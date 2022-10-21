2023 NBA Draft: Jam Hines' Big Board

Draft Digest writer Jam Hines gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Jam Hines' initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 Wembanyama Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Henderson Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas Smith Jr. Scouting Report Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Whitmore Scouting Report Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

6. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report

7. Dariq Whitehead, Duke Whitehead Scouting Report Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Jarace Walker, Houston Walker Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Keyonte George, Baylor George Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wallace Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

11. Chris Livingston, Kentucky Livingston Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas Mitchell Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Tyrese Proctor, Duke Proctor Scouting Report Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

14. Dereck Lively, Duke Livley Scouting Report Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. GG Jackson, South Carolina Jackson Scouting Report Jessica Gallagher-The Greenville News

16. Terquavion Smith, NC State Smith Scouting Report Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports

17. Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ware Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

18. Anthony Black, Arkansas Black Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

19. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton Kaluma Scouting Report Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

20. Marcus Sasser, Houston Sasser Scouting Report Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

21. Baba Miller, Florida State Miller Scouting Report FIBA Image Directory

22. Gradey Dick, Kansas Dick Scouting Report

23. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas Walsh Scouting Report Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

25. Jullian Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

26. Trevon Brazile, Missouri Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

27. Jayden Nunn, VCU Nunn Scouting Report Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

28. Jordan Hawkins, UConn Hawkins Scouting Report

29. Rayan Rupert, NZ Breakers Rupert Scouting Report David Grau/Getty Images

30. Kyle Filipowski, Duke Filipowski Scouting Report Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

