ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

2023 NBA Draft: Bryce Simon's Big Board

By Bryce Simon
Basketball Draft Digest
Basketball Draft Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mmnfV_0ihad2EK00

Draft Digest analyst Bryce Simon gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Bryce Simon's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4ZxJ_0ihad2EK00

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qWN0_0ihad2EK00

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hOVso_0ihad2EK00

3. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EJj4T_0ihad2EK00

4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e2Uf5_0ihad2EK00

5. Keyonte George, Baylor

George Scouting Report

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05DfPf_0ihad2EK00

6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Nr5BC_0ihad2EK00

7. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybY9W_0ihad2EK00

8. Dereck Lively, Duke

Livley Scouting Report

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDDtl_0ihad2EK00

9. Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKISN_0ihad2EK00

10. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

Thompson Scouting Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24W5w2_0ihad2EK00

11. GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yp8id_0ihad2EK00

12. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pECFb_0ihad2EK00

13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

Mitchell Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cpFrt_0ihad2EK00

14. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Black Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13o3wT_0ihad2EK00

15. Baba Miller, Florida State

Miller Scouting Report

FIBA Image Directory

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LOkxM_0ihad2EK00

16. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14mjet_0ihad2EK00

17. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49wzkj_0ihad2EK00

18. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller Scouting Report

Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5nIZ_0ihad2EK00

19. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rupert Scouting Report

David Grau/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEWkw_0ihad2EK00

20. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

Djurisic Scouting Report

David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LOan1_0ihad2EK00

21. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Ware Scouting Report

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027gMo_0ihad2EK00

22. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

Livingston Scouting Report

Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTbWf_0ihad2EK00

23. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BnBL0_0ihad2EK00

24. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tlyfP_0ihad2EK00

25. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

Walsh Scouting Report

Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11C9CR_0ihad2EK00

26. Adem Bona, UCLA

Bona Scouting Report

Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XTxWK_0ihad2EK00

27. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Miller Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DZDx7_0ihad2EK00

28. Yohan Traore, Auburn

Traore Scouting Report

fiba.basketball

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbpVN_0ihad2EK00

29. Amari Bailey, UCLA

Bailey Scouting Report

Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k1B9i_0ihad2EK00

30. Jett Howard, Michigan

Howard Scouting Report

Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Herald News

Mattress Mack in line for record $75M payout if Astros win title

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale has more reason to root for the Astros in the World Series than most Houston-area fans. McIngvale, who owns the Houston-based Gallery Furniture chain, would pocket $75 million if the Astros complete their championship run with a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic. Action Network reported that the $75 million payout would be the largest in legal gambling history. According to USA Today,...
HOUSTON, TX
San Francisco Examiner

49ers' Christian McCaffrey deal prompts explicit Rams reaction

Sean McVay, head coach of the Los Angeles Rams, didn't mince words when asked about his thoughts on the rival San Francisco 49ers striking a deal last week for star running back Christian McCaffrey. "You thought, 'Oh s—. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters, via NBC Sports. "I think he's a phenomenal player. Obviously we saw him recently. I've always had respect for his game and the versatility. I think that's your first inclination." ...
Basketball Draft Digest

Basketball Draft Digest

New York, NY
137
Followers
256
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

BasketballDraftDigest brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the NBA Draft.

 https://www.si.com/nba/draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy