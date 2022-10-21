ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

2023 NBA Draft: Derek Parker's Big Board

By Derek Parker
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

Draft Digest writer Derek Parker gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Derek Parker's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Keyonte George, Baylor

George Scouting Report

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

4. GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

9. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

10. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Livingston Scouting Report

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

11. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Dereck Lively, Duke

Livley Scouting Report

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

14. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

16. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Black Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

17. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

18. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Ware Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

19. Amari Bailey, UCLA

Bailey Scouting Report

Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

20. Harrison Ingram, Stanford

Ingram Scouting Report

Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

21. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

22. Baba Miller, Florida State

Miller Scouting Report

FIBA Image Directory

23. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

24. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

Kaluma Scouting Report

Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

25. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Cissoko Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

26. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rupert Scouting Report

David Grau/Getty Images

27. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

28. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Djurisic Scouting Report

David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

29. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Walsh Scouting Report

Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

30. Marcus Sasser, Houston

Sasser Scouting Report

Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Round 2

31. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

32. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

33. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

34. Jett Howard, Michigan

35. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

36. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

37. Trace Jackson-Davis, Indiana

38. James Nnaji, International

39. Jayden Nunn, VCU

40. Colby Jones, Xavier

41. Caleb Love, North Carolina

42. Trevon Brazile, Missouri

43. Yohan Traore, Auburn

44. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

45. Skyy Clark, Illinois

46. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

47. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

49. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

50. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

51. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

52. Mike Miles Jr., TCU

53. Alex Fudge, Florida

54. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

55. Adem Bona, UCLA

56. Ousmane N'Diaye, International

57. DaRon Holmes, Dayton

58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

59. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

60. Tre White, LSU

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
