David Grau/Getty Images

25. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Djurisic Scouting Report

David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

26. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

27. Yohan Traore, Auburn

Traore Scouting Report

Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

28. Amari Bailey, UCLA

Bailey Scouting Report

Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

29. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

Bates Scouting Report

Joe Rondone / USA TODAY NETWORK

30. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2

31. Jett Howard, Michigan

32. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

33. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

34. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

35. Kris Murray, Iowa

36. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

37. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

38. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

39. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

40. Tre White, USC

41. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

42. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

43. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

44. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

45. Marcus Sasser, Houston

46. Skyy Clark, Illinois

47. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

48. Caleb Love, Notre Dame

49. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

50. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

51. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

52. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

53. Colby Jones, Xavier

54. Andre Jackson, UConn

55. Alex Fudge, Florida

56. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

57. Mike Miles, TCU

58. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

59. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

60. Roko Prkacin, Spain

