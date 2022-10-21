2023 NBA Draft: Derek Parker's Big Board

Draft Digest writer Derek Parker gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Derek Parker's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 Wembanyama Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Henderson Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Keyonte George, Baylor George Scouting Report Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

4. GG Jackson, South Carolina Jackson Scouting Report Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

5. Dariq Whitehead, Duke Whitehead Scouting Report Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Jarace Walker, Houston Walker Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

8. Brandon Miller, Alabama Miller Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

9. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas Smith Jr. Scouting Report

10. Chris Livingston, Kentucky Livingston Scouting Report Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

11. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Whitmore Scouting Report Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

12. Dillon Mitchell, Texas Mitchell Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

13. Dereck Lively, Duke Livley Scouting Report Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

14. Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wallace Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

15. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report

16. Anthony Black, Arkansas Black Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

17. Terquavion Smith, NC State Smith Scouting Report David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

18. Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ware Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

19. Amari Bailey, UCLA Bailey Scouting Report Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

20. Harrison Ingram, Stanford Ingram Scouting Report Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports

21. Gradey Dick, Kansas Dick Scouting Report

22. Baba Miller, Florida State Miller Scouting Report FIBA Image Directory

23. Kyle Filipowski, Duke Filipowski Scouting Report Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

24. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton Kaluma Scouting Report Chris Jones / USA TODAY Sports

25. Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite Cissoko Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

26. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers Rupert Scouting Report David Grau/Getty Images

27. Julian Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

28. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet Djurisic Scouting Report David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

29. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas Walsh Scouting Report Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

30. Marcus Sasser, Houston Sasser Scouting Report Troy Taormina / USA TODAY Sports

Round 2

31. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

32. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

33. Terrance Arceneaux, Houston

34. Jett Howard, Michigan

35. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

36. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

37. Trace Jackson-Davis, Indiana

38. James Nnaji, International

39. Jayden Nunn, VCU

40. Colby Jones, Xavier

41. Caleb Love, North Carolina

42. Trevon Brazile, Missouri

43. Yohan Traore, Auburn

44. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

45. Skyy Clark, Illinois

46. Nolan Hickman, Gonzaga

47. Moussa Cisse, Oklahoma State

48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

49. Matthew Cleveland, Florida State

50. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

51. Tyrese Hunter, Texas

52. Mike Miles Jr., TCU

53. Alex Fudge, Florida

54. Daimion Collins, Kentucky

55. Adem Bona, UCLA

56. Ousmane N'Diaye, International

57. DaRon Holmes, Dayton

58. Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

59. Drew Timme, Gonzaga

60. Tre White, LSU

