WJLA
Walk to End Alzheimer's in Reston raised $240,000 in donations
WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is working with the Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias. 7News' Adrianna Hopkins hosted Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Reston Town Square Park. It’s personal for Adrianna because she’s watched both of her grandmothers suffer...
WJLA
Planet Word celebrates 2 years with Community Day celebration
7NewsDC — Brian van de Graaff visited Planet Word ahead of its big 2-year Community Day celebration, taking place this Sunday. Learn more at planetwordmuseum.org.
WJLA
'The little things count' | Arlington girl collects technology for Ukrainian refugees
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — An Arlington girl, Sophie Moret, is helping to make a difference in the lives of Ukrainian refugees. She’s doing it by collecting donations that will help students in need as they begin school again. “Originally when the war was starting, I was thinking what...
WJLA
Bowser to host her first Mayor-Council Breakfast of second term
WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be hosting the first Mayor-Council Breakfast of her second term on Tuesday. This will be the first Mayor-Council breakfast since January 2020. It will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. You can watch it here or below at 9 a.m.
WJLA
VIDEO: 2 men opened fire at each other in downtown Silver Spring, Md.
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Montgomery County police are searching for two men who got into a daytime shootout in downtown Silver Spring Monday morning. The men opened fire at each other in the area of Veterans Plaza at the corner of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive --- a very busy part of Silver Spring.
WJLA
Democrat slams Loudoun County CA for getting 'as many people out of jail as possible'
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Several prosecutors in Northern Virginia were elected on a platform of reducing incarceration, but now some elected Democrats are raising new concerns about the impact some of the policies are having on community safety and county budgets. In Loudoun County, Democratic Supervisor Kristen Umstattd, an...
WJLA
Goodbye to an icon: 'DC's Hat Lady,' Ms. Vanilla Beane, dies at 103
WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia said goodbye to an icon on Tuesday. The woman affectionately known as "D.C.'s Hat Lady," Ms. Vanilla Beane, has died at the age of 103, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said. Beane was known for her talents in crafting elaborate hats, turning her...
WJLA
Halloween thrifting: Tips to get top-notch costume without paying top-dollar
WASHINGTON (7News) — Inflation is impacting grocery store bills, Halloween candy and costumes. 7News’ Victoria Sanchez stopped by Goodwill in Hayfield and checked in with an expert on how to dress up without breaking the bank. Goodwill of Greater Washington’s in-house thrift fashion influencer has an eye for...
WJLA
Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
WJLA
Schools squander tens of millions of dollars meant to secure online systems | I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sent public schools and libraries across the country $855.19 million in 2021 to secure their online networks and expand internet access. Federal audits show recipients wasted $62.2 million –-- or 7% --- of it. 7News’ review of FCC financial records...
WJLA
1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
WJLA
Yesli Vega blasts Spanberger on education, crime & economy at rally with Youngkin, Cruz
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin and U.S. Senator Ted Cruz hosted a rally in Prince William County, Virginia for Republican congressional candidate Yesli Vega. In the closing days of the 2022 campaign, Vega is focusing on the economy, inflation, crime, immigration, education, and parent's...
WJLA
Takoma Park Street Festival returns, as do the road closures: Here's where to avoid
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — The Takoma Park Street Festival returns Sunday for its 41st year of music, vendors, food and fun. In preparation for the event, the city's police department announced a number of road closures. All affected roads will be closed at 7:00 a.m. and will reopen...
WJLA
Stafford High School to resume classes Monday after 'flu-like' illness outbreak: Officials
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Classes at Stafford High School are set to resume Monday after a "flu-like" illness outbreak last week, according to school administrators. About 1,000 students out of Stafford High School's nearly 2,100 student body population were out due to " flu-like/gastrointestinal symptoms," the school system said last Friday.
WJLA
6 juveniles identified in connection to Metrobus attack caught on video
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six juveniles have been identified after a Southeast D.C. woman was assaulted on a Metrobus on Oct. 17, sources tell 7News. The juveniles' information has been sent over to the Office of the Attorney General for further action. According to D.C. courts, juvenile cases have to...
WJLA
Arlington Co. Police investigating 23 car vandalism cases across 24 hours
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Arlington County Police are investigating a string of 23 car vandalism cases that occurred across a 24 hour span last week they believe are connected. These incidents happened mostly in the Ballston and Courthouse areas of the city Thursday night and Friday morning. Kenneth Pierce's...
WJLA
More than 500 voters in DC mailed incorrect ballots, election officials say
WASHINGTON (7News) — More than 500 voters in the District were mailed incorrect ballots, according to the D.C. Board of Elections (DCBOE). Officials said, "a very small number of voters were sent ballots with an incorrect Advisory Neighborhood Commission district." DCBOE said the error had to do with matching...
WJLA
Carjackers steal vehicle in DC, crash less than a block away, flee on foot: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Two men carjacked a vehicle Saturday night in D.C., but didn't get very far before crashing and then fleeing on foot, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The incident took place near R Street NW and Connecticut Avenue NW. MPD said it appears the carjackers...
WJLA
Man arrested after striking woman, killing her dog while on walk in Fairfax, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition Monday after a driver struck her while she was walking her dogs in Fairfax, Va., according to Fairfax City police. Officers were called to the scene at the intersection of Wheatstone and Gainsborough Drive shortly after 5:30...
WJLA
2 apartments deemed uninhabitable after car crashes into northeast DC building
WASHINGTON (7News) — Police are looking for the driver that crashed into an apartment building just before midnight on Sunday and left two apartments in northeast D.C. uninhabitable, fire officials said. DC Fire and EMS said they responded to the 4500 block of Clermont Drive NE for reports of...
