2023 NBA Draft: Jam Hines' Big Board

Draft Digest writer Jam Hines gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.
Here is Jam Hines' initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
Tre White Guard | USCHeight: 6’7” | Weight: 210 lbs2023 Draft Age: 20.41 Prospect ProfileNot only does White have the positional height needed to make it in the NBA, but he's also already filling out and has the strength and weight to go along with it. A long, versatile guard, the USC ...
