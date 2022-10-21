ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2023 NBA Draft: Jam Hines' Big Board

By Jam Hines
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

Draft Digest writer Jam Hines gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Jam Hines' initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

Caitlyn Jordan/Naples Daily News/USA Today Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

6. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

7. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

9. Keyonte George, Baylor

George Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

11. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Livingston Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

Proctor Scouting Report

Robertus Pudyanto/Getty Images

14. Dereck Lively, Duke

Livley Scouting Report

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

Jessica Gallagher-The Greenville News

16. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

Bob Donnan / USA TODAY Sports

17. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Ware Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

18. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Black Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

19. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Kaluma Scouting Report

Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

20. Marcus Sasser, Houston

Sasser Scouting Report

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

21. Baba Miller, Florida State

Miller Scouting Report

FIBA Image Directory

22. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

23. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

24. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Walsh Scouting Report

Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

25. Jullian Phillips, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

26. Trevon Brazile, Missouri

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

27. Jayden Nunn, VCU

Nunn Scouting Report

Kevin Jairaj / USA TODAY Sports

28. Jordan Hawkins, UConn

Hawkins Scouting Report

29. Rayan Rupert, NZ Breakers

Rupert Scouting Report

David Grau/Getty Images

30. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

