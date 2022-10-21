Read full article on original website
bit.bio Expands Independent Ethics and Sustainability Board as Part of Commitment to Being a Purpose Driven Company
Dr Enrica Alteri has extensive experience in drug discovery and clinical safety and worked at the European Medicines Agency for 8 years, serving on its Executive Board. Prof Jeffrey Skopek is Associate Professor of Law at the University of Cambridge and Deputy Director of its Centre for Law, Medicine and Life Sciences.
ZIVO Bioscience Announces Plans for a New Streamlined, Focused Corporate Structure and Establishes the ZIVOLife Agtech Business
ZIVOLife to be Granted Exclusive Worldwide Limited License to ZIVO Bioscience Intellectual Property for the Production and Supply of Whole Biomass Algal Products. Zivo Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIVO) (the “Company”), a biotech/agtech R&D company engaged in the development of therapeutic, medicinal and nutritional product candidates derived from proprietary algal cultures, today announced plans to create ZIVOLife LLC (“ZIVOLife”), a newly formed wholly-owned subsidiary, to streamline the Company’s corporate structure, better capitalize on the global agtech market opportunity and accelerate progress toward generating revenue from the Company’s proprietary algae biomass.
Resolve Biosciences Appoints Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Worldwide Adoption of Molecular Cartography™ Workflow
Life science tools industry veteran Paul Steinberg will look to build on company’s recent success and allow more customers to gain insights from the clearest 3D view of subcellular spatial biology. Resolve Biosciences, the pioneer in Molecular Cartography™ technology, today announced the appointment of Paul Steinberg as Chief Commercial...
Turquoise Hill Board of Directors Continues to Unanimously Recommend that Minority Shareholders Vote FOR the Arrangement Resolution to Receive C$43.00 per share in Cash; a 67% Premium
Failure of the transaction proceeding would result in Turquoise Hill shareholders foregoing 67% premium to the unaffected share price and Turquoise Hill needing to address several near-term financing and funding requirements. To learn more on how to vote your shares, go to www.turquoisehillacquisition.com. The independent directors of the Board of...
EQUITY ALERT: ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – AXDX
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXDX) resulting from allegations that Accelerate Diagnostics may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Accelerate Diagnostics...
Headwall Partners to Present at the 2022 North American Steel Alliance Forecast Conference
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. - October 24, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Headwall Partners LLC ("Headwall"), an independent corporate finance and strategic advisory firm focused principally on the steel & metals industry, today announced that its Founder and Managing Partner, Peter J. Scott, will present at the North American Steel Alliance (NASA) Forecast Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022.
Advantage Systems Announces Expense Management Branch Income Feature Within AMB Sierra; Accelerates Speed of Reporting for Mortgage Lenders
In the current purchase market, where access to faster reporting is imperative to lenders’ branch profitability, Advantage Systems, a provider of accounting and financial management tools for the mortgage industry, announced today the availability of its new Expense Management Branch income feature as part of the recently enhanced AMB Sierra platform.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) (“AMC” or “the Company”), the largest theatrical exhibition company in the world, announced today that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Company will...
Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Provide Business Update and Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 8, 2022
Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of innovative therapeutics to treat seizure disorders, today announced that it plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the U.S. financial market opens on November 8, 2022. The Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 8, 2022.
Global Electrosurgery Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Rising Government Funding to Develop Advanced Medical Treatments Presents Opportunities - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Electrosurgery Market by Product (Instruments (Bipolar, Monopolar), Accessories, Generators, Smoke Evacuation Systems), Surgery (General, Orthopedic, Urologic, Cosmetic, Neurology), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Center) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The electrosurgery market is projected to reach USD 8.3 Billion by 2027 from USD...
Synota Raises $3 Million in Seed Financing
Synota will commercialize its software platform to deliver instant settlements to the energy industry, reducing costs and unleashing innovation to promote global energy abundance. Synota, a Bitcoin technology company providing transactional flexibility and instant settlements to the energy industry, today announced it has raised a $3 million seed round led...
Guidewire and One Inc Expand Relationship Announcing Strategic Partnership to Empower Insurers to Deliver Frictionless Payment Experiences
CONNECTIONS CONFERENCE – Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) today announced One Inc as its strategic partner for payments to provide digital experiences that deliver flexibility and agility throughout the insurance lifecycle, from quote to claims payment. The One Inc and Guidewire partnership will empower insurers with an out-of-the-box joint solution that will enable the rapid delivery of a frictionless payment experience for customers, adjusters, agents, and vendors.
AmeraMex International Receives Equipment Orders Totaling $371,169
AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companies, infrastructure construction and forestry conservation, announced that it has received equipment orders totaling $371,169. Two Taylor GT60 24-inch, Load Center Pneumatic Tire lift trucks. These trucks have a 6,000-pound capacity and are engineered to meet the needs...
Velocity Financial, Inc. Announces Date of Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call
Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VEL) (“Velocity” or “Company”), a leader in commercial investor loans, will release its third quarter 2022 results after the market close on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Velocity’s executive management team will host a conference call and webcast to review its financial results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.
Western Exploration Amends Articles to Change Name of Listed Shares to "Variable Voting Shares"
Western Exploration Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Western Exploration") (TSXV: WEX) (OTCQX: WEXPF) today announces that, in response to regulatory feedback, it has amended its notice of articles to change the identifying name of its outstanding class of shares from "Common Shares" to "Variable Voting Shares" (the "Amendment"). The Amendment will not have any impact on the rights of shareholders of the Corporation and the Variable Voting Shares will continue to be listed and posted for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "WEX".
Acadia Realty Trust to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Earnings on November 1, 2022
Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) (“Acadia” or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2022 earnings on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, after market close. Management will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM ET to review the Company’s earnings and operating results. Participant registration and webcast information is listed below.
Hashdex Expands The Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets to Global Financial Advisors
NEW YORK, ZURICH (October 25, 2022) - Hashdex, a leading global crypto-focused asset manager, today announced Nasdaq Advisor Academy: Digital Assets has expanded its curriculum for financial advisors worldwide. The 12-part course, which is open to accredited advisors globally, is a free educational program to support financial professionals interested in the digital asset ecosystem.
Promoting Excellence Over Politics in Corporate Boardrooms: Strive Launches Campaign Ahead of Proxy Voting Season
Strive identifies seven American companies that risk prioritizing ESG over excellence. In early December, Strive will select a subset of these companies as its focus for next spring’s proxy voting season. Today Strive Asset Management (Strive) launched its excellence campaign at the start of shareholder proposal and board nomination...
New Axway Amplify Enterprise Marketplace Helps Companies Open Their APIs for Business on a Truly Universal API Management Platform
Amplify Enterprise Marketplace reduces complexity and drives adoption by closing the gap between API development and API consumption. Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA), a leading provider of API management and integration software, is pleased to announce Amplify Enterprise Marketplace, a new solution to help companies drive faster adoption and monetize API products. As many businesses shift from treating APIs as a simple digital asset to marketing them as true digital products, a more universal approach is needed. The Amplify Enterprise Marketplace provides this by enabling the full productization of APIs using a branded enterprise storefront and monetization, and accelerates digital business success through increased consumption of both internal and external APIs.
To bring Innovation in Streaming, T2K Pronto is set to release in 2023
T2K Pronto is a streaming network company that helps upcoming talents and like-minded people share and develop their ideas. Like-minded people who want to thrive in their respective industries need a network or way to communicate with each other so they can help out in any project and share ideas that can prove successful. T2K Pronto is set to launch a streaming network that will provide young entrepreneurs, filmmakers, and music pioneers with a network to help engage in healthy communication and develop their ideas.
