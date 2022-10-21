Read full article on original website
Liv Morgan Shows Off Nasty Battle Wounds From WWE SmackDown
Liv Morgan won the Money In The Bank match and then cashed it in on Ronda Rousey on the same night. Fans were initially glad for her until they eventually got fed up with her. At WWE Extreme Rules, Morgan defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Ronda Rousey. Despite her best efforts, Morgan passed out and lost the match, thereby her title as well.
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks and Naomi have been the subject of a lot of discussions for months now. This is due to them walking out in the middle of WWE Raw back in May. She met a huge star recently as well. Banks and Naomi seemingly confirmed their WWE exit after changing...
William Regal Hits Out At ‘Entitled’ MJF For Whining About An E-Mail
MJF has been considered one of the defining heels of the current generation of pro wrestlers and it is not difficult to understand why. MJF became a huge star in AEW in a short time and has far exceeded expectations. On last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, William Regal and...
Nikki ASH Returns as Nikki Cross During WWE Raw This Week
Nikki Cross had an entirely different gimmick during her days in Triple H’s version of NXT. The former Sanity member was turned into a superhero and renamed Nikki A.S.H after she moved to the main roster. Tonight, she returned to Raw with her NXT gimmick. Nikki A.S.H returned to...
Spoiler On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW Tonight
WWE is one week closer to November 5th’s Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. The red brand has a big show planned, and we’ve got the lineup. This is also your official spoiler warning. Sean Sapp reported the plan for tonight’s lineup behind Fightful’s paywall. It appears that...
AEW Rampage Viewership Up But Still Under 500k
AEW brought a live Rampage for fans last week, but they had a decent card. Despite the packed episode, returning to Daily’s Place, but they still had to deal with a Friday night at 10:00 PM time slot. Wrestlenomics reports that AEW Rampage brought in 480,000 viewers on October...
Goldberg Recalls Hiring an Agent After Hearing Vince McMahon Hated Them
Goldberg is certainly a legend in the pro wrestling business, especially making a name for himself during WCW. Goldberg previously admitted that he regretted not appreciating pro wrestling in the past. Goldberg debuted in WWE back in 2003, instantly demolishing The Rock and making an impact. Prior to that, Goldberg...
Elias Receives Old Theme Song During WWE Raw This Week
Elias returned to WWE after weeks of absence last week and immediately ignited a rivalry with Seth Rollins. The Drifter appeared during Raw tonight with his old WWE theme song. Elias took on Chad Gable of The Alpha Academy during Raw tonight. The Raw superstar entered the ring to his...
Rhea Ripley Bodyslamming Luke Gallows Criticized For Being A Babyface Spot
Rhea Ripley worked hard to establish herself as one of the top Superstars in WWE’s women’s division. She found success in both NXT and the main roster so far. The former RAW Women’s Champion has gone through several changes over the years. She is currently part of the Judgment Day stable and fans are happy about her booking.
Goldberg Says Roman Reigns Looks Like A Girl When He Spears Opponents
Roman Reigns is the Tribal Chief, but his move-set is not full of original entries. One of his devastating finishers, the spear, has been used by a few Superstars over the years. Goldberg knows how to lay in a spear, and he had something to say about Reigns’ version.
Dominik Mysterio Compares Himself To Eddie Guerrero During WWE Raw This Week
Dominik Mysterio has been getting nuclear heat ever since he aligned himself with The Judgment Day during a previous episode of Raw. Tonight, Dominik compared himself to a beloved WWE legend in a huge way. The Judgment Day opened tonight’s edition of Raw inside the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North...
James Ellsworth Has Hilarious Reaction To WWE Raw Mention This Week
James Ellsworth is no longer a part of WWE, but that doesn’t mean the company cannot use his name to get a reaction from the crowd. The former SmackDown star got his namedropped during Raw tonight and he reacted to that in a hilarious way. The Judgment Day and...
Impact Wrestling Stable Adds Former AEW & WWE Stars To Their Ranks
Impact Wrestling is taping another set of television episodes. That being said, it’s very hard to keep spoilers from leaking. This should serve as your official spoiler warning. PW Insider reports that Violence By Design added two new members to their stable. Those new members are Alan Angels, formerly...
Bret Hart Reveals He Almost Had A Very Bizarre Hairstyle
WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart is without a doubt one of the best technical pro wrestlers the pro wrestling industry has ever seen. Bret is also a controversial wrestler whom many fans believe is too bitter as well. The pro wrestling legend has squared off the best of the...
Tony Khan Says Renee Paquette’s Brain Is Valuable To AEW
Renee Paquette was a part of the WWE family for eight years until she parted ways with the company back in the Summer of 2020. She parted ways with the company after FOX’s WWE Backstage show was cancelled. As seen on last week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette...
Austin Theory Finally Ends Insane Losing Streak During WWE Raw This Week
Vince McMahon booked Austin Theory to win Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder match. Many fans believed the push stopped after Triple H took over and put the young star in a losing predicament. The losing streak finally ended during Raw tonight. Austin Theory squared off against Mustafa Ali...
Saraya Jokes About How Long People Have Mispronounced Her Name
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She parted ways with WWE in July and made her AEW debut a couple of weeks ago. Saraya also wants her fans to know the proper pronunciation of her name. Saraya took to Twitter on Sunday and made a...
MJF Segment Announced for AEW Dynamite This Week
MJF confronted Jon Moxley and challenged him to an AEW World Championship match at Full Gear last week on Dynamite. The Salt of the Earth will return to Dynamite this week for a promo. The official AEW Twitter account announced on Monday that MJF will be in Norfolk, VA, this...
Carmelo Hayes Teases Main Roster Call-Up After NXT Halloween Havoc
Carmelo Hayes’ NXT journey may have come to an end after Halloween Havoc tonight. The A-Champ failed to recapture the NXT North American Championship at the premium live event inside the Performance Center. Carmelo Hayes took on four other opponents in a ladder match to determine the new NXT...
WWE NXT Won’t Make Cinematic Matches A Regular Thing
WWE has been taping cinematic matches for quite some time now, something that was very useful during the pandemic. The company brought back the concept for NXT Halloween Havoc tonight, but Shawn Michaels says that won’t be a recurring thing for the white and gold brand in the future.
