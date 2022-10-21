ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Walk to End Alzheimer's in Reston raised $240,000 in donations

WASHINGTON (7News) — 7News On Your Side is working with the Alzheimer’s Association to end Alzheimer’s and other dementias. 7News' Adrianna Hopkins hosted Sunday’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Reston Town Square Park. It’s personal for Adrianna because she’s watched both of her grandmothers suffer...
RESTON, VA
WJLA

Bowser to host her first Mayor-Council Breakfast of second term

WASHINGTON (7News) — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser will be hosting the first Mayor-Council Breakfast of her second term on Tuesday. This will be the first Mayor-Council breakfast since January 2020. It will be held at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library. You can watch it here or below at 9 a.m.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Goodbye to an icon: 'DC's Hat Lady,' Ms. Vanilla Beane, dies at 103

WASHINGTON (7News) — The District of Columbia said goodbye to an icon on Tuesday. The woman affectionately known as "D.C.'s Hat Lady," Ms. Vanilla Beane, has died at the age of 103, Mayor Muriel Bowser's office said. Beane was known for her talents in crafting elaborate hats, turning her...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Snow plowers wanted as DMV prepares for snow season

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Some parts of Maryland have already seen snow, and it’s only October. Along the streets of Alexandria, you’ll find “Snow plowers wanted,” on signs. That’s a clue that the search is on for the help that cities, counties and states around the DMV, will need.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

1 injured after shots fired near Fairfax County shopping center: Police

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — One person was injured after a shooting near a Fairfax County shopping center Monday afternoon, according to police. Police responded to the shooting in the 6200 block of Little River Turnpike. A person was transported to the hospital with an injury to the lower body that is not considered life-threatening.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy