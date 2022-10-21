2023 NBA Draft: Bryce Simon's Big Board

Draft Digest analyst Bryce Simon gives his opening big board for the 2023 NBA Draft cycle.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

Prior to a monumental college season, Draft Digest writers have released their initial big boards, featuring their top 30-60 prospects that could hear their name called on Draft night 2023.

Here is Bryce Simon's initial big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

Round 1

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 Wembanyama Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Henderson Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Dariq Whitehead, Duke Whitehead Scouting Report Landon Bost / Naples Daily News / USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

4. Nick Smith Jr., Arkansas Smith Jr. Scouting Report

5. Keyonte George, Baylor George Scouting Report Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

6. Amen Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report Dustin Chambers for USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

7. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Whitmore Scouting Report Scott Taetsch/The Washington Post via Getty Images

8. Dereck Lively, Duke Livley Scouting Report Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

9. Jarace Walker, Houston Walker Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

10. Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite Thompson Scouting Report

11. GG Jackson, South Carolina Jackson Scouting Report Jessica Gallagher / USA TODAY Network-USA TODAY NETWORK

12. Gradey Dick, Kansas Dick Scouting Report

13. Dillon Mitchell, Texas Mitchell Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

14. Anthony Black, Arkansas Black Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

15. Baba Miller, Florida State Miller Scouting Report FIBA Image Directory

16. Terquavion Smith, NC State Smith Scouting Report David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

17. Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wallace Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

18. Brandon Miller, Alabama Miller Scouting Report Chris Kohley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

19. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers Rupert Scouting Report David Grau/Getty Images

20. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet Djurisic Scouting Report David Grau/Euroleague Basketball via Getty Images

21. Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ware Scouting Report Steph Chambers/Getty Images

22. Chris Livingston, Kentucky Livingston Scouting Report Landon Bost-USA TODAY Sports

23. Julian Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

24. Kyle Filipowski, Duke Filipowski Scouting Report Allan Jung/Telegram & Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK

25. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas Walsh Scouting Report Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY Sports

26. Adem Bona, UCLA Bona Scouting Report Patrick Breen/The Republic-Imagn Content Services, LLC

27. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite Miller Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

29. Amari Bailey, UCLA Bailey Scouting Report Andrew Jansen/News-Leader-USA TODAY NETWORK

30. Jett Howard, Michigan Howard Scouting Report Landon Bost/Naples Daily News/USA TODAY Network-Florida-USA TODAY NETWORK

